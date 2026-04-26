Renault Duster Vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Two Enthusiast SUVs, One Clear Winner?

The Renault Duster recently made its India comeback after being discontinued in 2022. The Duster is now even more stylish, feature-rich, and comes with capable powertrain options. On the other hand, Volkswagen recently launched the facelifted version of the Taigun with updated styling, additional features, and a slight change to the powertrain.

If you are in the market for a new compact SUV, both the Taigun and the Duster are worth considering. So how do they compare, and which one is more suited for you? Let’s understand this by taking a closer look at their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

Price

Model Renault Duster 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh From Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh

At Rs 10.49 lakh, the Duster’s starting price is Rs 51,000 lesser than that of the Taigun.

This gap widens with top-spec variants where the Renault Duster is more affordable by around Rs 80,000.

Let’s take a look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

Dimensions

Parameter Renault Duster 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Difference Length 4346 mm 4221 mm +125 mm Width 1815 mm 1760 mm +55 mm Height 1703 mm 1612 mm +91 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2651 mm +6 mm Boot space 518 litres 385 litres +133 litres

As you can see, the Duster is significantly longer, wider, and taller than the new Taigun.

The larger size gives the Duster a better road presence, while the Taigun looks compact in comparison.

There is hardly any difference between their wheelbases, so one can expect a similar cabin space.

The Duster has a much larger boot, making it an ideal choice for buyers making frequent airport runs or long road trips.

Colour Options

Renault Duster 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Pearl White* Candy White* Moonlight Silver Reflex Silver* Sunset Red* Wild Cherry Red* River Blue* Lava Blue Stealth Black Deep Black Pearl Mountain Jade Green* Avocado Pearl* - Carbon Steel - Steel Grey* - Carbon Steel Matte

*Also available with black roof in select variants

Both SUVs offer a wide range of colours to choose from, although the Taigun goes the extra length with 9 total options including a unique matte finish with the Carbon Steel colour.

The Duster on the other hand keeps things simpler with 6 colour options. You can take a look at them here.

Sporty Versions: For buyers seeking a sporty feel, Volkswagen offers a blacked-out aesthetic for the GT Line and GT Plus Sport trims with the Taigun. On the other hand, you can opt for the Duster’s Iconic Launch Edition as well which adds black alloys, yellow highlights and exclusive badges.

Powertrain

Specification Renault Duster 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed DCT 6-speed manual /8-speed AT (New) 7-speed DCT Power 100 PS 163 PS 115 PS 150 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm

DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Both SUVs come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as their base powertrain option, although the one in the Taigun produces more output .

Renault only offers a manual gearbox with the 1-litre engine, while the Taigun 1-litre mill also comes with a new 8-speed AT.

Both SUVs also get more potent turbo-petrol engines. The Taigun gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the Duster gets a smaller 1.3-litre unit with mild-hybrid assist.

The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Duster makes the most output in this comparison.

If you want the more powerful engine of the Taigun, you can only get it with a DCT automatic option.

Note: Renault will also be introducing a strong-hybrid powertrain in the Duster later this year. It will be powered by a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol motor with electric assist and is likely to produce a combined output of 160 PS. Click here for more details.

Features

Feature Renault Duster 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ❌ Connected LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Built-in Google ✅ ❌ AI Voice Assistant ❌ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker sound system 6-speaker sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered front seats ✅(6-way) ✅(6-way) Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ❌ (Reverse only) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅(Warning only) ADAS ✅ ❌

As seen in the table, the Duster offers a few extra features over the Taigun facelift.

Both come with plenty of convenience and feel-good features like powered and ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and large displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster.

The Duster adds extras like a dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, multiple drive modes, and even built-in Google OS.

In terms of safety, the Duster gets both ADAS and a 360-degree camera over the Taigun facelift.

CarDekho Says…

If driving feel is your top priority, then both these SUVs make a strong case. The Taigun’s 1-litre turbo engine is punchier than the Duster’s equivalent, and the availability of both an 8-speed automatic with the smaller engine and a refined 1.5-litre turbo with DSG makes it a compelling pick for enthusiasts who enjoy spirited driving on city roads and highways. The Duster’s 1.3-litre engine might be smaller in size, but it makes more output, and caters to the enthusiast inside you. Both these SUVs also provide top-notch handling and steering feedback.

However, the Renault Duster takes the lead as a more well-rounded SUV. It offers a larger, more practical cabin with significantly better boot space, more features, and the most powerful engine in this comparison. It also feels more rugged and SUV-like, which will appeal to buyers looking for a tougher, more versatile package.

So, the choice is simple: pick the Taigun if you value European styling and German driving dynamics, or if you simply want the iconic GT badging of the Taigun. But if you want a bigger, more feature-loaded, and more practical SUV with a stronger road presence, the Duster makes a stronger case overall. It is also important to note that the Duster will be lighter on your pocket if you compare the respective top-spec variants.

Other Options To Consider

We have also compared the new Duster with a few other options in the segment. Check out the details below:

Hyundai Creta: Reliable, popular, and trusted by many. Offers multiple variants and powertrain options to choose from, which makes it suitable for buyers with different budgets.

Kia Seltos: Largest car in its segment with one of the most modern interiors and new styling. Offers a family-friendly package that includes plenty of creature comforts, advanced safety features, multiple powertrains, and good ergonomics.

Maruti Victoris: A more modern and enhanced version of the Maruti Grand Vitara, featuring the same efficient and capable powertrain options, impressive ride comfort, and even more features.

Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Reliable SUVs with a well-rounded package, modern styling, fuel-efficient powertrains (including strong-hybrid options), and one of the best ride qualities in the segment.

Tata Sierra: An SUV with the top features, good road presence, impressive cabin space, and ride comfort. Multiple powertrain options and variants to choose from make it a good fit for different needs.

MG Astor: One of the oldest cars in the segment available without any update, but also one of the most affordable ones currently. It still offers a premium interior experience in the entire segment. Only gets a single NA petrol engine option and also misses out on a few features compared to its rivals.

Honda Elevate: One of the most reliable SUVs in the segment, with proven Japanese engineering. Misses out on a few features, but gets the basics right. Available with a single petrol engine, it offers good space inside and a comfortable ride quality.