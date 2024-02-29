Upcoming Car Launches In March 2024: Hyundai Creta N Line, Mahindra XUV300 Facelift, And BYD Seal

Published On Feb 29, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta N Line

This month will bring SUVs from Hyundai and Mahindra, and BYD will launch its most premium electric car in India yet

While February 2024 was not the most exciting month for the Indian auto industry in terms of number of launches, March promises some brand new models for the buyers to choose from. In this upcoming month, we will finally get an N Line version of the Hyundai Creta SUV, but before that the BYD Seal eclectic sedan will enter the market. Also, Mahindra might unveil the facelifted version of the XUV300. Here is everything you need to know about these upcoming models.

Hyundai Creta N Line

The sportier version of the Hyundai Creta will be launched on March 11 and it will come with some design changes over the regular compact SUV. The Creta N-Line will be powered by the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm) and will most likely get the option of a 6-speed manual transmission (not offered with the regular Creta) and a 7-speed DCT automatic. Inside, it will get a different cabin theme to match the sportier nature of the exterior design. It will be based on Hyundai Creta’s top variants and is expected to be priced from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Seal

BYD’s latest offering for India, the BYD Seal will be launched on March 5. This electric sedan, in India, will come with two battery pack options: 61.4 kWh and 82.5 kWh, and will be offered with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains, with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 570 km. Inside, it features a minimalistic cabin that houses a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system (rotating), two wireless phone chargers, heated and ventilated front seats and it will also come with a full suite of ADAS features. The BYD Seal is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The prices for the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 might not be revealed in March but the carmaker can unveil the updated subcompact SUV in this upcoming month. The subcompact SUV will get exterior design changes which includes a redesign grille, tweaked bumpers, and an updated lighting setup. On the inside, it can get a brand new cabin with bigger screens and can also come equipped with new features like ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

These are the cars that will enter the market in March 2024. Which one of these models are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below.

