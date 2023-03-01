Citroen eC3 vs Rivals: Price Talk
Modified On Mar 01, 2023 10:42 AM By Shreyash for Citroen eC3
Among the three EVs, the eC3 has the biggest battery pack capacity of 29.2kWh, and a claimed range of 320km
Citroen has just revealed the prices of its first all-electric hatchback in India, the eC3, which starts at Rs 11.50 lakh. As an entry-level EV offering, its main rivals are the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Let’s have a look at how they compare in terms of pricing.
Price Check
|
Citroen eC3
|
Tata Tiago EV
|
Tata Tigor EV
|
19.2kWh with 3.3kW Charger
|
XE - Rs 8.69 lakh
|
XT - Rs 9.29 lakh
|
24kWh with 3.3kW Charger
|
XT - Rs 10.19 lakh
|
XZ+ - Rs 10.99 lakh
|
XZ+ Tech Lux - 11.49 lakh
|
29.2kWh Battery Pack
|
24kWh with 7.2kW Charger
|
26kWh Battery Pack
|
Live - Rs 11.50 lakh
|
XZ+ - Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Feel - Rs 12.13 lakh
|
XZ+ Tech Lux - 11.99 lakh
|
XE - Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Feel Vibe Pack - Rs 12.28 lakh
|
Feel Dual-Tone Vibe Pack - Rs 12.43 lakh
|
XT - Rs 12.99 lakh
|
XZ+ - Rs 13.49 lakh
|
XZ+ Lux - Rs 13.75 lakh
-
The Tiago EV heavily undercuts the eC3. There’s a price gap of Rs 2.81 lakh between the base variants of both models. Even the Tiago EV’s comparable long-range variant is more affordable by Rs 1.31 lakh.
-
The Tigor EV has a substantially higher starting price than both the EV hatchbacks Its base variant is more expensive than the top-spec eC3 by Rs 6,000.
-
For reference, the Tata Nexon EV Prime electric SUV with similar range (312km) as the eC3 but a far more powerful motor and added features starts at Rs 14.49 lakh. That's a premium of just a little more than Rs 2 lakh over the top-spec eC3.
Also Read: The Tata Nexon EV Is About To Set A New Record
-
The Tiago EV’s XZ+ Tech Lux variant with 3.3kW charging option, with features such as automatic AC, powered-ORVMs and push button start/stop is priced almost similar to the base-spec trim of the eC3, with only a nominal difference of Rs 1,000.
-
Even the Tata Tiago XZ+ trim, with a 24kWh battery pack and 7.2kW charging option, is Rs 1.13 lakh less expensive than the eC3's Feel variant, and has more features.
-
The top-spec Feel variant of the eC3 is offered with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, and a four-speaker sound system.
-
The Vibe pack only adds exterior customisations for its premium and does not bring the eC3 closer to the Tiago EV in terms of feature comforts on offer.
-
In terms of safety, all three EVs are equipped with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear-parking sensors.
All prices stated above are ex-showroom
Also Read: Citroen To Enter The Fleet Market With eC3 Electric Hatchback
Powertrain Details
|
Specs
|
Citroen eC3
|
Tata Tiago EV
|
Tata Tigor EV
|
Battery Pack
|
29.2kWh
|
19.2kWh/24kWH
|
26kWh
|
Power
|
57PS
|
61PS/75PS
|
75PS
|
Torque
|
143Nm
|
110Nm/114Nm
|
170Nm
|
Range
|
320km (MIDC rated)
|
250km/315km
|
315km
-
The eC3 has the biggest battery pack here and offers the highest driving range, but only 5km more than the others
-
The Tiago comes with a choice of two battery packs - a mid-range 19.2kWh and a long-range 24kWh - with a range spanning between 250km and 315km, respectively. It offers more power in both forms, but is down on torque compared to the eC3
-
The Tigor EV has a 26kWh battery pack good for 315km, and it is also the most powerful EV in this comparison.
Charging Details
|
Charger
|
Citroen eC3
|
Tata Tiago EV
|
Tata Tigor EV
|
29.2kWh
|
19.2kWh
|
24kWh
|
26kWh
|
15A plug point (From 10 to 100%)
|
10 hours and 30 minutes
|
6.9 hours
|
8.7 hours
|
9.4 hours
|
3.3kW AC (From 10 to 100%)
|
NA
|
5.1 hours
|
6.4 hours
|
NA
|
7.2kW AC (From 10 to 100%)
|
NA
|
2.6 hours
|
3.6 hours
|
NA
|
DC Fast Charging (From 10 to 80%)
|
57 minutes
|
57 minutes
|
57 minutes
|
59 minutes (25kW)
-
Understandably, the eC3 takes the longest time to charge from 10 to 100 percent using the 15A plug point due to the bigger battery size. Although when it comes to DC fast charging, there’s barely any difference between the charging times of these EVs.
Conclusion
By looking at the price table and comparing the specifications of all three EVs, the Tiago EV comes out to be the most value for money option, as it offers good features and a driving range of up to 315km, which is just 5km less than the eC3.
Those who want a sedan with more boot space and power, can go for the Tigor EV, though it's the most expensive EV in this comparison. Meanwhile, the eC3 boasts of a spacious cabin, a premium infotainment system and a more notable road presence with its French stylings.
Read More on : Citroen eC3 Automatic
- Renew Citroen eC3 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful