The older compact sedan is currently sold in two variants – SV and V – as more affordable options to the new City

Reports about its discontinuation first surfaced online in August 2022.

The fourth-gen model was launched in 2014 and got a major midlife refresh in 2017.

It had both petrol and diesel engines on offer with the former getting a CVT option too.

Honda axed the petrol-CVT and diesel variants of the previous-gen City after the launch of the fifth-gen model in 2020.

Features on board include a seven-inch touchscreen, cruise control and auto AC.

On the sidelines of the arrival of the facelifted fifth-gen City, Honda confirmed to us that it will be showing the door to the sedan’s ageing fourth-gen model by April. This confirms the report from August 2022 about its discontinuation, although it was originally expected to happen by the end of 2022 itself.

A Brief Recap

The fourth-gen City was launched in India in 2014 and was given a midlife update in 2017. It was kept on sale even after the launch of the fifth-gen City as an affordable alternative and still enjoyed a degree of popularity. However, it was only offered with a petrol-manual, while the petrol-CVT and diesel options were axed.

What’s Under The Hood?

Speaking of powertrains, the fourth-gen City is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (119PS/145Nm), while it also had a 1.5-litre diesel engine (100PS/200Nm), which now stands discontinued. While a five-speed MT was offered as standard, the petrol had the option of a CVT automatic. The currently available fourth-gen City with the petrol-MT has a claimed mileage of 17.4kmpl.

Equipment On Board

Honda offers the older compact sedan with auto climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen system, height-adjustable driver seat, and push-button start/stop. The fourth-gen City also offers a four-speaker music system with four tweeters, cruise control, and keyless entry.

Passenger safety is ensured by dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Variants, Prices And Competition

Honda retails the sedan in two variants – SV and V – priced between Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The fourth-gen City primarily rivals the Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.

