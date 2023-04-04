Published On Apr 04, 2023 03:54 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

The 2023 Wagon R’s footwell area and bodyshell integrity were deemed “unstable”

It achieved one star in adult and zero in child occupant protection, respectively.

The Wagon R was crash-tested in 2019 as well, where it had scored two stars in each.

The 2023 Wagon R grabbed 19.69 out of 34 points.

Its child occupant protection score stood at 3.40 out of 49 points.

Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Global NCAP has just crash-tested a new set of cars including the 2023 Maruti Wagon R under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. It scored a poor one-star rating in adult occupant protection and zero for child occupant protection. To jog your memory, the hatchback was tested earlier in 2019 as well where it had secured two stars in each category. Back then, the tests weren’t as stringent as they are now, with the side impact, side pole impact and electronic stability control (ESC) tests joining the fray too.

The 2023 Wagon R was tested in its most basic version which comes with dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. Its side impact pole test was not performed as the Wagon R isn’t equipped with side airbags. As far as the ESC test is concerned, we believe it was conducted before the carmaker offered electronic stability program (ESP) on the hatchback.

Adult Occupant Protection

Frontal Impact (64kmph)

The 2023 Wagon R achieved 19.69 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection (earlier it had received 6.93 out of 17 points). Protection offered to the driver’s head was “adequate” while that for the passenger was “good.” Their necks got “good” protection. While the protection offered to the driver’s chest was termed to be “weak”, it was rated as “adequate” for the passenger’s chest. The driver’s and passenger’s knees showed “marginal” protection.

The driver’s tibias showed “adequate and weak” protection while the passenger’s tibias showed “good” protection. The hatchback’s footwell area was rated “unstable” and so was the bodyshell and the car was deemed incapable of withstanding further loadings.

Side Impact (50kmph)

In the side impact test, protection to the head, abdomen and pelvis was cited as “good” while chest protection was deemed “marginal.”

Child Occupant Protection

The Wagon R has got 3.40 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. Back in the 2019 crash test, the hatchback had secured a two-star rating in this department and grabbed 16.33 out of 49 points.

Frontal Impact (64kmph)

The child seat for the three-year-old was installed facing forward, but it was unable to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact, exposing the head to high risk of injuries. On the other hand, the child seat for the one-and-a-half-year-old dummy was facing rearward, showing high risk for the head and “weak” protection to the chest.

The safety assessment body stated that the Wagon R’s lack of three-point seatbelts in all seating positions led to it scoring zero stars in child occupant protection. Maruti Suzuki doesn’t offer the possibility to disconnect the co-driver airbag in case a child restraint system (CRS) is installed in the front passenger position.

Safety Kit On The 2023 Maruti Wagon R

Maruti has equipped the Wagon R with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and rear parking sensors as standard. Aside from these basic safety features, the Wagon R doesn’t get any other much-needed equipment including ISOFIX child seat anchorages and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

The Wagon R is currently offered in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Its prices range from Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 7.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

