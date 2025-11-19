Top 10 7-Seater Cars You Can Buy Under Rs 15 Lakh In India

If you have a Rs 15 lakh budget and want a 7-seater, you now get not only traditional MPV options but also SUVs with three-row seating

More people are now opting for cars that can seat seven, especially families who want additional space during long journeys. With more MPVs and SUVs now offering three-row seating at lower entry prices, there are multiple options you can consider if you want a 7-seater. Let’s take a look at 10 such 7-seater cars in this report, that are priced under Rs 15 lakh in India.

Renault Triber

Price: Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Renault Triber stands out as the most affordable MPV you can buy in India. It manages to offer a usable third row within a compact sub-4 metre footprint. Additionally, the Triber features sliding and reclining middle row seats for added practicality. It is powered by a 72 PS, 1-litre petrol engine that can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Renault had given the Triber a much-needed facelift, which packs in a more premium design and some feature additions.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga/ Toyota Rumion

Ertiga Price: Rs 8.80 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rumion Price: Rs 10.44 to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

Thanks to its practical cabin space, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remains a popular choice amongst buyers. Its 7-seat layout works well not only for larger families, but the Ertiga is also a preferred option for fleet buyers, especially with the availability of a factory-fitted CNG kit. In fact, Maruti recently made subtle changes to the Ertiga to make it more practical. Maruti offers the Ertiga with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103 PS and 139 Nm. Additionally, it is also available in our market in a rebadged version - Toyota Rumion, which comes with the same powertrain and three-row practicality.



Maruti Suzuki XL6

Price: Rs 11.52 lakh to Rs 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti XL6 is for buyers who want a more premium version of the Ertiga. A more premium exterior design, some additional features and a six-seater layout set it apart from the Ertiga. The XL6 is powered by the same 103 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

Mahindra Bolero

Bolero Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bolero Neo Price: Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bolero Neo Plus Price: Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the longest-running nameplates in India, known for its robust build and ability to handle rough terrain. Its simple interior offers basic three-row seating, making it popular in rural and semi-urban regions. The Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 76 PS and 210 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Bolero Neo adds a more modern touch to the Bolero formula with improved ride comfort and a more feature-rich cabin. Recently, both the Bolero and Bolero Neo have been updated with minor styling and feature updates.

The Bolero Neo Plus is the larger version of the Neo and offers a 9-seat layout instead of the 7-seat configuration seen on the other Bolero models. It also gets a more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 120 PS, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Citroen Aircross

Price: Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Citroen Aircross is a unique compact SUV as it is the only one in its segment to offer a 7-seater layout. What makes it even more practical is that you can remove the third row if you need more luggage space. The Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 110 PS and 190 Nm. Recently, Citroen introduced the Aircross X, which gets some much needed feature updates and a brand new dashboard.

Kia Carens Clavis/ Kia Carens

Carens Price: Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 12.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

Carens Clavis Starting Prices : Rs 11.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Carens is an MPV that gets its fundamentals spot on. A good-looking MPV with a decent set of features and space for 7 occupants make it a great all-rounder. If you want the same package in a more modern avatar, you can consider the Carens Clavis, which gets the latest design language and a lot of premium equipment.

However, do note that if you opt for the Carens Clavis, only the lower- and mid-spec variants will be available under the Rs 15 lakh price bracket.

Mahindra Scorpio/ Scorpio N

Scorpio Prices Starting: Rs 12.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Scorpio N Prices Starting: Rs 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Scorpio Classic continues to appeal to buyers who prefer a rugged SUV with a tough body-on-frame construction. Its third row is better suited for occasional use, but the overall cabin space and raised seating position remain key highlights.

The Scorpio N takes this experience up a notch with a more premium design, upmarket cabin and better ride quality. The three-row layout is more usable here, and the second-row seats can be adjusted to create additional legroom. It also comes with optional four-wheel drive for those who want to be adventurous.

Mahindra XUV700

Prices Starting: Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom)

If you want a three-row SUV that feels modern and powerful, the Mahindra XUV700 should be in your radar. Despite it being on sale since 2021, the XUV700 remains a well-sorted offering with macho styling, a well-appointed cabin and powerful engine options. That said, if you had your eyes on one, we would advise you to hold your purchase as Mahindra is preparing a facelifted version, which could get a different name.

Hyundai Alcazar

Prices Starting: Rs 14.47 lakh (ex-showroom)

Another feature-rich option you can consider is the Hyundai Alcazar. It is offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine choices, both available with manual or automatic transmissions. Depending on the variant you choose, the Alcazar can be had with either a six-seat or seven-seat layout. However, the base variant priced under Rs 15 lakh comes only in the seven-seat Executive trim. Notably, the second row in the Alcazar is comfortable enough for long trips, while the third row is usable for children or adults on shorter drives.

Tata Safari

Prices Starting: Rs 14.66 lakh (ex-showroom)

Last but not least is the Tata Safari, which is offered with both six-seat and seven-seat options. It is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that makes 170 PS and 350 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Do note that if you opt for the Safari, you can only have it in lower variants in the Rs 15 lakh bracket.

Which of these 7-seater cars would be your pick? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

