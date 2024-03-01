Modified On Mar 01, 2024 08:23 AM By Shreyash for Tata Tiago

Many upcoming cars for India also made their global debuts while some were showcased in concept form

In February 2024, we saw a bunch of new unveils and launches, be it in India or globally. From market-first CNG-automatic cars from Tata to new special editions from Mahindra and Skoda. Meanwhile, Renault and Skoda globally unveiled their new products that are expected to come to India, and we also saw some debuts at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Launches

Tata Tiago / Tiago NRG / Tigor CNG AMT

Tata Tiago AMT CNG (incl NRG) Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh Tata Tigor AMT CNG Rs 8.85 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh

In February 2024, we got the first CNG automatic cars in India in the form of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor. With the launch of CNG AMT, Tata also introduced a new exterior paint option each with the Tiago, Tiago NRG, and Tigor.

The Tiago, Tiago NRG and the Tigor come with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 86 PS and 113 Nm, but in CNG mode, this engine’s output is reduced to 73.5 PS and 95 Nm. The CNG automatic variant of these cars are mated to a 5-speed AMT transmission offered with the petrol automatic.

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition

Price Rs 15.40 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

Mahindra introduced a new special edition of its offroader SUV Thar, called the Earth edition. This new edition of the Mahindra Thar sports a Desert Fury (satin matte finish) exterior shade. The interior of the Thar Earth edition has also received beige leatherette seat upholstery with Dune design pattern on headrests. For more information on the Thar Earth edition, you can visit this link.

The Earth edition of the Thar is being offered with 4-wheel-drive (4WD) variants of both petrol and diesel engines, in both manual and automatic options.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant

Price Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

After undergoing some feature adjustments in January 2024, Mahindra introduced a new Z8 Select variant of the Scorpio N. This latest variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N fills the gap between the mid-spec Z6 and the higher-spec Z8 variants. Additionally, the SUV now also gets the XUV700’s Midnight Black exterior shade.

In terms of features, the Z8 Select variant of the Scorpio N gets 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, and sunroof. Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Z8 Select variant gets the option of both 2-litre turbo-petrol (203 PS / up to 380 Nm) and 2.2-litre diesel engine (175 PS / 400 Nm). Both units come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 4WD is not available with the Z8 Select variant of the SUV.

Skoda Slavia Style Edition

Price Rs 19.13 lakh

The Skoda Slavia received yet another special edition, called the Style edition. This edition of the Slavia is based on the top-spec Style variant, and is limited to 500 units. The changes include ‘Edition’ badge on the B-pillars, blacked-out ORVMs, and a black roof. It also gets the ‘Slavia’ insignia on the sill plate and the ‘Edition’ moniker on the bottom portion of the steering wheel.

The Slavia Style Edition comes with a dual-camera dashcam and puddle lamps. No other changes have been made to the Slavia Style edition’s equipment list. Skoda is only offering the Style edition of the Slavia with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 150 PS and 250 Nm, mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

BMW 7 Series Security

Not a typical launch, but one that does count, was the new security version of the BMW 7 Series, called 760i Protection xDrive VR9. It landed on our shores in February and this BMW sedan can withstand bullets and explosives. It is built for high-risk individuals such as high ranking officials, VIPs, CEOs, and royals who need protection against any form of attack.

It is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine which makes 530 PS and 750 Nm, and allows the sedan to complete the 0-100 kmph run in just 6.6 seconds. You can visit this link to know more about the blast-proof version of the 7 Series.

Unveils

Renault Duster

The third-generation Duster SUV was unveiled in Turkey last month, this time under the Renault badge. The new Duster is based on the CMF-B platform. Globally, it is offered with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options, as well as the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Dacia Spring EV

Renault’s budget oriented brand, Dacia, took the covers off from its new all-electric hatchback, the Spring EV, for European markets. It is essentially the electric Renault Kwid for the European markets with some design changes, and it could also serve as the design inspiration for the new-generation Renault Kwid that is expected to arrive next year.

More details about the Spring EV may be found here.

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition

The Tata Safari Red Dark edition made its comeback at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The Red Dark version of the SUV was available with its pre-facelift version, but Tata took it off the shelf when it launched the Safari facelift in November 2023. You can check out the gallery of the Safari Red Dark edition by clicking here.

Tata hasn’t made many design changes to the SUV, save for the red highlights inside and out. The feature list also remains the same as the regular top-spec variant of the new Safari.

Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition

Tata also showcased the Dark edition of the Tata Nexon EV facelift at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It gets the stealthy black treatment all around and it will be offered with the bigger battery pack variants of the electric SUV.

You can visit this link to know more.

Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled

The facelifted Skoda Octavia has been unveiled in the international market and it offers an updated design, new cabin, loads of features, and multiple powertrain options. The sedan will be launched in the international market first, and the Indian market will most likely only get the vRS version which is more powerful than before.

