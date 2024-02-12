2024 Renault Duster Unveiled: What To Expect

Published On Feb 12, 2024 03:13 PM

The third-gen Renault Duster is expected to be launched in India in 2025 and could be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

2024 Renault Duster

  • The new Duster is based on the CMF-B platform.

  • Gets similar slim headlights and Y-shaped LED DRLs as the big Dacia Bigster concept.

  • Cabin highlights include dual digital displays and Y-shaped inserts around the AC vents.

  • Other expected features include wireless phone charging and ADAS.

  • The third generation Duster will likely come with 3 powertrain options, including two turbo-petrol and one hybrid.

After breaking cover as a Dacia-badged product, the Duster has now been unveiled in its Renault avatar. Here’s what you can expect from the SUV:

A Fresh Exterior

2024 Renault Duster front
2024 Renault Duster Y-shaped LED DRL

The third-gen Duster, while taking design inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept, has still retained its boxy proportions. It showcases a fresh grille design, complemented by sleek headlights featuring Y-shaped LED DRLs. Additionally, it boasts a huge air dam flanked by roundish fog lamps. Another unique design element is the ‘Renault’ insignia spelt out across the grille.

2024 Renault Duster side
2024 Renault Duster Y-shaped LED taillight

In profile, the new Duster gets squared wheel arches and dual-tone alloy wheels, enhancing its muscular stance. The ruggedness is further emphasised by the side cladding and roof rails. Notably, the rear door handles of the third-gen Duster are now positioned on the C-pillar. Moving to the rear, it features Y-shaped LED tail lamps and a chunky skid plate.

Cabin And Features Get An Uplift Too

2024 Renault Duster cabin
2024 Renault Duster 7-inch digital driver display

The interior of the 2024 Renault Duster has undergone a full redesign but, much like the old model, the cabin still looks and feels utilitarian. In terms of tech, it boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system, and cruise control.

We expect Renault to offer the new Duster with six airbags, an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Read: These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars In January 2024

What Will Power It?

2024 Renault Duster strong-hybrid powertrain

The third-gen Duster is available with a range of powertrains globally, including hybrid and LPG options. These include a 130 PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine featuring a 48 V mild hybrid system, a potent hybrid system with a 140 PS 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with two electric motors coupled with a 1.2 kWh battery pack. Additionally, there's a 1-litre petrol-LPG combination available. The 1.2-litre unit comes with a 6-speed transmission distributing power to all four wheels.

The exact engine-gearbox options for the upcoming India-spec Duster are yet to be disclosed.

India Launch And Rivals

We expect the third-gen Renault Duster to arrive in India sometime in 2025, with prices likely to start at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals will include the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Rohit
