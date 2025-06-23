Honda City Sport Arrives At Dealerships; Check It Out In 11 Real-life Images

The City Sport commands a Rs 49,000 premium over the regular V variant and its deliveries have begun across India

The Honda City Sport has been recently launched at Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is now available on display at dealerships across India. This special edition of the popular sedan, based on the mid-spec V variant, comes with several cosmetic enhancements for a sportier look. Here’s a closer look at the car in real-life images:

Design

The Honda City Sport gets blacked-out elements that sets it apart from the regular version. At the front, it has sharp LED headlamps complemented by a gloss black panel on the grille as well as blacked-out fog lamp housings. The bumper design remains the same as the standard City, but the black detailing on the grille gives it a more stealthy vibe.

From the side, the first thing in City Sport that catches your attention is its 15-inch grey alloy wheels. For reference, the standard version gets silver-coloured alloy rims. The outside rear view mirrors (ORVM) are also finished in black, instead of the usual body colour.

At the rear, the Honda City Sport carries the same design as the standard model. Keen eyed viewers will notice a gloss black lip spoiler on the boot lid. The ‘City’ and ‘Sport’ badging stands out at either side of the tailgate. The tail-lamp design remains unchanged.

The City Sport is available in three exterior colour options: Radiant Red, Platinum White, and Meteoroid Grey.

Interior & Features

The cabin of the Honda City Sport follows a black theme that gels well with its exterior look. There is red contrast stitching that continues across the dashboard, seats and door pads. The door pad has soft-touch inserts near the armrest and red stitching on the padding, giving it added contrast.

The dashboard design remains the same except for a red metallic accent and ambient lighting running across the width of the dashboard. The 3-spoke steering wheel is finished in leatherette and also stitched in red, giving it character.

The front seats are nicely contoured for comfort and finished in black leatherette with red stitching. The rear seat gets a foldable centre armrest with cup holders, which adds convenience for rear passengers.

As for features, the City Sport is equipped with the same amenities as the V variant with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, auto AC, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, and a 4-speaker sound system. Safety features include 6 airbags, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear defogger, a rear parking camera with sensors and a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

The Honda City Sport is powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission CVT*

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

You can also get the Honda City with a 6-speed manual transmission choice.

Price & Rivals

The Honda City Sport is priced at Rs 14.89 lakh while the V variant it's based on is priced at Rs 14.40 lakh. The Sport version carries a premium of Rs 49,000. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.