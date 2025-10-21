This Is How 2025 Mahindra Bolero Mid-spec B6 Variant Looks Like In The Real World

The B6 variant of the new Mahindra Bolero looks nearly the same as the fully loaded B8 trim but misses out on some niceties like alloy wheels, front fog lamps and leatherette seat upholstery

Since the Mahindra Bolero is among the oldest car nameplates still on sale, updating it to match the changing market trends and customer expectations becomes all the more essential. The Indian marque had done exactly that recently, wherein the rugged SUV got countable cosmetic and feature upgrades, alongside a new top-spec B8 variant. In this story, we present to you the 1-above-base B6 trim in some detailed images.

Exterior

Front

The most prominent change on the SUV’s fascia is the newly designed grille and now features five slats. It’s from the B6 variant onwards that the new Bolero is also provided with chrome inserts in the grille. Being a lower-spec variant, the Bolero B6 misses out on front fog lamps, which are equipped from the next-in-line B6 (O) trim onwards. The headlight setup is still the same clear-lens unit across all variants as was offered on the older Bolero.

Side

Mahindra has given the new Bolero 15-inch steel wheels with covers from the B6 variant. Side steps and front fender-mounted turn indicators are available right from the base variant. You can also notice the ‘Bolero’ badge below the rear glass panel.

Rear

All variants of the 2025 Mahindra Bolero have the same rear profile that features the clear-lens LED tail lights and vertically opening tailgate, which also gets the spare wheel housed in a rectangular-ish bracket with the ‘Bolero’ branding on it. That said, while Mahindra offers rear defogger as standard, a rear wiper with washer is available from the B6 (O) variant onwards.

Interior

The B6 variant of the updated Mahindra Bolero is provided with fabric seat upholstery instead of the vinyl upholstery used in the base-spec B4. For the top-spec B8, the SUV is available with leatherette seat upholstery. The SUV is offered in a 7-seat configuration across all variants, with side-facing jump seats in the last row.

In terms of comfort and convenience features, the B6 variant comes with a 12V charging socket, map pockets in the front doors, bottle holders in the door pads, and a power steering. Other features on board include a manual AC, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), power windows, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Mahindra has equipped it with safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS, seatbelt reminder (front-facing seats), and rear parking sensors. We have already covered the variant-wise features on offer of the new Mahindra Bolero separately in a detailed story. For those looking to pick the newer and bigger Bolero Neo, its variant-wise features have been covered in detail too.

What About The Engine Option?

No changes have been made under the hood of the Bolero, and it is still offered with the same diesel engine as the older model. Its technical details are given in the table below:

Specification 2025 Mahindra Bolero Engine 1.5-litre diesel Power 75 PS Torque 210 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual transmission Drivetrain RWD^

^RWD - rear-wheel drive

Along with the new Bolero, Mahindra also introduced the updated Thar 3-door SUV. If you were planning to pick the off-roader, we have prepared a detailed buying guide to help you make the right choice.

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero’s B6 variant is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh. Prices of the other variants fall in the bracket of Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh. While the Bolero doesn’t have any direct competitors, it could be regarded as an alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It even competes with similarly priced variants of micro SUVs like the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

If you are willing to buy another Mahindra car for the festive period, you can grab huge savings following the revision in prices after the GST rate cuts.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

