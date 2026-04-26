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    Renault Duster Vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Two Enthusiast SUVs, One Clear Winner?

    Two SUVs that have a few similarities, but are still poles apart in many aspects. Which one is for you? Find out

    Published On Apr 26, 2026 03:02 PM By Yashein

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    Volkswagen Taigun VS Renault Duster

    The Renault Duster recently made its India comeback after being discontinued in 2022. The Duster is now even more stylish, feature-rich, and comes with capable powertrain options. On the other hand, Volkswagen recently launched the facelifted version of the Taigun with updated styling, additional features, and a slight change to the powertrain.

    If you are in the market for a new compact SUV, both the Taigun and the Duster are worth considering. So how do they compare, and which one is more suited for you? Let’s understand this by taking a closer look at their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

    Price

    Model

    Renault Duster 

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh 

    From Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh 

    • At Rs 10.49 lakh, the Duster’s starting price is Rs 51,000 lesser than that of the Taigun.

    • This gap widens with top-spec variants where the Renault Duster is more affordable by around Rs 80,000. 

    Let’s take a look at the specifications of both these SUVs: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Renault Duster

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Difference

    Length

    4346 mm 

    4221 mm

    +125 mm

    Width

    1815 mm 

    1760 mm

    +55 mm

    Height 

    1703 mm 

    1612 mm 

    +91 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm 

    2651 mm 

    +6 mm

    Boot space

    518 litres 

    385 litres

    +133 litres 

    • As you can see, the Duster is significantly longer, wider, and taller than the new Taigun.

    Renault Duster
    Volkswagen Taigun

    • The larger size gives the Duster a better road presence, while the Taigun looks compact in comparison. 

    • There is hardly any difference between their wheelbases, so one can expect a similar cabin space.

    Renault Duster
    Volkswagen Taigun

    • The Duster has a much larger boot, making it an ideal choice for buyers making frequent airport runs or long road trips.

    Colour Options

    Renault Duster

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Pearl White*

    Candy White*

    Moonlight Silver

    Reflex Silver*

    Sunset Red*

    Wild Cherry Red*

    River Blue*

    Lava Blue

    Stealth Black

    Deep Black Pearl

    Mountain Jade Green*

    Avocado Pearl*

    -

    Carbon Steel

    -

    Steel Grey*

    -

    Carbon Steel Matte

    *Also available with black roof in select variants

    • Both SUVs offer a wide range of colours to choose from, although the Taigun goes the extra length with 9 total options including a unique matte finish with the Carbon Steel colour.

    • The Duster on the other hand keeps things simpler with 6 colour options. You can take a look at them here.

    Sporty Versions:

    For buyers seeking a sporty feel, Volkswagen offers a blacked-out aesthetic for the GT Line and GT Plus Sport trims with the Taigun.

    On the other hand, you can opt for the Duster’s Iconic Launch Edition as well which adds black alloys, yellow highlights and exclusive badges.

    Powertrain

    Specification

    Renault Duster

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed DCT

    6-speed manual /8-speed AT (New)

    7-speed DCT

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    • Both SUVs come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as their base powertrain option, although the one in the Taigun produces more output . 

    • Renault only offers a manual gearbox with the 1-litre engine, while the Taigun 1-litre mill also comes with a new 8-speed AT.

    • Both SUVs also get more potent turbo-petrol engines. The Taigun gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the Duster gets a smaller 1.3-litre unit with mild-hybrid assist. 

    Renault Duster
    Volkswagen Taigun

    • The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Duster makes the most output in this comparison. 

    • If you want the more powerful engine of the Taigun, you can only get it with a DCT automatic option.

    Note:

    Renault will also be introducing a strong-hybrid powertrain in the Duster later this year. It will be powered by a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol motor with electric assist and is likely to produce a combined output of 160 PS. Click here for more details.

    Features

    Feature

    Renault Duster

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    Connected LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Built-in Google

    AI Voice Assistant

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker sound system 

    6-speaker sound system 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered front seats

    ✅(6-way)

    ✅(6-way)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Powered tailgate 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ❌ (Reverse only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear parking sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    ADAS

    • As seen in the table, the Duster offers a few extra features over the Taigun facelift. 

    Renault Duster
    Volkswagen Taigun

    • Both come with plenty of convenience and feel-good features like powered and ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and large displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster.

    • The Duster adds extras like a dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, multiple drive modes, and even built-in Google OS. 

    Renault Duster
    Volkswagen Taigun

    • In terms of safety, the Duster gets both ADAS and a 360-degree camera over the Taigun facelift.

    CarDekho Says…

    If driving feel is your top priority, then both these SUVs make a strong case. The Taigun’s 1-litre turbo engine is punchier than the Duster’s equivalent, and the availability of both an 8-speed automatic with the smaller engine and a refined 1.5-litre turbo with DSG makes it a compelling pick for enthusiasts who enjoy spirited driving on city roads and highways. The Duster’s 1.3-litre engine might be smaller in size, but it makes more output, and caters to the enthusiast inside you. Both these SUVs also provide top-notch handling and steering feedback.

    Renault Duster

    However, the Renault Duster takes the lead as a more well-rounded SUV. It offers a larger, more practical cabin with significantly better boot space, more features, and the most powerful engine in this comparison. It also feels more rugged and SUV-like, which will appeal to buyers looking for a tougher, more versatile package.

    Volkswagen Taigun

    So, the choice is simple: pick the Taigun if you value European styling and German driving dynamics, or if you simply want the iconic GT badging of the Taigun. But if you want a bigger, more feature-loaded, and more practical SUV with a stronger road presence, the Duster makes a stronger case overall. It is also important to note that the Duster will be lighter on your pocket if you compare the respective top-spec variants. 

    Other Options To Consider 

    We have also compared the new Duster with a few other options in the segment. Check out the details below: 

    Hyundai Creta: Reliable, popular, and trusted by many. Offers multiple variants and powertrain options to choose from, which makes it suitable for buyers with different budgets.

    Kia Seltos: Largest car in its segment with one of the most modern interiors and new styling. Offers a family-friendly package that includes plenty of creature comforts, advanced safety features, multiple powertrains, and good ergonomics.

    Maruti Victoris: A more modern and enhanced version of the Maruti Grand Vitara, featuring the same efficient and capable powertrain options, impressive ride comfort, and even more features. 

    Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Reliable SUVs with a well-rounded package, modern styling, fuel-efficient powertrains (including strong-hybrid options), and one of the best ride qualities in the segment.

    Tata Sierra: An SUV with the top features, good road presence, impressive cabin space, and ride comfort. Multiple powertrain options and variants to choose from make it a good fit for different needs.

    MG Astor: One of the oldest cars in the segment available without any update, but also one of the most affordable ones currently. It still offers a premium interior experience in the entire segment. Only gets a single NA petrol engine option and also misses out on a few features compared to its rivals. 

    Honda Elevate: One of the most reliable SUVs in the segment, with proven Japanese engineering. Misses out on a few features, but gets the basics right. Available with a single petrol engine, it offers good space inside and a comfortable ride quality.

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