Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched, Priced At Rs 19.13 Lakh

Published On Feb 14, 2024 05:30 PM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

It is based on the top-spec Style trim and is limited to 500 units only

It commands a premium of Rs 30,000 over the corresponding standard Style variant.

Offered only with the sedan’s 1.5-litre turbo engine, paired with the 7-speed DCT.

New features on board include dual-camera dashcam and puddle lamps.

Gets ‘Edition’ badges inside and out, a black roof and ‘Slavia’ moniker on the sill plates.

Available in three colours: Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Tornado Red.

The Skoda Slavia has just been introduced in a limited edition called the Style Edition. Skoda has based the new edition (limited to 500 units only) on the top-spec Style trim. It is priced at Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), at a premium of Rs 30,000 over the corresponding standard Style variant.

What’s New On The Slavia Style Edition?

Skoda has set it apart from the regular variants of the sedan by providing it with an ‘Edition’ badge on the black B-pillars, blacked-out ORVM housings, and a black roof. The Slavia Style Edition is available in only three exterior paint options: Candy White, Tornado Red and Brilliant Silver.

A few additions have been made on the inside as well where it gets the ‘Slavia’ insignia on the sill plate and the ‘Edition’ moniker on the bottom portion of the steering wheel. In terms of new features, the Slavia Style Edition comes with a dual-camera dashcam and puddle lamps. No other changes have been made to the Slavia Style variant’s equipment list, which includes a 10-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and six airbags.

Powertrain Option

The Slavia Style Edition is being offered only with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (150 PS/ 250 Nm) engine option, mated to the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). Skoda also provides the Style trim with the choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Apart from the larger 1.5-litre unit, there’s also a smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine on offer with the standard variants of the sedan. It makes 115 PS/178 Nm and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Price And Rivals

The Skoda Slavia is priced between Rs 11.53 lakh and Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Although the Slavia Style Edition doesn’t have any direct rivals, the compact sedan takes on the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.

