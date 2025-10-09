2025 MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched At Rs 16.65 Lakh, Can Be Had With BaaS At Rs 12.64 Lakh

The Inspire Edition has been introduced to mark one year of Windsor EV in India, with over 40,000 units sold

Bookings for the Windsor EV Inspire Edition are underway.

This edition is limited to 300 units.

Based on the top-spec Essence variant, it is powered by the 38 kWh battery pack with 332 km claimed range.

Cosmetic changes include a dual-tone Pearl White and Starry Black exterior colour, blacked-out alloy wheels and Sangria Red interior.

Gets complementary accessories like a dashcam, custom 3D floor mats, ‘Inspire’ cushions, rear window sunshades, and a leather key cover.

It is priced from Rs 12.64 lakh with the battery as a service (BaaS) scheme.

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition has been launched at Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The unveiling was hosted by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, at his own residence in New Delhi. The carmaker introduced this special edition to celebrate one year of the Windsor EV on Indian roads, with over 40,000 units sold to date.

Do note that the Inspire Edition is based on the top-spec Essence variant of the regular model and is limited to 300 units. Bookings are underway, with deliveries set to begin from October 15.

Price

Here are the prices of the Windsor EV Inspire Edition

Windsor EV Inspire Edition Windsor EV Essence Difference With battery rental fee (BaaS) Rs 12.64 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km Rs 12.29 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km +Rs 35,000 With battery as a whole Rs 16.65 lakh Rs 16.30 lakh +Rs 35,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

What's New With The Inspire Edition?

The Windsor EV Inspire Edition is finished in Pearl White with Starry Black dual-tone exterior body paint. It also gets plenty of other cosmetic updates like new blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, rose gold accents on the claddings, black ORVMs, and a signature ‘Inspire’ badging. All of these updates help denote that you’re driving the limited edition Windsor.

Inside it gets a Sangria Red cabin theme, which looks more premium compared to the all-black upholstery in the regular Essence variant. A dash cam has also been provided in this edition for better safety. You also get a themed accessory pack that adds to the special-edition appeal. The package includes a rose gold front grille element, body side mouldings, custom 3D floor mats with ‘Inspire’ branding, ‘Inspire’ cushions, rear window sunshades, a leather key cover, and bumper corner protectors.

Other Features & Safety

The Inspire edition doesn’t get any significant feature additions apart from the aforementioned dash cam. It comes with other features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, a 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker Infinity audio system, ventilated front seats with 6-way power adjustment for the driver side, tilt & telescopic steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, wireless phone charger, automatic AC, 135-degree reclining rear seats, a fixed glass roof, cruise control and 256-colour ambient lighting.

Safety features in the Windsor EV Inspire Edition include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start and hill descent control, rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a 360-degree camera.

Do note that the Windsor Inspire Edition doesn’t come with ADAS as this feature is limited to the Pro variants, which this edition isn’t based on. If you're curious what comes with the Windsor EV Pro, you can check it in detail in this report.

Battery Pack & Range

The Inspire Edition gets the smaller battery pack of the Windsor EV and not the bigger one that is available with the Windsor EV Pro. Here are the specifications of both the battery options available with the Windsor nameplate:

Variant MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV Pro Battery Pack 38 kWh 52.9 kWh No. of electric motors 1 1 Power 136 PS 136 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 332 km 449 km

We've driven the Windsor EV to test its real-world range and here's how much range it actually returned. Also if you want to know our detailed review about the drive experience of the Windsor EV, you should check this.

Rivals

The MG Windsor EV goes up against the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 as well as some variants of the Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric. We've compared the Windsor EV with the Nexon EV, to help you make an informed decision on which EV you should pick in this report.