Modified On Mar 02, 2023 03:16 PM By Ansh for MG Air EV

The new Comet ‘smart’ EV is a two-door ultra-compact offering but expected to be well-equipped

Comet EV is named after a 1934 British airplane.

It could offer multiple battery pack options, like the Air EV.

Expected to have a large touchscreen display, automatic climate control and dual front airbags.

MG could price it from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

MG Motors had announced a while ago that it will be bringing a new entry-level EV to India. Now, its name has officially been confirmed as the Comet EV ahead of the product’s unveiling. Described as a ‘smart’ EV by MG, the electric car is actually a renamed version of the Air EV that was originally slated to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The electric car’s India-spec moniker is inspired by a 1934 British airplane of the same name.

Battery Pack and Range

Since the Comet EV appears to be a renamed version of the MG Air EV, its specifications could be similar too. Internationally, the Air EV comes with two battery pack options: 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh, both paired with a 40PS electric motor in a rear-wheel-drive setup. The smaller battery pack has a range of 200km and the bigger one claims 300km.

Features and Safety

Like the rest of MG’s lineup, including the Air EV, the Comet EV is also expected to be laden with tech. It is likely to have a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, connected car tech, automatic climate control and steering-mounted controls. For passenger safety, the Comet EV could offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and a rearview camera.

Also See: MG Air EV Detailed In 15 Pictures

Price and Rivals

The Comet EV could arrive later this year at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). With a price tag like that, it could very well become one of the most affordable electric cars in the country. The Comet EV will be a rival to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.