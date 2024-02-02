Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Detailed In 8 Images

Modified On Feb 02, 2024 02:18 PM By Ansh for Tata Safari

This special edition of the Safari makes a return with the facelift and only comes with cosmetic changes

The recently facelifted Tata Safari was among the show cars at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo in a special edition avatar. Tata has given its updated flagship SUV the Red Dark edition treatment that was offered with the pre-facelift Safari. While the launch timeline of the new Safari Red Dark has not been confirmed, you can check it out in this detailed gallery as showcased at the expo.

Front

At first glance, you might confuse it for the already available Safari Dark edition because of the all-black exterior, but the differences lie in the details.

At the front, you can spot red inserts on the horizontal elements on the headlights and the dark chrome finish for the Tata badge on the grille.

Side

In profile, you get the Safari logo on the front doors in a red shade. This gloss black paint is used on the body, pillars and also on the roof. Even the ‘#Dark’ badge placed on the front fender has the lettering in red.

As for the alloy wheels, it gets the same 19-inch blacked-out ones as the regular Safari Dark, but in this special edition, the brake calipers are painted red.

Rear

The only red element here is the red ‘Safari’ badging on the tailgate. Meanwhile, the connected LED taillamps with the Z-shaped elements that are offered on all colours of the Safari really stand out here. Even the rear skid plate is blacked out.

Dashboard

While the dashboard comes in a black shade like the regular Dark edition, it now gets hints of red accents like the red ambient lighting and the red padding found on the grab handles. Based on the top variant, this showcased model comes with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, touch-based AC control panel and leatherette upholstery. It also gets the panoramic sunroof with faint red ambient lighting around it.

Front Seats

Here is where the red takes over for the Tata Safari Red Dark edition. The entire upholstery for the special edition Safari comes in a red shade, just like the pre-facelift version. Here, you can see the ‘#Dark’ branding embossed on the headrests.

Rear Seats

Just like the front, the rear also gets completely red seats with the ‘#Dark’ moniker embossed on the headrests. One thing to note is that this special edition is based on the Accomplised+ 6-seater variant of the Safari, and so only comes with captain seats for the middle row. We can’t quite see the third-row seats but they will also be upholstered in red

Also Read: Take A Closer Look At The Hyundai Creta-rivalling Tata Curvv’s Exterior Design In These 5 Images

The Tata Safari Red Dark edition is expected to be launched in the coming months, and it could carry a small premium over the top-spec Safari Dark variant, which is priced at Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom). While the recently updated Mahindra XUV700 in Napoli Black rivals the regular Tata Safari Dark, there is no direct equivalent for the Red Dark edition.

Read More on : Tata Safari diesel