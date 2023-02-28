Published On Feb 28, 2023 07:19 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Even the Bolero might get a new base variant which will reduce its starting price

Scorpio Classic could get a new mid-spec S5 variant.

The S11 and upcoming S5 variants might also get nine-seater options.

The Bolero is likely to get a new entry-level B2 variant.

Both the diesel-only SUVs will also be BS6 Phase 2 compliant when launched.

Mahindra is likely to rejig the variant list of the Scorpio Classic and Bolero in March 2023, as per the latest RTO documents. Along with the BS6 Phase 2 compliant engines, both the SUVs might also get new variants.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The RTO document suggests that the Scorpio Classic will get a new mid-spec S5 variant, in addition to the existing S and S11. This new variant could feature steel wheels with covers, body coloured bumpers, manual AC, a basic audio system, central locking, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The Classic currently offers a nine-seater option with its base-spec S variant, which might also be available with the S11 and upcoming S5 variants. In this configuration, the second row will have a three-seater bench and two-seater side-facing benches for the third row. The top-spec S11 variant gets a seven-seater setup with the option of second-row captain seats.

It shall continue with its 132PS/300Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The Classic currently retails from Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra’s workhorse might also get a new base-spec B2 variant, which could reduce its starting price from the current Rs 9.53 lakh. The Bolero is currently available in B4, B6, and B6 (O) variants.

The SUV features dual front airbags, a digital instrument cluster, a music system, AC, central locking, and a flip remote key. The Bolero is available with a 75PS/210Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It’s priced from Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Since both the SUVs will receive updated powertrains, their prices are expected to be hiked as well.

