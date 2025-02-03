10 Most-affordable EVs With A Claimed Range Of Over 300 Km

The list includes cars like the Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor EV, Hyundai Creta EV and Mahindra BE 6

There was a time when EVs were not thought of as a viable alternative to fossil-fuel cars, majorly due to range anxiety that was associated with them, However, in modern times, range anxiety has become a thing of the past as there are a lot of EVs that come with more than 300 km claimed range. Here are the 10 most affordable ones amongst them:

MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV was the first electric offering in India that came with a battery subscription plan, which reduced the prices of the EV by a considerable margin. The Windsor has a 38 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 332 km.

With the battery rental plan, the Windsor EV is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh. So, if you choose the battery rental option, the Windsor will be the most affordable EV in this list to get more than 300km claimed range. However, prices with the battery pack range from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Tata Tigor EV

The Tata Tigor EV is the carmaker's first offering in the list to get more than 300 km of claimed range and is the only subcompact sedan in this list. It comes with a 26 kWh battery pack that has an ARAI-rated claimed range of 315 km. It is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV was launched in January 2024 and was crowned the best-selling car of 2024. The Punch EV comes with two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery pack options, the latter of which has a claimed range of 365 km. However, the smaller battery pack option has a claimed range of only 265 km. So, if we consider the long-range variants only, the prices range from Rs 12.84 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is another Tata offering that makes it to the list of cars having a claimed range of over 300 km. It gets three battery pack choices: 30 kWh, 40.5 kWh and 45 kWh, the latter two having a MIDC-claimed range of above 300 km. The 40.5 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 390 km, while the 45 kWh unit has 489 km. Prices of the two battery pack options range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh.

Also Read: Here Are Top Cars Revealed And Launched In January 2025

Mahindra XUV400 EV

The Mahindra XUV400 is due for an update, especially because the XUV300 on which it is based, had become the XUV 3XO with a facelift in 2024. That said, in its current spec avatar it gets an option between a 34.5 kWh and a 39.4 kWh battery pack option, both of which have a claimed range of above 300 km. The smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 359 km, while the bigger battery pack can go up to 456 km on a full charge. Prices of this Mahindra EV range between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 17.69 lakh.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV was the carmaker’s first electric offering in India. It comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 461 km. Like the Windsor, the MG ZS EV is also available with a battery subscription plan, which reduces the prices from Rs 18.98 lakh and Rs 26.64 lakh to Rs 14 lakh and Rs 20.76 lakh, respectively.

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is the first mass-market SUV-coupe offering in India that comes with multiple battery pack options including a 45 kWh battery pack (same as the Nexon EV) and a 55 kWh option. While the former has a claimed range of 430 km and 502 km, respectively. Prices of the Tata Curvv EV range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai’s most recent and most affordable electric offering in India, the Hyundai Creta Electric is the next car in the list to have a claimed range of over 300 km. Like the Curvv EV, which is its direct rival, it comes with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, which have a claimed range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively. It is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the most recent offerings from the Indian carmaker. This EV, along with a futuristic design language comes with two large battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, which have a claimed range of 557 km and 683 km, respectively. Prices of the BE 6 range from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with the same 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options as the BE 6, but has a slightly lower claimed range of 542 km and 646 km with the smaller and larger battery pack options, respectively. It is priced between Rs Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Which EV from this list will you choose for a long road trip? Tell us in the comments section below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.