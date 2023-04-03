English | हिंदी

Avail Benefits Of Over Rs 19,000 On Two Honda Cars This April

Modified On Apr 03, 2023 12:37 PM By Shreyash for Honda City

The pre-facelift model of the City is also eligible for perks, while the carmaker is also offering benefits on MY22 and MY23 units of the Amaze

Honda City & Amaze

  • Save up to Rs 15,000 on both facelifted and pre-facelift models of the fifth-generation Honda City.

  • Avail benefits of over Rs 19,000 on Honda’s subcompact sedan, the Amaze.

  • All offers are valid till April 30, 2023.

This April, Honda is offering discounts and bonuses on two of its sedan models, namely City and Amaze. While both facelifted and pre-facelift models of the City come with benefits, the carmaker is also offering discounts on model year 2022 (MY22) and MY23 units of the Amaze.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details

Fifth gen City

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Honda Car Exchange Discount

Up to Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount 

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

  • The above-mentioned discounts are valid on both pre-facelift and facelifted models of the Honda City.

  • No benefits are being offered with the hybrid variants of the compact sedan.

  • Honda retails the City between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 15.97 lakh.

Amaze

Offers

Amount

MY22

MY23

Cash Discount 

N.A.

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories (Optional)

N.A.

Up To Rs 12,296

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Corporate Discount 

Up to Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 7,000

Up to 19,296

  • For the MY23 units of Honda Amaze, buyers can either opt for cash discount or free accessories. 

  • The MY22 units of the subcompact sedan comes with lesser benefits, while loyalty bonus and corporate discount for both remains same.

  • Honda is not offering any exchange bonus on the Amaze.

  • The Amaze is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh.

Disclaimer: Vehicles manufactured in 2022 may have a lower resale value than those manufactured in 2023.

Notes

  • The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the state, city and variant chosen, please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

