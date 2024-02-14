Modified On Feb 14, 2024 06:00 PM By Ansh for Skoda Octavia RS iV

The updated Octavia gets minor changes to the exterior and interior design, and looks sharper as well

Most of the design changes are on the front, including a redesigned grille, sharper LED headlights, and a sporty bumper.

Gets a minimalistic cabin with multiple themes and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

Engine options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2-litre diesel.

India will most likely only get the vRS version, which can be launched here by the end of 2024.

The facelifted Skoda Octavia has been unveiled in the international market and it offers an updated design, new cabin, loads of features, and multiple powertrain options. The sedan will be launched in the international market first, and the Indian market will most likely only get the vRS version, now with more performance than ever. Here is all you need to know about the new Skoda Octavia.

Updated Design

The Octavia’s front profile is where most of the design changes are. It gets sharper LED headlights, a tweaked grille, a sporty-looking bumper, and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs.

The side profile looks more or less the same as the pre-facelift version, but there are new dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, while the LED taillights are the same, the lighting elements have been updated. The rear bumper is now also sportier much like the front one, and gets sharper cuts and creases.

Meanwhile, the Octavia RS looks more sporty. It gets a slightly different bumper design with horizontal airdams, and a vRS badging on the grille. Its profile comes with aerodynamic 19-inch alloy wheels, and the rear profile comes with a slim spoiler, black “Skoda” badging, a bigger bumper, and airdams on either side.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched, Priced At Rs 19.13 Lakh

There’s also an Octavia Sportline, a middle option between the regular sedan and the full-blown performance version, with RS-based styling inside and out. It’s not entirely about show, as it does get a sportier suspension and steering setup as well.

Cabin Updates

Inside, it gets a minimalistic cabin like the facelifted Superb and Kodiaq. This cabin comes in different shades, based on the variants, but the overall design is the same. The dashboard consists of multiple layers and it curves in the middle. This curve also houses a free floating touchscreen infotainment system.

Also Read: 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo: Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Showcased

There are chrome elements on the dashboard and on the doors, and there is a black centre console that merges with the centre armrest. It still gets a toggle-like drive-selector unlike the new Superb which now has a stalk for the same behind the steering wheel.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, it gets a new 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system (optional), a 10-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, cruise control, rear type-C charging ports, and a sunroof. The sedan’s voice assistance system, Laura, will also feature ChatGPT integration for expanding its voice command capabilities.

For safety, it gets up to 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rearview camera, driver drowsiness detection, and parking assist.

All Powertrain Options

Globally, the facelifted Octavia gets multiple engine options including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (up to 150 PS), a 2-litre turbo-petrol (up to 265 PS), and a 2-litre diesel engine (up to 150 PS). All three engines get different stages of tune and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine also comes with a mild-hybrid option. The performance-oriented Octavia RS replaces the 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid setup for the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and it is more powerful than before.

These engines get two transmission options: 6-speed manual and 7-speed automatic transmission. The new Octavia, just like its pre-facelift version, gets both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups.

Expected Price & Rivals

The standard version of the Skoda Octavia might not return to India but we will most likely get the vRS model. The facelifted Skoda Octavia vRS can arrive in India by the end of 2024 at an expected starting price of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will serve as an affordable alternative to the BMW M340i.