Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched At Rs 26.70 Lakh, Gets Cosmetic Tweaks Inside Out

The Track Edition is based on the top-spec Model S variant of the Compass and costs Rs 25,000 more

Cosmetic additions include a hood decal, signature badging, darkened diamond-cut alloys and a new cabin theme.

Available in three colours: Exotic Red, Brilliant Black and Pearl White.

Top features include a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system and ventilated front seats.

Continues with the same 2-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Track Edition is priced from Rs 26.70 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep India has launched the 2025 Jeep Compass Track Edition, priced from Rs 26.70 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition is based on the existing top-spec Model S variant of the Compass, and in a typical Jeep fashion, it brings a few cosmetic updates that make the SUV look cooler.

For these visual additions, the Track Edition is priced Rs 25,000 higher than the Model S. There are no changes to its features or powertrain. Bookings are now open, so if you’re interested in getting one, here are all the details you need to know, starting with the prices:

Price

The prices of the 2025 Compass Track Edition are as below:

Variant Track Edition (New) Model S Difference Manual Rs 26.70 lakh Rs 26.45 lakh +Rs 25,000 Automatic Rs 28.56 lakh Rs 28.31 lakh +Rs 25,000 Automatic 4x4 Rs 30.50 lakh Rs 30.25 lakh +Rs 25,000

All prices are ex-showroom

If you are curious about the updated prices of other Jeep SUVs post GST 2.0, we’ve covered that in detail.

What’s New?

Like any other Jeep special edition model, the new Compass Track Edition gets a lot many cosmetic tweaks like a hood decal with the ‘TRACK’ lettering, piano black accents on the grille and badges, and its own signature Track Edition badging, all of which make it look sportier and more distinctive. The new 18-inch diamond-cut alloys also get a Tech Grey finish for a distinctive look.

Although there are no new body colour additions in the palette, the Track Edition can be had with three of the existing colour options: Pearl White, Brilliant Black and Exotica Red.

Step inside, and you’ll notice a beige and black dual-tone cabin theme (regular Model S gets all-black finish) with leatherette seat upholstery. The dashboard looks stylish with contrasting beige stitching, smoked chrome accents, and a Track Edition embossing on the co-driver side leatherette padding. It also gets specific Track Edition floor mats.

Besides the Track edition, the Compass is available in one other special edition called the Trail edition - you can check its details in this report.

Other Features & Safety

The Track Edition is based on the top-spec Model S trim and comes equipped with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, wireless phone charger, dual-zone auto AC, rain sensing wipers, panoramic sunroof, auto dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment, and cruise control.

Its safety suite includes six airbags, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The Jeep Compass Track Edition doesn’t get any mechanical changes, hence continuing with the same single diesel engine option. Here are the specifications:

Engine 2-litre diesel Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD), 4-wheel drive (4WD) Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT*, 9-speed AT^

*MT- manual transmission, ^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Do note that the four-wheel drive option can be had with the 9-speed automatic transmission only. If you want a detailed review of the Compass, we’ve jotted down our experience after having driven the SUV sometime earlier.

Rivals

The Jeep Compass rivals the Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Hyundai Tucson.