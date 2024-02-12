BMW 7 Series Protection Launched In India

Modified On Feb 12, 2024 02:28 PM By Ansh for BMW 7 Series

The BMW sedan can withstand bullets and explosives and comes with the highest protection level

The BMW 7 Series Protection, a luxury sedan that comes with the highest level of protection, has been launched in India. This armoured sedan is for high ranking officials, VIPs, CEOs, and royals who need protection against any form of attack, and can protect them from bullets, blasts and even ballistic missiles. Check out everything that this sedan has to offer.

Max Protection

This version of the 7 Series, called the 760i Protection xDrive VR9, looks exactly like the regular 7 Series, but changes have been made underneath to make it blast-proof. The chassis of this version is made of 10 mm thick steel, which allows it to withstand explosions. Furthermore, it comes with 72mm thick multilayer bullet resistant glass all around, and it features underbody protection to protect against explosives (2 hand grenades).

Additionally, it comes with a self-sealing fuel tank, run-flat tyres which can drive for approximately 30 km at 80 kmph after completely running out of pressure, and a switchless protection UI in the infotainment called the ALEA. It also offers a privacy lounge for the rear passengers and emergency exit via all four doors.

A V8 Powertrain

Under the hood of the 7 Series Protection is the same 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine that powers its regular variant internationally. This engine makes 530 PS and 750 Nm, and allows the sedan to complete the 0-100 kmph run in just 6.6 seconds.

The sedan comes with an all-wheel-drive setup, a rear wheel steering system, and a top speed of 209 kmph.

The Same Feature List

With all this protection equipment on board, BMW continues to offer a luxurious cabin with the same design as its regular variants, and it also comes in multiple themes.

In terms of features, it is equipped with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 31.3-inch 8K display for the rear passengers, powered front and rear seats with massage function, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

Price?

While BMW has launched the 7 Series Security in India, its prices have not been revealed. However, they will be in the ballpark of Rs 15 crore. For reference, the regular 7 Series in India is currently priced between Rs 1.81 crore to Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom).

