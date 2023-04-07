Modified On Apr 07, 2023 01:28 PM By Ansh for Maruti Alto 800

After announcing discounts on its NEXA lineup, the carmaker has released the offers list for its Arena models

The highest discount of up to Rs 59,000 is offered on the Alto K10.

It is followed by Wagon R and Swift with offers of up to Rs 54,000.

Lowest discount of up to Rs 10,000 announced for the Dzire.

These offers are valid till the end of April.

The start of every month signifies the arrival of new offers and benefits from carmakers and this month is no different. While brands like Honda and Nissan have already announced their monthly discounts, more brands, including Maruti, have joined this list.

After revealing the offers for its NEXA lineup of cars, Maruti has now released the offers list (applicable till the end of April) for its Arena models. It is offering cash, exchange and corporate discounts on most of its Arena cars save for the Brezza and Ertiga, the details of which are mentioned below:

Alto 800

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

Maruti has just recently discontinued the Alto 800 and these offers are on the unsold stock of the hatchback.

Discounts mentioned above are for all variants except the base-spec Std and CNG.

The CNG variant only gets cash and exchange benefits, while the base-spec Std variant only gets the corporate discount.

Before it got discontinued, the Alto 800 was priced between Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh.

Alto K10

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 59,000

The offers listed above are for the petrol-manual variants.

The AMT variants do not get a cash discount while other offers stay the same.

Its CNG variant gets a lower cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 but misses out on the corporate discount.

Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 49,000

Similar to the Alto K10, these offers listed above are for the petrol-manual variants of the S-Presso.

The AMT variants do not get a cash discount and the CNG variants miss out on the corporate discount.

CNG variants also get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 25,000.

Prices for the S-Presso range from Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh.

Eeco

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

Only the petrol variants of the Eeco get these benefits while the CNG trim only gets the cash discount.

It is priced between Rs 5.27 lakh and Rs 6.53 lakh.

Wagon R

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

Cash discount for the 1-litre petrol-manual variants is up to Rs 30,000, for the 1.2-litre petrol manual variants it is up to Rs 25,000 and for the CNG variants it is up to Rs 15,000. The AMT variants do not get a cash discount.

All variants of the Wagon R get an exchange bonus. If the model to be exchanged is less than seven years old, then the bonus is up to Rs 20,000, otherwise it is up to Rs 15,000.

Except for CNG, all variants also get a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000.

Wagon R is priced between Rs 5.55 lakh and Rs 7.43 lakh.

Celerio

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

Only the petrol-manual variants of the Celerio get these benefits.

The AMT variants do not get any cash discounts and the CNG variant misses out on the corporate discount.

The CNG variant also gets a lower cash discount of up to Rs 20,000.

Maruti has priced the Celerio from Rs 5.37 lakh to 7.15 lakh.

Swift

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

These offers are for the petrol-manual variants of the Swift. The AMT variants and the base-spec LXi manual variant get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

CNG variants only get a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

For exchange bonus, if the model to be exchanged is less than seven years old, then the bonus is up to Rs 20,000, otherwise it is up to Rs 15,000. For the base-base LXi variant, the exchange bonus is up to Rs 15,000 in both cases.

A corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000 is applicable to all petrol-only variants.

For the Swift special edition, customers have to pay Rs 23,400, but this edition does not get any cash discount while other offers remain unchanged.

Swift has a price range between Rs 5.99 lakh and 9.03 lakh.

Dzire

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 10,000

Dzire only gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on all its petrol variants.

There are no benefits on the CNG variants of the sedan.

Dzire is priced between Rs 6.52 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

* All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: Offers listed above may differ based on your location and variant chosen. To get more details, we recommend you contact the nearest Maruti Arena dealership.

