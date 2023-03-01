Modified On Mar 01, 2023 02:08 PM By Rohit for Honda Compact SUV

It is likely to borrow the City’s petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains

Honda to unveil the new compact SUV sometime in summer 2023.

Its new spy shot gives a clearer view of the headlight and LED DRLs along with the grille.

Radar system spotted behind the front windshield, confirming the presence of ADAS.

Features on board the SUV could include a sunroof, multiple digital displays and six airbags.

Expected to be launched by the festive season at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda SUV for India has finally taken shape as its on-road trials have now begun. A camouflaged test mule was recently spotted for the second time, giving us a clearer look at its front fascia.

Key Details Seen

While the SUV was still draped in heavy camouflage, the spy shot did reveal its headlight setup with its LED DRLs and projector fog lamps. It also showed the big grille with inserts, and chunky slatted air dam in the front bumper. Additionally, we can see the radar system behind the front windshield, a lot like the one seen in the City Hybrid, confirming the presence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Features Expected On Board

Honda is expected to equip the SUV with a sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system (bigger than Honda’s existing eight-inch unit), wireless phone charging and a semi-digital driver’s display. Apart from ADAS, the Honda SUV’s safety kit is likely to include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ABS with EBD.

What Will Power It?

City Hybrid's strong-hybrid powertrain's image used for representation purposes only

It should get the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Honda City, mated to six-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission options. The SUV will also likely come with the City Hybrid’s strong-hybrid powertrain (126PS combined). Honda is unlikely to provide it with a diesel engine at all.

Expected Launch, Price And Competitors

The SUV will break cover sometime in summer 2023 with a possible launch around the festive period. Honda is expected to price it from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) as a contender to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Skoda Kushaq.

