Modified On Feb 27, 2023 02:22 PM By Rohit for Citroen eC3

It is powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack, having an ARAI-claimed range of 320km

It comes in two trims: Live and Feel.

Prices range from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.43 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

Has a single electric motor making 57PS and 143Nm.

Gets a 10-inch touchscreen, dual front airbags and keyless entry.

It’s a lot pricier than its ICE version at over Rs 5.5 lakh.

India’s witnessing a rapid growth in the electric vehicle market, with more and more carmakers offering electric cars at various price points. Citroen has now joined the list in the entry-level space with the all-electric version of the C3 called the eC3. It’s offered in two broad trims: Live and Feel.

Here’s a look at its variant-wise prices:

Variant Price (Introductory ex-showroom) Live Rs 11.50 lakh Feel Rs 12.13 lakh Feel Vibe Pack Rs 12.28 lakh Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 12.43 lakh

Compared to the Tata Tiago EV’s entry-level long-range variant, the Citroen eC3’s starting price is Rs 1.31 lakh more. Meanwhile, there is a premium of over Rs 5.5 lakh between the entry-level eC3 and the combustion-engine C3. Deliveries for the eC3 are expected to begin right away and Citroen is also offering customers a chance to buy it from the factory and have it delivered at their doorstep.

Range, Power And Charging

Citroen has equipped the eC3 with a 29.2kWh battery pack, having an ARAI-claimed range of 320km. The electric hatchback comes with a single electric motor (57PS/143Nm), driving the front wheels. Its max speed is 107kmph. It gets two charging options: a 15A socket charger that can top it up from nought to 100 per cent in 10 hours and 30 minutes, and a DC fast charger that can refill it from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.

Just The Essentials

The Citroen EV has been equipped with the essential features such as manual AC, dual front airbags, keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat and all power windows. It also gets a 10-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, and a four-speaker sound system. Customers of the electric hatchback also get a seven-year subscription to Citroen’s connected tech features. There are no feature additions over its ICE version.

Warranty Coverage

The battery of the eC3 is getting a warranty of seven years or 1.4 lakh km, which is lower than the usual EV battery coverage of eight years and 1.6 lakh km as offered by Tata. Meanwhile, the electric motor gets five years or one lakh km and the vehicle gets a warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh km. Citroen has also provided an extended warranty on the eC3 of up to seven years or two lakh km.

A Look At Its Competition

It takes on the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV while also being an affordable option to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Prime/Max and Mahindra XUV400. The French carmaker is also offering the eC3 to fleet buyers where it will be taking on Tata’s Tigor EV Xpress-T.

