Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Detailed In 8 Images

Modified On Feb 02, 2024 02:18 PM By Ansh for Tata Safari

  • 183 Views
  • Write a comment

This special edition of the Safari makes a return with the facelift and only comes with cosmetic changes

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition In Pics

The recently facelifted Tata Safari was among the show cars at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo in a special edition avatar. Tata has given its updated flagship SUV the Red Dark edition treatment that was offered with the pre-facelift Safari. While the launch timeline of the new Safari Red Dark has not been confirmed, you can check it out in this detailed gallery as showcased at the expo.

Front

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Front

At first glance, you might confuse it for the already available Safari Dark edition because of the all-black exterior, but the differences lie in the details.

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Headlights

At the front, you can spot red inserts on the horizontal elements on the headlights and the dark chrome finish for the Tata badge on the grille.

Side

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Side

In profile, you get  the Safari logo on the front doors in a red shade. This gloss black paint is used on the body, pillars and also on the roof. Even the ‘#Dark’ badge placed on the front fender has the lettering in red.

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Alloys

As for the alloy wheels, it gets the same 19-inch blacked-out ones as the regular Safari Dark, but in this special edition, the brake calipers are painted red.

Rear

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Rear

The only red element here is the red ‘Safari’ badging on the tailgate. Meanwhile, the connected LED taillamps with the Z-shaped elements that are offered on all colours of the Safari really stand out here. Even the rear skid plate is blacked out.

Dashboard

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Dashboard

While the dashboard comes in a black shade like the regular Dark edition, it now gets hints of red accents like the red ambient lighting and the red padding found on the grab handles. Based on the top variant, this showcased model comes with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, touch-based AC control panel and leatherette upholstery. It also gets the panoramic sunroof with faint red ambient lighting around it.

Front Seats

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Front Seats

Here is where the red takes over for the Tata Safari Red Dark edition. The entire upholstery for the special edition Safari comes in a red shade, just like the pre-facelift version. Here, you can see the ‘#Dark’ branding embossed on the headrests.

Rear Seats

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Rear Seats

Just like the front, the rear also gets completely red seats with the ‘#Dark’ moniker embossed on the headrests. One thing to note is that this special edition is based on the Accomplised+ 6-seater variant of the Safari, and so only comes with captain seats for the middle row. We can’t quite see the third-row seats but they will also be upholstered in red

Also Read: Take A Closer Look At The Hyundai Creta-rivalling Tata Curvv’s Exterior Design In These 5 Images

The Tata Safari Red Dark edition is expected to be launched in the coming months, and it could carry a small premium  over the  top-spec Safari Dark variant, which is priced at Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom). While the recently updated Mahindra XUV700 in Napoli Black rivals the regular Tata Safari Dark, there is no direct equivalent for the Red Dark edition.

Read More on : Tata Safari diesel

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Safari

Read Full News
Used Cars Big Savings Banner

Found a car you want to buy?

Save upto 40% on Used Cars
  • Quality Used Cars
  • Affordable Prices
  • Trusted Sellers
View Used Safari in New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Detailed In 8 Images
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience