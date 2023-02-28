Published On Feb 28, 2023 03:38 PM By Ansh for Kia Seltos

The compact SUV will continue to be offered with the diesel automatic and iMT options

Gets three engine options: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

1.5-litre diesel engine’s six-speed manual transmission could get discontinued.

Features a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, ventilated front seats and six airbags.

Prices range from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

It could get facelifted later this year with design tweaks and feature updates.

Kia Seltos, the carmaker’s highest-selling model and a prime contender in the compact SUV segment, could soon lose its diesel-manual powertrain. As per our sources, Kia is planning to discontinue this powertrain option and offer Seltos’s diesel variants with an iMT and automatic transmission only.

As of now, the 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/250Nm) comes paired with six-speed manual, six-speed iMT or six-speed automatic transmissions. The only other model in the segment with a diesel engine is the Creta, and it still offers the diesel unit with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Also Read: Hyundai Gives Updated Alcazar Turbo-petrol Engine, Opens Bookings

The Seltos also gets two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm) unit mated to a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT or a CVT gearbox and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) unit with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

The compact SUV is loaded with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-inch heads-up display, air purifier, ventilated front seats, an eight-speaker Bose sound system and a sunroof. It also gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist and all-wheel disc brakes as standard safety features.

The Seltos is priced between Rs 10.69 lakh and Rs 19.15 lakh. The diesel variants start at Rs 11.89 lakh and the discontinuation of the manual option could raise that to Rs 14.79 lakh with the HTK+ iMT variant. It is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Read More on : Kia Seltos diesel