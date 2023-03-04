Published On Mar 04, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Honda City

The last week was packed with new launches and unveilings, as well as a few spy images of upcoming models

Honda and Citroen launched new vehicles this week, while Hyundai unveiled new details of the new-generation Verna. This week also saw the Toyota Innova Hycross’s introductory prices come to an end.

Here’s all the important highlights that mattered this week.

2023 Honda City Goes On Sale

Honda has given a slight makeover to its fifth-generation compact sedan, the City, including its hybrid iteration. The car has got some mild design changes with enhanced safety tech, even on the regular petrol models. Both petrol and petrol-hybrid versions of the City have also become more affordable thanks to their new entry-level trims. In addition, Honda has announced that the fourth-generation City will be phased out.

Citroen Enters The EV Space In India

Citroen’s first electric offering in India, the eC3, has been launched. Offered in two trims, the electric hatchback is equipped with a 29.2kWh battery pack, promising a range of 320km (MIDC rated). We have compared the pricing of the eC3 against its rivals here.

MG Reveals The Name Of Its New EV

After sighting a few test mules of the MG Air EV on Indian roads, MG recently took the covers off its smallest electric offering for our market. While it was believed that the EV would carry the “Air” nameplate, the carmaker has actually given the India-spec model a new name.

Hyundai Reveals Fresh Details Of The New Verna

Hyundai has now shown off the new-generation Verna’s exterior in all its glory, while giving a glimpse of its rear cabin. It has also revealed the dimensions of the compact sedan, indicating that it’s grown bigger in almost all dimensions over its predecessor.

Hyundai Alcazar Gets A New Turbo Petrol Engine

Just a few days after updating its SUV lineup with BS6 Phase II compliant engines, Hyundai has opened bookings for the updated Alcazar, which will now be offered with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Kia Seltos Could Lose A Variant

If our sources are to be believed, it looks like Kia could axe the diesel manual variant from the Seltos’s lineup. In case it turns out to be true, the Seltos's diesel engine will only be available with automatic and iMT transmissions.

Toyota Innova Hycross No Longer Available At Launch Prices

The Innova Hycross's introductory pricing has ended, making its top-spec variant cost nearly Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota has also introduced a new mid-spec variant of the Innova Hycross, which is available with a strong-hybrid powertrain.

These Rugged Mahindra SUVs Will Get A New Variant

According to an online document, the Scorpio Classic and Bolero will receive new variants with additional seating options in case of the former. Mahindra will also be updating their engines to meet the upcoming BS6 Phase II emission standards.

Spy Shots Of The Week

This week's spy shots include two upcoming SUVs, one from Honda and one from Hyundai. Honda's compact SUV has been spotted yet again, this time suggesting that it would be equipped with advanced safety tech, while another subcompact SUV from Hyundai, which appears to be a competitor to the Tata Punch, has been spotted.

