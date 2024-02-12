Published On Feb 12, 2024 03:13 PM By Rohit for Renault Duster 2025

The third-gen Renault Duster is expected to be launched in India in 2025 and could be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new Duster is based on the CMF-B platform.

Gets similar slim headlights and Y-shaped LED DRLs as the big Dacia Bigster concept.

Cabin highlights include dual digital displays and Y-shaped inserts around the AC vents.

Other expected features include wireless phone charging and ADAS.

The third generation Duster will likely come with 3 powertrain options, including two turbo-petrol and one hybrid.

After breaking cover as a Dacia-badged product, the Duster has now been unveiled in its Renault avatar. Here’s what you can expect from the SUV:

A Fresh Exterior

The third-gen Duster, while taking design inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept, has still retained its boxy proportions. It showcases a fresh grille design, complemented by sleek headlights featuring Y-shaped LED DRLs. Additionally, it boasts a huge air dam flanked by roundish fog lamps. Another unique design element is the ‘Renault’ insignia spelt out across the grille.

In profile, the new Duster gets squared wheel arches and dual-tone alloy wheels, enhancing its muscular stance. The ruggedness is further emphasised by the side cladding and roof rails. Notably, the rear door handles of the third-gen Duster are now positioned on the C-pillar. Moving to the rear, it features Y-shaped LED tail lamps and a chunky skid plate.

Cabin And Features Get An Uplift Too

The interior of the 2024 Renault Duster has undergone a full redesign but, much like the old model, the cabin still looks and feels utilitarian. In terms of tech, it boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system, and cruise control.

We expect Renault to offer the new Duster with six airbags, an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Read: These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars In January 2024

What Will Power It?

The third-gen Duster is available with a range of powertrains globally, including hybrid and LPG options. These include a 130 PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine featuring a 48 V mild hybrid system, a potent hybrid system with a 140 PS 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with two electric motors coupled with a 1.2 kWh battery pack. Additionally, there's a 1-litre petrol-LPG combination available. The 1.2-litre unit comes with a 6-speed transmission distributing power to all four wheels.

The exact engine-gearbox options for the upcoming India-spec Duster are yet to be disclosed.

India Launch And Rivals

We expect the third-gen Renault Duster to arrive in India sometime in 2025, with prices likely to start at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals will include the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.