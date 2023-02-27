Modified On Feb 27, 2023 03:40 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Alcazar

The three-row SUV also gets minor cosmetic updates

Alcazar now comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine making 160PS and 253Nm.

It replaces the previously offered 2-litre petrol engine, the 1.5-litre diesel stays.

Features a mildly tweaked front grille with styling to match the brand’s current design language

Now comes with idle engine stop-start for better fuel economy.

Expect to pay a premium for engine updates and added features.

Hyundai had just recently updated its SUV lineup with RDE-compliant engines and added safety features. But the carmaker has now added a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option to the Alcazar along with some cosmetic changes. The updated three-row SUV can now be booked for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Updated Powertrain

With this update, Hyundai has replaced the 2-litre petrol engine with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, that makes 160PS and 253Nm, which is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). This engine will also be offered on the upcoming sixth-generation Verna. A big benefit of the new engine is the improved fuel economy as per claimed figures:

Hyundai Alcazar 2-litre petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Fuel Efficiency 14.5kmpl (MT) / 14.2kmpl (AT) 17.5kmpl (MT) / 18kmpl (DCT)

The carmaker will continue to offer the Alcazar with the 1.5-litre diesel unit which churns out 116PS and 250Nm. Both these engines are compliant with the upcoming RDE norms.

Cosmetic Upgrades

The updated SUV now features an updated front grille design which is inspired by the Tucson. It gets puddle lamps that will now project the ‘Alcazar’ lettering, and new ‘Turbo’ badges for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant.

Features and Safety

There are no visible feature additions with this update, but the addition of the idle-engine stop-start system should deliver better fuel economy across all variants. The SUV still offers amenities like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, auto climate control, wireless phone charging and cruise control.

Its safety net was upgraded with the previous update which added equipment like six airbags as standard. Other safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Price and Rivals

Prices for the turbo-petrol variants have not been announced yet, but the prices for the diesel variants currently range from Rs 16.71 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV continues to rival the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

