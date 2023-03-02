Modified On Mar 02, 2023 01:29 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The MPV’s prices have significantly increased by up to Rs 75,000, bringing an end to the introductory rates

The petrol variants see a price hike of Rs 25,000; hybrid variants costlier by Rs 75,000.

New strong-hybrid VX (O) variant introduced at Rs 24.81 lakh; costlier than the VX variant by around Rs 2 lakh.

VX (O) variant features LED headlamps, 10.1-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

MPV is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine with the choice of a strong-hybrid.

The introductory prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross have come to an end. The MPV receives a price hike of up to Rs 75,000. Along with that, a new mid-spec hybrid variant has also been introduced.

New Innova Hycross Prices

Variants Old Price New Price Difference G 7S Rs 18.30 lakh Rs 18.55 lakh Rs 25,000 G 8S Rs 18.35 lakh Rs 18.60 lakh Rs 25,000 GX 7S Rs 19.15 lakh Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 25,000 GX 8S Rs 19.20 lakh Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 25,000 VX Hybrid 7S Rs 24.01 lakh Rs 24.76 lakh Rs 75,000 VX Hybrid 8S Rs 24.06 lakh Rs 24.81 lakh Rs 75,000 VX (O) Hybrid 7S (NEW) - Rs 26.73 lakh - VX (O) Hybrid 8S (NEW) - Rs 26.78 lakh - ZX Hybrid Rs 28.33 lakh Rs 29.08 lakh Rs 75,000 ZX (O) Hybrid Rs 28.97 lakh Rs 29.72 lakh Rs 75,000

The petrol variants of the Innova Hycross get costlier by Rs 25,000, while the hybrid variants see a hike of Rs 75,000. The base variant is still exclusive to the fleet owners, so technically, the GX variant is the sole petrol-only variant you can choose. The Hycross is now priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh.

New Hybrid Variant

Toyota has also introduced a new VX (O) variant to the lineup, which retails between Rs 26.73 lakh and Rs 26.78 lakh. The new variant bridges the gap between the VX and ZX variants, which carry a difference of over Rs 4 lakh! This variant is costlier than the VX by Rs 2 lakh, but costs close to Rs 2.5 lakh less than the ZX trim.

The VX (O) variant features LED headlamps, automatic AC, reclining second and third row seats, 10.1-inch touchscreen system, paddle shifters, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, hill start assist, 360-degree camera, and front/rear parking sensors.

It misses out on dual-zone climate control, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), ventilated front seats, and powered second-row Ottoman seats with an extended leg rest which are offered with the higher-spec variants.

Innova Hycross Powertrains

The Hycross is offered with a 174PS, 2-litre petrol engine that can be opted with a strong-hybrid setup as well, which delivers up to 21.1kmpl of fuel efficiency (claimed). While the petrol option gets a CVT, the strong-hybrid goes with an e-CVT (single-speed transmission).

The Toyota MPV remains a premium alternative to the likes of the Kia Carens with no direct rivals. However, if you’d still rather have a diesel engine in an MPV, you can have it with the old Innova Crysta, set to return to the market soon with bookings already open.

(All prices ex-showroom)

