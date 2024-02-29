Hyundai Creta N Line Revealed, Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch On March 11

Modified On Feb 29, 2024 04:06 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai is accepting bookings for the Creta N Line for Rs 25,000 both online and at its pan-India dealerships

Exterior highlights include red brake callipers, 18-inch alloy wheels, and ‘N Line’ badges.

Cabin to get an all-black theme with contrast red accents and stitching for the upholstery.

Will get features like dual 10.25-inch displays, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with both 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT.

Prices likely to start from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Creta N Line has been officially revealed ahead of its launch on March 11. Hyundai has also opened bookings for the sportier SUV for Rs 25,000 both online and at its pan-India dealerships.

How Does It Look?

The Hyundai Creta N Line gets a redesigned grille with the ‘N Line’ badge and a new front bumper design with red inserts. Its profile features new 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers and red inserts on the side skirtings. At the rear, it comes with a tweaked bumper which also gets red inserts for the skid plate, and a dual-tip exhaust.

Being the sportier version of the regular Creta, it gets the ‘N Line’ emblems on the front, side and rear profiles. Another exclusive touch provided to the Creta N Line is the Thunder Blue colour with a black roof.

Changes To The Cabin

Although its interior hasn’t been fully revealed, the latest interior teaser image does confirm that it will get a refreshed cabin with an all-black theme. It will be complemented by red accents around the dashboard, and contrast red stitching on both the gear lever and upholstery. The N Line-specific steering wheel will also be included in the package.

Features And Safety Tech On Board

The Creta N Line will mostly be based on the higher variants of the standard Creta. We hence believe it will be equipped with the same dual 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats as the regular Creta.

Hyundai has confirmed that the Creta N Line will get six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and hill-assist. We are also expecting it to pack some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as available on the standard Creta.

Turbo-Petrol Only

It will be powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/ 253 Nm) as the standard model, but is likely to get the option of a 6-speed manual in addition to the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Being the SUV’s N Line version, we are expecting it to have a slightly different suspension setup and quicker steering response for improved handling to further set it apart from the regular Creta. A sportier-sounding exhaust setup might also be on offer.

Expected Prices And Competitors

The Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to have a starting price of Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Kia Seltos GTX+ and X-Line, while also being a sportier-looking alternative to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, and MG Astor.

