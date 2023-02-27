Modified On Feb 27, 2023 06:40 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Micro SUV

The new Hyundai will be positioned between the Grand i10 Nios and Venue, looks bigger than the Casper

New Hyundai micro SUV has a boxy stance with an upright front and rear profile.

Visual elements include H-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps, dual-tone alloys, and a sunroof.

Features on board could include an infotainment touchscreen, wireless charger, and up to six airbags.

Likely to use 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines, with manual and automatic transmissions.

Global premiere likely later this year, followed by the India launch after that.

Hyundai appears to be working on another subcompact SUV, which will be positioned below the Venue but above the Casper micro-SUV. The upcoming micro SUV has now been spied on again, revealing some more of its visual elements.

The upcoming Hyundai micro SUV looks boxy, especially after seeing its upright front profile. However, it does have a fairly raked A-pillar. It seems to feature a split headlamp setup, like the Venue, with projector headlamps mounted on the bumper and ‘H-shaped’ LED DRLs bordering the bonnet line.

We’re expecting it to carry heavy body cladding as well, as seen on wheel arches in the latest spy shots. The test mule carries the pre-facelift Grand i10 Nios’ alloy wheel design but it will be different in the production-spec model. The rear profile will also carry an upright stance with ‘H’ styled LED tail lights. In one of the spy shots, you can also see the micro SUV’s base-spec variant, which should get steel wheels and halogen headlamps.

The cabin is expected to be a fusion of the Grand i10 Nios and Venue. In terms of features, we’re expecting an electric sunroof, a touchscreen system, wireless charger, cruise control, up to six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Under the hood, this new Hyundai micro SUV could get the Grand i10 Nios’ 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, with manual and AMT transmissions. There are chances of it getting the Venue’s 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as well.

If Hyundai is actually bringing it to India, we’re expecting it to debut towards the second half of 2023. It could be priced from the Rs six-lakh (ex-showroom) mark, rivaling the likes of Tata Punch , Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis .

