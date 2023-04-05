Published On Apr 05, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Ignis

The carmaker is also offering Baisakhi booking bonus of Rs 10,000 with the Baleno

Maximum savings of up to Rs 44,000 are offered with Maruti Ignis.

Maruti’s compact sedan, the Ciaz, can be had with benefits of up to Rs 28,000.

The Baleno is only carrying a booking bonus of Rs 10,000.

All offers are valid till the end of April 2023.

Maruti has rolled out its offers on Nexa cars for the month of April. The Ignis is carrying most benefits this time, while the Baleno is only available with a Baisakhi booking bonus. The carmaker is not offering any savings on its two of its models, the XL6 and the Grand Vitara.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details

Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

The above mentioned discounts are valid on all the automatic and manual variants of the Maruti Ignis.

It is priced between Rs 5.82 lakh and Rs 8.14 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

Just like the Ignis, the above-mentioned discounts are applicable on all variants of the Maruti Ciaz.

Maruti’s compact sedan is priced from Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.35 lakh.

Baleno

Offer Amount Booking Bonus Rs 10,000

The offers mentioned above are valid on all manual transmission variants (save for the base-spec Sigma), but only on higher-specced Zeta AMT and Alpha AMT.

Maruti’s premium hatchback is priced from Rs 6.56 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh.

Note

The Baisakhi bookings bonus is only valid on bookings made till 14th April.

The offers stated above may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Nexa dealership for more information.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

