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    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Which 7-Seater Electric SUV Deserves Your Money?

    The larger and boxier-looking MG has more presence. But do you like the features more?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Aug 31, 2026 22:02 IST
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    Published OnAug 31, 2026 21:02 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 31, 2026 22:02 IST
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    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    MG recently launched the Hector Tomahwk EV at the price of Rs 19.50 lakh onwards. This puts is directly against the Mahindra XEV 9S which is the only other 7-seater electric SUV in the price bracket. Both eSUVs provide similar propositions but with different tastes. Do the differ more in size or features? How closely matches are the two eSUVs? Let’s find out:

    Price

    Model

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Price

    Rs 19.50 lakh to 23.50 lakh

    Rs 20.65 lakh to Rs 30.90 lakh

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV is priced in the same ballpark as the XEV 9S, with the smaller battery pack.

    • Given the availability of larger battery options, the XEV 9S’ price range climbs far higher than the Hector Tomahawk EV’s. 

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV’s sub-20-lakh starting price can be a catchier hook compared to the XEV 9S’ starting price over 20 lakh.

    • It is evident that MG has strategised to price its product more aggressively to go against the established Indian players.

    Dimensions

    Model

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Difference

    Length

    4745 mm

    4737 mm

    (+8 mm)

    Width 

    1850 mm

    1900 mm

    (-50 mm)

    Height

    1770 mm

    1747 mm

    (+23 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2810 mm

    2762 mm

    (+48 mm)

    Ground clearance

    230 mm 

    205 mm

    (+25 mm)

    • Despite the MG having the larger and boxy-looking proportions, it is lengthier than the Mahindra by only 8 mm.

    MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S
    MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • The MG is wider than the Mahindra by a good 50mm.

    MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S
    MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • The unladen ground clearance numbers of each look like a big difference on paper, but it remains to be seen if it makes a big difference in the real world.

    Exterior

    Model

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Headlamps

    LED Projector 

    LED Projector 

    Dynamic indicators

    Illuminated logo

    Wheels

    18-inch dual-tone

    18-inch dual-tone

    Flush fit door handles

    Rear spoiler

    • The MG Hector Tomahawk EV missed out on some nice-to-have features like modern flush-fit door handles.

    MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • Exterior features-wise, both come with relatively similar feature packages. However, the XEV 9S does not come with a powered tailgate.

    • Both SUVs carry different design appeals. The MG has a boxy and larger presence, while the Mahindra has a sportier design character. 

    Colours

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Khaki Green

    Everest White

    Aurora Silver

    Desert Myst

    Starry Black

    Nebula Blue

    Celadon Blue

    Midnight Black

    Pearl White

    Stealth Black

    Shadow Gold

    Ruby Velvet

    Shadow Gold & Starry Black Roof (dual-tone)

    -

    Khaki Green & Starry Black Roof (dual-tone)

    -

    • The XEV 9S does not get dual-tone colour options and remains more traditional when it comes to colours, and does not experiment with bright colours.

    • Meanwhile, the Hector Tomahawk EV gets fancier colours like the Shadow Gold and the Khaki Green.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • The dual-tone colour schemes are unique to this model and do not carry over to the MG’s PHEV sibling.

    Interior

    Feature

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Seat upholstery

    Leatherette

    Leatherette 

    6-way powered driver seat adjustment

    Co-driver seat adjustment

    4-way power

    6-way powered 

    Boss mode on co-driver seat

    Ventilated seats

    ✅(Available for 2nd row captain seats as well)

    Triple screen layout

    Panoramic sunroof

    Instrument display

    8.8-inch 

    12.3-inch

    Ambient lighting

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    Boot space

    528-litre

    527-litre

    • The boot space difference is not very large given the difference in the overall dimensions of the car.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • The interior theme of the two cars is vastly different. The Mahindra has a triple screen layout, while the MG has a large single screen on the dashboard with a small digital driver’s display.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • Both come with most interior conveniences. The small differences between the two are a 4-way powered co-driver seat in the Mahindra, as opposed to a 6-way powered seat in the MG. 

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • The XEV 9S also gets ventilated seats in the 2nd row, which the Hector Tomahawk EV does not. 

    Features

    Feature

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Infotainment display

    15.6-inch

    12.3-inch

    Sound system

    10-speaker Infinity-branded

    16-speaker Harman Kardon-branded

    Wireless Charger

    ✅(Fast charger)

    Voice assistant

    Karaoke 

    Connected car technology

    Wireless Android Auto with Apple CarPlay

    Special modes

    Nap, Camp, Energise, Valet, Quiet, Pro Pet Mode

    Camp Mode, PawPal (pet mode), LiveYourMood (Club/Calm/Cosy), Valet-style user personalisation

    In-car camera

    V2H / V2L / V2V

    Adaptive cruise control

    Ventilated Seats

    Climate control

    Single-zone 

    Dual-zone

    Powered tailgate

    • While both tick feature boxes quite well, the difference lies in the finer details, which may matter to a small group of people.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • Dual-zone climate control and an in-car camera are some of the features in which the XEV 9S has an upper hand. 

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • The MG gets better novelties like a larger infotainment screen and karaoke mode.

    Safety

    Feature

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Airbags

    6 airbags 

    7 airbags 

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)

    Tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    360-degree camera system

    Level-2 ADAS level

    ISOFIX Child seat mounts

    • Mahindra has an upper hand in safety by providing one more airbag, which is for the knee, which the MG does not provide. 

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • Most of the safety features have now been made commonly available to many cars in the segment. 

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • Both come with active TPMS, which allows you to check the tyre pressure accurately when necessary. 

    Drivetrain And Battery Pack Options

    Model

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Battery Pack

    69.2 kWh

    59 kWh

    70 kWh

    79 kWh

    Claimed range (*MIDC Part I+II)

    517 km

    521 km

    600 km

    679 km

    Power

    204 PS

    231 PS

    245 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    • The XEV 9S comes with three battery pack options, allowing users to choose a more expensive and longer range or go for a shorter-range car and save money.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV has lower power numbers compared to the XEV 9S. However, the difference in the real world in traffic conditions will not be noticeable.

    • Interestingly, the MG has a front-wheel-drive setup while the Mahindra has a rear-wheel-drive setup.

    CarDekho Says…

    The 7-seater eSUV is growing, with two options available. For the people who need the extra practicality of carrying family around in comfort, these could be great options. They offer good features, looks and efficiency. While backseat comfort is more reasonable for children, it is worth considering for the larger boot space available when you don’t need the third-row seats.

    Other Cars To Consider

    Tata Harrier EV: The Harrier EV comes with a big road presence and a long feature list. It comes with the power to rival these SUVs as well.

    Kia Carens Clavis EV: The Carens Clavis EV, though not an SUV, is a great all-rounder MPV with good interior fit and finish and generous features.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: This is the sibling of the Tomahawk EV but with an engine and a 1000 km range. With similar features and space, the PHEV sibling is for ones who want to travel further and don't want a thought of range anxiety.

    Tata Safari EV (Upcoming): The much-awaited Safari EV could be a great cross-country electric SUV with big luggage room, or for those who want to carry a larger family but want an electric SUV.

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