All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Mahindra Bolero vs Mahindra Bolero Neo: Which Bolero SUV Is The Right Fit For You?

    Modified On Oct 23, 2025 03:39 PM By Shreyash

    3.3K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Mahindra Bolero is more affordable, but the Bolero Neo is more powerful and feature loaded

    Bolero vs Bolero Neo

    Mahindra recently launched the updated Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs with subtle design tweaks and a few feature additions. The Bolero Neo is priced slightly on the higher side, offering some extra amenities over the regular Bolero. Let’s check out how the updated Bolero SUVs go against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

    Price Range

    2025 Mahindra Bolero Front

    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh

    Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.49 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom

    • The Mahindra Bolero undercuts both base-spec and top-spec variants of the Bolero Neo by Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000, respectively.

    Dimensions

    2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Dimensions

    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    3995 mm

    No difference

    Width

    1745 mm

    1795 mm

    (-) 50 mm

    Height

    1880 mm

    1817 mm

    + 63 mm

    Wheelbase

    2680 mm

    2680 mm

    No difference
    • Both Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo have the exact same length and wheelbase.

    • However, the Bolero Neo is 50 mm wider than the regular Bolero. But, the latter is 63 mm taller than the Neo.

    • Mahindra offers both SUVs in 7-seater configuration with jump seats for the third row occupants.

    Also See: This Is How 2025 Mahindra Bolero Mid-spec B6 Variant Looks Like In The Real World

    Powertrain

    Specifications

    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power

    76 PS

    100 PS

    Torque

    210 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetype

    RWD (Rear-wheel-drive)
    • While both versions of the Bolero use a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the Bolero Neo has 24 PS and 50 Nm of higher output figures compared to the regular Bolero.

    • Higher power and torque figures directly imply more comfortable cruising speeds on highways, as well as better acceleration.

    • Both SUVs use a 5-speed manual transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels.

    Also Check Out: 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Here Are The Features You Get With Each Of Its 5 Variants

    Features

    Features

    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Exterior

    • Halogen headlights

    • Front fog lamps

    • Chrome finish for the grille

    • Tailgate mounted spare wheel

    • Side footstep

    • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Halogen headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • Front fog lamps

    • Chrome finish for the grille

    • Tailgate mounted spare wheel

    • Side footstep

    • 16-inch dark metallic grey alloy wheels

    Interior

    • 7-seat layout (5+2 configuration)

    • Front map pockets

    • Bottle holders on door pads

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • 7-seat layout (5+2 configuration)

    • Mocha Brown / Lunar Grey cabin theme

    • Front centre armrest

    • Rear seat armrest

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Foldable 2nd and 3rd row seats

    Comfort & Convenience

    • Semi-digital cluster with driver information display

    • Manual AC with heater

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Power steering

    • Auto Idle engine start/stop

    • Power windows

    • Central locking

    • USB Type-C charging port

    • 12V charging socket

    • Key fob

    • Analogue cluster with MID (multi information display)

    • Manual AC with heater

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Power steering

    • Auto Idle engine start/stop

    • Cruise control

    • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    • All four power windows

    • Keyless entry

    • USB Type-C charging port

    • 12V charging socket

    Infotainment

    • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 9-inch touchscreen

    • 6-speaker sound system

    Safety

    • Dual front airbags

    • ABS

    • Seatbelt reminder (front-facing seats)

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Dual front airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Corner braking control

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Seatbelt reminder for front and rear seats

    • Rear parking camera

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
    • By spending Rs 80,000 more, the top-spec Bolero Neo comes with more premium amenities compared to the Bolero. The highlights include a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, a 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

    • The standard Bolero on the other hand gets all necessary features like a 7-inch touchscreen, manual AC, steering mounted audio controls, and a manual AC with heater.

    • Safety kit on both versions of the Bolero include dual front airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors, rear defogger, and rear wiper washer. However, the Bolero Neo additionally also gets ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and most importantly, a rear parking camera. 

    Also Check Out: Here’s What You Get With Each Variant Of The 2025 Mahindra Bolero

    Final Takeaway

    2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo

    From the above comparison, it’s clear that the Mahindra Bolero Neo is better packaged than the standard Bolero, however it costs Rs 80,000 more. That said, you do get important feature additions such as cruise control, a larger touchscreen, and a rear parking camera — all of which are missing in the standard Mahindra Bolero. Moreover, the Bolero Neo’s higher output figures mean it will be a more relaxed cruiser on highways. 

    So, is it really worth spending extra on the Neo instead of the regular Bolero? If you prioritise features, performance, and plan to drive mostly in urban areas, the Bolero Neo clearly makes more sense. But if ruggedness and durability matter more to you, and your usage is primarily in rural or off-road conditions, the standard Bolero continues to be a dependable choice.

    Which Bolero would you  pick and why? Let us know in the comments below.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Mahindra Bolero

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Mahindra Bolero vs Mahindra Bolero Neo: Which Bolero SUV Is The Right Fit For You?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience