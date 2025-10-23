Mahindra Bolero vs Mahindra Bolero Neo: Which Bolero SUV Is The Right Fit For You?

The Mahindra Bolero is more affordable, but the Bolero Neo is more powerful and feature loaded

Mahindra recently launched the updated Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs with subtle design tweaks and a few feature additions. The Bolero Neo is priced slightly on the higher side, offering some extra amenities over the regular Bolero. Let’s check out how the updated Bolero SUVs go against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price Range

Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero Neo Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Mahindra Bolero undercuts both base-spec and top-spec variants of the Bolero Neo by Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000, respectively.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero Neo Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1745 mm 1795 mm (-) 50 mm Height 1880 mm 1817 mm + 63 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm 2680 mm No difference

Both Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo have the exact same length and wheelbase.

However, the Bolero Neo is 50 mm wider than the regular Bolero. But, the latter is 63 mm taller than the Neo.

Mahindra offers both SUVs in 7-seater configuration with jump seats for the third row occupants.

Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 76 PS 100 PS Torque 210 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Drivetype RWD (Rear-wheel-drive)

While both versions of the Bolero use a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the Bolero Neo has 24 PS and 50 Nm of higher output figures compared to the regular Bolero.

Higher power and torque figures directly imply more comfortable cruising speeds on highways, as well as better acceleration.

Both SUVs use a 5-speed manual transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels.

Features

Features Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero Neo Exterior Halogen headlights

Front fog lamps

Chrome finish for the grille

Tailgate mounted spare wheel

Side footstep

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Halogen headlights

LED DRLs

Front fog lamps

Chrome finish for the grille

Tailgate mounted spare wheel

Side footstep

16-inch dark metallic grey alloy wheels Interior 7-seat layout (5+2 configuration)

Front map pockets

Bottle holders on door pads

Leatherette seat upholstery 7-seat layout (5+2 configuration)

Mocha Brown / Lunar Grey cabin theme

Front centre armrest

Rear seat armrest

Leatherette seat upholstery

Foldable 2nd and 3rd row seats Comfort & Convenience Semi-digital cluster with driver information display

Manual AC with heater

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Power steering

Auto Idle engine start/stop

Power windows

Central locking

USB Type-C charging port

12V charging socket

Key fob Analogue cluster with MID (multi information display)

Manual AC with heater

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Power steering

Auto Idle engine start/stop

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

All four power windows

Keyless entry

USB Type-C charging port

12V charging socket Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system 9-inch touchscreen

6-speaker sound system Safety Dual front airbags

ABS

Seatbelt reminder (front-facing seats)

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Corner braking control

Rear parking sensors

Seatbelt reminder for front and rear seats

Rear parking camera

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

By spending Rs 80,000 more, the top-spec Bolero Neo comes with more premium amenities compared to the Bolero. The highlights include a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, a 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

The standard Bolero on the other hand gets all necessary features like a 7-inch touchscreen, manual AC, steering mounted audio controls, and a manual AC with heater.

Safety kit on both versions of the Bolero include dual front airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors, rear defogger, and rear wiper washer. However, the Bolero Neo additionally also gets ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and most importantly, a rear parking camera.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it’s clear that the Mahindra Bolero Neo is better packaged than the standard Bolero, however it costs Rs 80,000 more. That said, you do get important feature additions such as cruise control, a larger touchscreen, and a rear parking camera — all of which are missing in the standard Mahindra Bolero. Moreover, the Bolero Neo’s higher output figures mean it will be a more relaxed cruiser on highways.

So, is it really worth spending extra on the Neo instead of the regular Bolero? If you prioritise features, performance, and plan to drive mostly in urban areas, the Bolero Neo clearly makes more sense. But if ruggedness and durability matter more to you, and your usage is primarily in rural or off-road conditions, the standard Bolero continues to be a dependable choice.

Which Bolero would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below.