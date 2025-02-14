Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Bharat NCAP Ratings

Almost all cars tested have received a 5-star rating, the difference between them lies in the individual scores for occupants

Bharat New Car Assessment Program, commonly known as Bharat NCAP or BNCAP, was launched in October 2023. It has tested multiple cars since then including models from Tata and Mahindra, with almost all of them receiving a full 5 star safety rating. However, their results still differ based on the adult and child occupant safety scores. If you are someone looking for your next car and safety is one of the aspects you are looking for, here is a quick overview of the top 10 safest cars according to the Bharat NCAP.

Model Adult Safety Protection (out of 32) Child Safety Protection(out of 49) Total Score Star Rating (out of 5) Mahindra XEV 9e 32 45 77 5 Mahindra BE 6 31.97 45 76.97 5 Tata Punch EV 31.46 45 76.46 5 Mahindra Thar Roxx 31.09 45 76.09 5 Skoda Kylaq 30.88 45 75.88 5 Tata Curvv EV 30.81 44.83 75.64 5 Tata Nexon EV 29.86 44.95 74.81 5 Tata Safari/Harrier 30.08 44.54 74.62 5 Mahindra XEV 400 EV 30.38 43 73.38 5

Mahindra XEV 9e

Price: Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh.

One of Mahindra’s latest EV offerings, the XEV 9e, was recently crash-tested and became the first vehicle to get a full 32 points in adult protection safety (AOP) under the BNCAP criteria. In terms of child occupant protection (COP), the EV received a 45 out of 49, resulting in a full five-star rating. Key safety features of the Mahindra XEV 9e include 7 airbags and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mahindra BE 6

Price: Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh

The second of the latest offerings by the Indian carmaker, the BE 6, received a 5-star rating in the BNCAP crash test. The EV nearly missed the perfect score, getting 31.97 out of 32 under the AOP criteria. When COP is considered, it scored 45 out of 49. The BE 6 gets 7 airbags and a Level 2 ADAS system similar to the XEV 9e.

Tata Punch EV

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh.

The third car on this list, the Tata Punch EV, scored a full 5 stars. The EV was crash-tested in June 2024, where it scored 31.46 out of 32 for AOP and 45 out of 49 for COP. The safety features onboard the Punch include six airbags (as standard), a hill climb assist, and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Price: 12.99 lakh to Rs 23.09 lakh.

Crash-tested in November last year, the Thar Roxx was awarded an overall rating of 5 stars. The rugged SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for AOP and 45 out of 49 for COP, similar to the ones mentioned above. The Roxx was the first-ever body-on-frame SUV to receive a 5-star rating in the BNCAP tests. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and level 2 ADAS.

Skoda Kyalq

Price: Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh.

The Skoda Kylaq was the first car to be crash-tested by the BNCAP in 2025. With a full 5-star score as well, it received the same COP score as the other cars preceding it; however, it lagged in the AOP rating, scoring 30.88 out of 32. The Kylaq is currently the safest vehicle in the sub-compact SUV segment. The Kylaq gets 6 airbags (as standard), ESC and a rear parking camera.

Tata Curvv EV

Price: Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

Crash tested along with its ICE counterpart, the Cruvv EV was crash tested in October 2024 by the BNCAP. With a score of 30.81 out of 32 for AOP and 44.83 out of 49 for COP, the EV received a 5-star rating. The EV features 6 airbags (as standard) and ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Tata Nexon EV

Price: 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh.

The Nexon EV was crash-tested in the first half of last year and was also awarded a 5-star rating. It was one of the first EVs crash-tested by the Bharat NCAP since its inception. The EV scored 30.81 out of 32 for AOP and 44.83 out of 49 for COP.

Tata Safari And Tata Harrier

Tata Safari: Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 25.09 lakh

Tata Harrier: Rs 15 lakh to Rs 24.35 lakh

The Safari and Harrier were the first cars to be tested by the Bharat NCAP two months after its introduction. Both SUVs received the exact score as they are based on the same OMEGARC platform. Both the Safari and Harrier received 30.08 for AOP and 44.54 for COP resulting in a 5-star rating. Tata Harrier and Safari get 7 airbags on select variants, 360-degree camera and ADAS

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Price: Rs 16.94 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh.

The third Mahindra EV on this list, the XUV 400 EV, was crash-tested along with the Thar Roxx and XUV 3XO. With an AOP of 30.38 out of 32 and a COP of 43 out of 49, the EV was awarded a 5-star rating.Do you consider safety a major aspect when choosing which car to get, or is it something else? Let us know in the comments. Safety is taken care of with 6 airbags, hill hold assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Disclaimer: All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

