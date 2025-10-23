10 Most Affordable Diesel Cars You Can Buy In 2025

The list is mainly dominated by Mahindra, while it also includes some models from Kia, Hyundai, and Tata

Diesel cars deliver a powerful, torquey, and yet an efficient driving experience, making them a perfect highway cruiser. However, due to stringent emission norms, especially after the implementation of BS6 (Bharat Stage 6) standards, many automakers have phased out small and affordable diesel cars in India. That said, a few manufacturers still offer diesel models at an affordable price. So, if you’re planning to buy a diesel car in India, here’s a list of the 10 most affordable options.

Mahindra Bolero

Price: Rs 7.99 Lakh Onwards

The Mahindra Bolero is currently the most affordable diesel car and a diesel SUV you can consider buying in India. It has recently been updated with subtle exterior tweaks, along with a few feature additions inside, including a 7-inch touchscreen, a more detailed driver information display, and leatherette seat upholstery. The Bolero is powered by a 76 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, which drives its rear wheels.

Tata Altroz

Price: Rs 8.10 Lakh Onwards

The Tata Altroz is not only the one of the most affordable diesel cars you can buy in India, but it’s also the only premium hatchback in the country to offer this fuel option. It uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 90 PS and 200 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Being a premium hatchback, it comes with amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens, a single-pane sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker sound system and cruise control. In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Price: Rs 8.49 Lakh Onwards

Essentially a more premium version of the Bolero, the Mahindra Bolero Neo also received model year updates including tweaked design elements and a few more features. It not only comes with a new 9-inch touchscreen, but also offers features like electrically adjustable ORVM (outside rear view mirrors), cruise control, and even a rear parking camera. That said, the Bolero Neo uses the same engine as Bolero but in a higher state of tune, making 100 PS and 260 Nm.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs 8.95 Lakh Onwards

Another Mahindra offering in this list, the XUV 3XO, is one of the most feature loaded subcompact SUVs in this list. Its equipment list includes dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other for the digital instrument cluster), dual-zone AC, single/panoramic sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). It is powered by a 117 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).

Kia Sonet

Price: Rs 8.98 Lakh Onwards

The Kia Sonet is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine churning out 116 PS and 250 Nm, available in both 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT). Kia has decked up the Sonet with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, sunroof, and cruise control. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Tata Nexon

Price: Rs 9.01 Lakh Onwards

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular and currently a top-selling sub-4 metre SUV in India. Like most subcompact SUVs, the Nexon diesel also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 118 PS and 260 Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT. Tata has quipped the Nexon with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL sound system, a wireless phone charger and keyless entry with push button start. Note that the Nexon recently received level 1 ADAS, but it’s not being offered with its diesel-powered variants.

Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs 9.73 Lakh Onwards

The Hyundai Venue actually shares its powertrain option with the Kia Sonet. That means, it uses the same 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, unlike the Sonet, the Venue diesel is offered only with a 6-speed manual transmission. Do note that the Venue is set to receive a generational update next month with which it will not only boast a new design language, but will debut many new features in the subcompact SUV space. You can read more about the upcoming 2025 Hyundai Venue here.

Mahindra Thar

Price: Rs 9.99 Lakh Onwards

If you’re looking for an affordable diesel SUV with strong off-road capability, the Mahindra Thar is a great option. While the entry-level diesel variant of the Thar has a smaller 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine in a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration, you can also opt for a bigger 132 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is being offered with 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain. While both diesel engines can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission, the latter can also be had with a 6-speed AT. The Thar also received a model year update receiving minor design tweaks and more features. Visit this link to know more about the 2025 Mahindra Thar.

Kia Syros

Price: Rs 10.14 Lakh Onwards

While the Kia Syros had made it to the list of top 10 most affordable diesel cars in India, its higher-spec variants are pricier than most sub-4m SUVs mentioned here. It uses the same 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine as the Sonet, which can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT. The Syros is also one of the most feature loaded subcompact SUVs. Highlights include dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the instrumentation and another for the infotainment) and a 5-inch display for AC controls, ventilated front and rear seats, a 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, the Syros offers a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS.

Tata Curvv

Price: Rs 11.10 Lakh

The Tata Curvv is one of the most affordable compact SUVs in the country, and is the only offering in this list from that segment. Powered by the same 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine as the Nexon, it’s also the only diesel offering here to come with the option of a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), along with a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission. In terms of features, it comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. The Curvv also comes with level 2 ADAS, in addition to 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera.

So, these were the top 10 most affordable diesel cars in India you can consider buying in 2025. Which one would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below…