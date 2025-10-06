Updated Mahindra Bolero And Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched, Prices Start From Rs 7.99 Lakh

The MY 2025 updates to both Bolero and Bolero Neo get some design tweaks and a couple of new features

The Bolero gets a new top-spec B8 variant while the Bolero Neo’s new top-end trim is called N11.

Design updates in both Bolero and Bolero include new alloy wheels, updated grille design and new colour options.

Inside, both SUV gets new leatherette seats and new USB Type C-charging ports. The Bolero Neo also gets two new cabin themes: Mocha Brown and Lunar Grey.

New features in the Bolero and Bolero Neo include steering-mounted audio controls. The Bolero Neo also gets a rear-view camera on top of it.

Both SUVs retain the same specifications with 1.5-litre diesel engines paired with manual gearboxes.

The existing variants of Bolero and Bolero Neo gets a price cut of up to Rs 80,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

Mahindra has launched the 2025 Mahindra Bolero and 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo, with fresh updates that are subtle yet noticeable. Besides a handful of refreshes in their design, including new colours, this update also brings a few feature additions that make the two Mahindra SUVs more appealing in today’s date. Apart from these, the powertrains of both the SUVs remain the same as before.

Both the SUVs now get new top-of-the-line variants. Hence, the Bolero will now retail in four variants: B4, B6, B6 (O), and the new B8, while the Bolero Neo is being offered in five variants: N4, N8, N10, N10 (O), and the new N11. Before we discuss on what’s new with the two Boleros, let’s take a look at their prices:

Price

Here are the prices of the updated models of:

Bolero

Variants Old Price New Price Difference B4 Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh (-Rs 80,000) B6 Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh (-Rs 26,000) B6 (O) Rs 9.78 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh (-Rs 69,000) B8 --- Rs 9.69 lakh ---

Bolero Neo:

Variants Old Price New Price Difference N4 Rs 8.92 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh (-Rs 43,000) N8 Rs 9.54 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh (-Rs 25,000) N10 Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh (-Rs 50,000) N11 --- Rs 9.99 lakh ---

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

2025 Mahindra Bolero Overview

The updated Bolero gets a refreshed fascia with a new 5-slat grille with chrome inserts. Besides its familiar halogen headlamps, it now gets new fog lamps too. From the profile, the SUV continues with its boxy and upright stance, but now comes with new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for a premium look. The tall windows and squared-off proportions maintain the classic Bolero silhouette. The Bolero gets three new colour options: Stealth Black, DSAT Silver and Rocky Beige.

At the back, the design remains largely unchanged. It has the same vertically stacked tail lamps and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Did you know that the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo Plus are among the most affordable cars with third-row seating in India?

The 2025 Bolero now offers a more premium cabin by offering leatherette seats. In terms of features, the Bolero now comes with new additions such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new USB Type-C charging port, and steering-mounted audio controls. It carries over other features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, power windows, remote key, and manual AC.

The safety features also remain the same such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Overview

The Bolero Neo also features an updated grille with horizontal slats replacing the previous vertical slats, giving it a more modern look. The front bumper is finished in silver.

In profile, the SUV retains its compact and bold stance with black wheel arches and newly designed 16-inch dark grey alloy wheels. The addition of a dual-tone roof brings a more youthful touch to its design. The SUV now also gets two new colour options: Concrete Grey and Jeans Blue.

The rear styling remains familiar, with a side-hinged tailgate and spare wheel cover with the Bolero Neo badge.

Inside the Bolero Neo, you now get two interior colour options: Mocha Brown or Lunar Grey, based on the variant you pick. The leatherette seats make the cabin feel more upmarket.

It also comes with a 9-inch touchscreen and now offers modern USB Type-C charging ports as well as a rear parking camera. Other features include an analogue instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display (MID), all four power windows, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Its safety suite still consists of dual front airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. A few more updates in this department would have been good. This is how the Bolero Neo fared in its Global NCAP crash test previously.

Powertrain Options

As mentioned above, there are no changes under the hood of both the SUVs. They continue with their diesel engine options and rear-wheel drive setup, the specifications of which are mentioned below:

Models Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Power 75 PS 100 PS Torque 210 Nm 260 Nm

MT- manual transmission

Rivals

The Bolero and Bolero Neo don’t really have any direct competitors in the segment. One can consider them as an alternative to sub-compact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

