2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched With Cosmetic Tweaks, Bookings Now Underway

The 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition follows suit with its previous version and comes with a handful of cosmetic body kit fitments, a new interior theme and an additional feature

Cosmetic additions include a redesigned grille, chrome spoilers, dual-tone roof, gloss black alloys and a signature hood emblem.

It is available in four colour options: Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver

Gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) just like the erstwhile Leader Edition.

The 2025 Fortuner Leader edition is offered with the sole 2.8-litre diesel engine option, but only with a rear-wheel drive setup.

Just as Toyota had earlier introduced the 2024 Fortuner Leader Edition, the carmaker has now launched the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition, with its prices yet to be announced. This new edition gives the popular SUV a sportier and more premium look compared to the regular Fortuner, thanks to the cosmetic body kit additions and some interior tweaks.

The Leader Edition is available in four paint options: Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver, as well as a 2.8-litre diesel engine with a rear-wheel drive configuration.

Price

Toyota hasn’t revealed the prices of the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition. We expect it to carry around a Rs 50,000 premium over the regular prices of the rear-wheel drive variants. Those are priced from Rs 34.28 lakh for the diesel 4x2 manual and Rs 36.41 lakh for the diesel 4x2 automatic. You can check out the GST price cut benefits of both the Fortuner and the other Toyota models in the following two reports:

*All prices are ex-showroom

Let’s take a look at the key changes that you get to see in the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition:

What’s New In This Edition?

*Image used is of the regular Fortuner for reference

The 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition brings a few visual and functional tweaks. On the outside, it sports a redesigned grille, chrome bumper spoilers, an exclusive dual-tone black roof, and glossy black alloy wheels. It also gets a new signature hood emblem with ‘FORTUNER’ spelt out boldly which further sets it apart from the standard Fortuner.

Unlike the beige or black cabin theme in the regular model, the Fortuner Leader Edition gets a dual-tone Black-and-Maroon theme for the cabin. It also gets elements like illuminated scuff plates and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). While the TPMS was there with the previous Leader Edition, the regular model is still devoid of this feature.

Other Features & Safety

*Image used is of the regular Fortuner for reference

Other than the TPMS, the Fortuner Leader Edition continues with the usual features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC, cruise control, a 6-speaker sound system (the 4WD variants get a more premium 11-speaker JBL sound system), and a wireless phone charger.

Safety features include seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, traction control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, seat-belt reminder for all 3-row seats, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is available only with the diesel engine option with the rear-wheel drive setup. It is not offered with the all-wheel drive option or the petrol engine option, all of which are there with the regular model:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel Power 204 PS Torque 420 Nm (MT) / 500 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

*Image used is of the regular Fortuner for reference

The Toyota Fortuner rivals the Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster and the Skoda Kodiaq. We have compared it with the Skoda Kodiaq in this report – do check it out!