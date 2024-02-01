Published On Feb 01, 2024 02:03 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon EV

This edition of the sub-4m electric SUV gets cosmetic changes inside and out, but no feature additions

Dark edition will only be offered with the Long Range variants of the Nexon EV.

The exterior gets an all-black paint, black alloy wheels, and “#Dark” badges.

Cabin also comes in an all-black theme with black leatherette upholstery.

It is expected to be launched soon, likely based on the well equipped variants.

When the Tata Nexon EV facelift was launched in 2023, it did not carry forward the Dark edition that was offered with the pre-facelift Nexon EV Max. But that option is set to return and the new Tata Nexon EV Dark has just debuted at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. It gets the stealthy black treatment all around and it will be offered with the bigger battery pack variants of the electric SUV. Take a look at the cosmetic changes this special edition brings:

All-Black Exterior

While there are no design changes to the Nexon EV, it does get an all-black treatment for the Dark edition. It features an all-black exterior shade, black grille, black bumper, and a dark tinted “Tata” logo.

It also gets blacked out 16-inch aerodynamic wheels, black roof rails, and the “#Dark” badge is placed on the front fenders The rear end gets the same black treatment and badging.

Apart from that, the rest of the design elements are the same, including the vertically placed LED headlights, width-spanning LED DRL, aerodynamic inserts on the front bumper, and the connected LED tail lights. The combination of the blacked-out finish and LED lighting strips give the new Nexon EV Dark a lot of road presence, especially at night.

All-Black Cabin

Image of top-spec Tata Nexon EV used for reference. This cabin will be black in the Dark edition.

Inside, it gets similar treatment as other Tata Dark edition models, including the all-black cabin. It features a black dashboard, gloss black centre console, and black leatherette upholstery. A similar black treatment is seen on the steering wheel, gear knob and the inside door handles. Here, the “#Dark” branding is embossed on the head rests.

No New Features

This special edition does not bring any new features to the already well-equipped Nexon EV. It comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control with a touch panel, rear AC vents, sunroof, and Arcade.ev which allows passengers to play games or watch movies on the touchscreen while the car is being charged. It also supports vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging capabilities.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold and descent control, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Bigger Battery Pack

The Dark edition of the Tata Nexon EV will be offered with the bigger 40.5 kWh battery pack variants only. This battery pack is paired with an electric motor that churns out 144 PS/ 214 Nm, and gives a claimed range of 465 km.

The regular Nexon EV also gets a smaller 30 kWh battery pack option mated to an electric motor that makes 129 PS/ 215 Nm, with a claimed range of 325 km.

Price

The Tata Nexon EV Dark edition will carry a price premium over the regular variants which are priced from Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

