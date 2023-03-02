Published On Mar 02, 2023 03:36 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna 2023

The new Verna is longer and wider than the outgoing model, including a longer wheelbase

Hyundai to launch the new Verna on March 21.

The new teaser reveals the sedan’s connected LED lighting elements.

It also shows the rear cabin featuring beige leatherette upholstery and AC vents.

Confirmed features on board include ADAS and integrated displays.

To get two petrol engines: a 1.5-litre N.A. and the other a new 1.5-litre turbo unit.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has officially taken the covers off the exterior of the sixth-generation Verna and also revealed its rear cabin. The new sedan’s bookings are already open for Rs 25,000 ahead of the March 21 launch.

Details Observed In The Teaser

The teaser video shows the front fascia of the new Verna with the long LED DRL strip and the tri-piece headlight unit lit up. We can also notice the V-shaped pattern for the grille. While there’s no view of the profile, the video does give a glimpse of its rear, displaying the ‘Verna’ badging above the connected LED taillights.

We also get our first partial look at the interior of the sedan. Hyundai has shared a sneak peek of the rear cabin of the sixth-gen Verna, showing its beige leatherette upholstery, AC vents, a Bose sound system, and a mobile docking area with a couple of charging ports.

New Verna Is Bigger In Almost Every Way

Dimension Fifth-gen Verna Sixth-gen Verna Difference Length 4,440mm 4,535mm +95mm Width 1,729mm 1,765mm +36mm Height 1,475mm 1,475mm No difference Wheelbase 2,600mm 2,670mm +70mm Boot Space N.A. 528 litres –

The new Verna is 95mm longer and 36mm wider than the outgoing model but hasn’t increased in height. That said, its wheelbase has grown by 70mm to open up more space inside the cabin, and the new Verna has a boot space of 528 litres, which Hyundai says is the best in segment.

Cabin Bits And Features On Board

Hyundai has also confirmed that the new Verna will sport a black and beige cabin theme, with soft-touch materials on the dashboard and slim AC vents. It has also divulged a couple of features on board the sedan including a cooled glovebox and integrated displays (likely measuring 10.25-inch each). Other expected features include a sunroof, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Its safety net will include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrains On Offer

With the generation update, Hyundai’s compact sedan will become a petrol-only offering. It will come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (115PS/144Nm) and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (160PS/253Nm). While a six-speed manual transmission will be standard, the former will also get a CVT whereas the latter will get the optional seven-speed DCT.

Price And Rivals

We expect the carmaker to introduce the sixth-gen Verna in our market at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact sedan will fight it out with the facelifted Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Ciaz.