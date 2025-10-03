2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launched, Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh

More than design changes, Mahindra has used this opportunity to add some convenience features and fix some of the ergonomic issues of the older model

2025 Mahindra Thar facelift has been launched from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variants now renamed as AXT and LXT.

Exterior changes include a body-coloured grille and return of silver inserts on the bumpers.

Inside, it now comes with a new steering wheel and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The power windows have been repositioned to the doors and a dead-pedal has been added in the automatic variants.

Other feature additions include a rear wiper and washer as well as rear AC vents.

Continues with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol as well as 1.5-litre and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift has been revealed in its glory. While it might look largely familiar from the outside, the Thar has now got some feature additions and Mahindra even took the opportunity to fix some of the ergonomic gremlins of the older model. Like before, you get a choice of turbo-petrol and diesel engines along with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options.

Before we start talking about the changes, here’s a look at the prices:

New Variant Lineup And Price

The Mahindra Thar’s variant lineup has been renamed from AX Opt and LX to AXT and LXT, respectively. You can check out the variant-wise prices of the Mahindra Thar below:

Variant Ex-showroom Price 1.5-litre Diesel RWD AXT Rs 9.99 lakh LXT Rs 12.19 lakh 2.2-litre Diesel 4WD LXT MT Rs 15.49 lakh LXT AT Rs 16.99 lakh 2-litre Turbo-petrol LXT RWD AT Rs 13.99 lakh LXT 4WD MT Rs 14.69 lakh LXT 4WD AT Rs 16.25 lakh

If you had your eyes set on any other new Mahindra SUV, it might be a good time to consider one as rates of popular models such as the Thar Roxx, Scorpio N and XUV700 now come with massive savings due to the new GST rate.

Exterior

One does need a magnifying glass to spot the changes made to the updated 2025 Mahindra Thar. Up front, the grille is now body coloured and the contrasting silver element on the front and rear bumpers makes a comeback. It continues with the old school circular halogen headlights and we wish these could have been upgraded to LEDs for a more premium look.

Absolutely no changes have been made to the side profile. It continues with the same 18-inch 5-spoke alloys that are finished in gun metal grey. The upright silhouette and the chunky body cladding gives it a tough look. Even the rear-end looks familiar, but if you look closely, you’ll notice that the rear camera is now mounted in the spare wheel hub a la the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Interior

Thankfully, spotting the changes inside the cabin is much easier. For starters, the grab handles on the A-pillars now sport a bold ‘THAR’ branding. The steering wheel has been lifted off from other Mahindra SUVs such as the Thar Roxx. But the biggest change is the addition of the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as connected car tech.

Mahindra has also made some ergonomic fixes as part of this model year update. The power window switches have now been shifted from the lower centre console to the door. And the cupholders between the seats have been redesigned for better usability. The automatic variants come with a dead pedal to make long drives more stress free.

Features Onboard

New features onboard the Thar facelift include the aforementioned 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a rear washer and wiper, rear AC vents as well as Type-C USB ports at the front and rear. Apart from that, it continues with its existing features, which includes a manual AC, analogue dials with a multi-info display, a six-speaker sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, power windows and keyless entry.

When it comes to safety additions, the Thar now comes with a rear parking camera. It continues with its safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, a built-in roll cage and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Engine Options

No changes have been made in this department since the 2025 Thar continues with the same engines as before. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Parameters 2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 2.2-litre Diesel Power (PS) 150 PS 117 PS 132 PS Torque (Nm) 300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm 300 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel Drive (AT only) / 4-wheel Drive Rear-wheel Drive 4-wheel Drive

Rivals

The Mahindra Thar continues to lock horns with the Force Gurkha 3-door and Maruti Jimny. It can also be considered as an off-road alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Victoris / Grand Vitara, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.