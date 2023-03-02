Modified On Mar 02, 2023 02:02 PM By Rohit for Honda City 2023

Both the standard City and City Hybrid have got a new entry-level variant – SV and V – respectively

Honda has priced the facelifted City from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh.

The City Hybrid now retails between Rs 18.89 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh.

Gets mild cosmetic tweaks to the front and rear profiles.

New features include rain-sensing wipers, wireless phone charger and ambient lighting.

Honda is offering the sedan with the same 1.5-litre petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options as before.

Diesel variants have been shown the door with the update.

Honda has launched the facelifted City and City Hybrid in India. Both get new base-spec trims (SV and V respectively) and some additional features, with the regular City gaining the biggest benefit: ADAS. The new variant lineup and prices are as follows:

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference City Petrol SV – Rs 11.49 lakh (new) – V Rs 11.87 lakh Rs 12.37 lakh +Rs 50,000 V CVT Rs 13.27 lakh Rs 13.62 lakh +Rs 35,000 VX Rs 13.33 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh +Rs 16,000 VX CVT Rs 14.63 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh +Rs 11,000 ZX Rs 14.32 lakh Rs 14.72 lakh +Rs 40,000 ZX CVT Rs 15.62 lakh Rs 15.97 lakh +Rs 35,000 City Hybrid V – Rs 18.89 lakh (new) – ZX Rs 19.89 lakh Rs 20.39 lakh +Rs 50,000

The standard and hybrid variants of the compact sedan have become pricier by up to Rs 50,000. Both models are more affordable than before thanks to their new respective entry-level trims.

With the update, Honda has dropped the diesel variants of the City.

Design Upgrades

The City gets minor updates to the front fascia comprising a revised grille with a tweaked pattern, more striking LED DRLs and a redone bumper. That said, in profile and at the back, there are no major changes to the sedan, just mildly revised alloy wheel design and rear bumper.

Honda has given carbon fibre-like effect in the front and rear bumpers, and also around the instrument panel inside the cabin. The sedan now gets an Obsidian Blue Pearl shade in addition to the existing palette.

What’s New?

Honda has equipped the facelifted City with wireless phone charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting and rain-sensing wipers. In terms of safety, the biggest upgrade has come in the form of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) from the City Hybrid. It packs features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking. The sedan’s hybrid version gets ADAS as standard.

The ADAS safety suite has been updated as well, expanding the capabilities of its adaptive cruise control to include low-speed follow (hybrid only) and lead car departure notification system. While the former helps in maintaining a safe distance from the preceding vehicle, the latter informs the driver with visual and audible alerts when the preceding vehicle makes a move.

Furthermore, Honda has made ADAS fairly accessible by offering it from the V variant (one-above-base) onwards. Meanwhile, most other mass-market brands limit this safety tech to their top variants only.

Other features on board the Honda sedan include an eight-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, a LaneWatch camera, and cruise control. Its safety kit comprises six airbags, a rearview camera, and ABS with EBD.

Petrol Power Only

The City has now become a petrol-only offering with this midlife refresh. Here’s a look at its powertrain options:

Specification 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Petrol Hybrid Power 121PS 126PS (combined) Torque 145Nm 253Nm (combined) Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT e-CVT

The City Hybrid is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, along with a 0.7kWh battery pack and an electric motor. With the diesel option gone (not just from the City’s lineup but from the entire segment itself), the City Hybrid is now the most frugal sedan in real-world driving conditions, with a tested economy of 20.15kmpl (City) and 23.38kmpl (Highway).

Who Are The Rivals?

Honda’s compact sedan has rekindled its rivalry with the Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Verna. However, it has no direct competition in the hybrid space.

