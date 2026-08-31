2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Which 7-Seater Electric SUV Deserves Your Money?

MG recently launched the Hector Tomahwk EV at the price of Rs 19.50 lakh onwards. This puts is directly against the Mahindra XEV 9S which is the only other 7-seater electric SUV in the price bracket. Both eSUVs provide similar propositions but with different tastes. Do the differ more in size or features? How closely matches are the two eSUVs? Let’s find out:

Price

Model MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Price Rs 19.50 lakh to 23.50 lakh Rs 20.65 lakh to Rs 30.90 lakh

The Hector Tomahawk EV is priced in the same ballpark as the XEV 9S, with the smaller battery pack.

Given the availability of larger battery options, the XEV 9S’ price range climbs far higher than the Hector Tomahawk EV’s.

The Hector Tomahawk EV’s sub-20-lakh starting price can be a catchier hook compared to the XEV 9S’ starting price over 20 lakh.

It is evident that MG has strategised to price its product more aggressively to go against the established Indian players.

Dimensions

Model MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Difference Length 4745 mm 4737 mm (+8 mm) Width 1850 mm 1900 mm (-50 mm) Height 1770 mm 1747 mm (+23 mm) Wheelbase 2810 mm 2762 mm (+48 mm) Ground clearance 230 mm 205 mm (+25 mm)

Despite the MG having the larger and boxy-looking proportions, it is lengthier than the Mahindra by only 8 mm.

The MG is wider than the Mahindra by a good 50mm.

The unladen ground clearance numbers of each look like a big difference on paper, but it remains to be seen if it makes a big difference in the real world.

Exterior

Model MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Headlamps LED Projector LED Projector Dynamic indicators ✅ ✅ Illuminated logo ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch dual-tone 18-inch dual-tone Flush fit door handles ❌ ✅ Rear spoiler ✅ ✅

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV missed out on some nice-to-have features like modern flush-fit door handles.

Exterior features-wise, both come with relatively similar feature packages. However, the XEV 9S does not come with a powered tailgate.

Both SUVs carry different design appeals. The MG has a boxy and larger presence, while the Mahindra has a sportier design character.

Colours

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Khaki Green Everest White Aurora Silver Desert Myst Starry Black Nebula Blue Celadon Blue Midnight Black Pearl White Stealth Black Shadow Gold Ruby Velvet Shadow Gold & Starry Black Roof (dual-tone) - Khaki Green & Starry Black Roof (dual-tone) -

The XEV 9S does not get dual-tone colour options and remains more traditional when it comes to colours, and does not experiment with bright colours.

Meanwhile, the Hector Tomahawk EV gets fancier colours like the Shadow Gold and the Khaki Green.

The dual-tone colour schemes are unique to this model and do not carry over to the MG’s PHEV sibling.

Interior

Feature MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Seat upholstery Leatherette Leatherette 6-way powered driver seat adjustment ✅ ✅ Co-driver seat adjustment 4-way power 6-way powered Boss mode on co-driver seat ❌ ✅ Ventilated seats ✅ ✅(Available for 2nd row captain seats as well) Triple screen layout ❌ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ✅ ✅ Instrument display 8.8-inch 12.3-inch Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel ✅ ✅ Boot space 528-litre 527-litre

The boot space difference is not very large given the difference in the overall dimensions of the car.

The interior theme of the two cars is vastly different. The Mahindra has a triple screen layout, while the MG has a large single screen on the dashboard with a small digital driver’s display.

Both come with most interior conveniences. The small differences between the two are a 4-way powered co-driver seat in the Mahindra, as opposed to a 6-way powered seat in the MG.

The XEV 9S also gets ventilated seats in the 2nd row, which the Hector Tomahawk EV does not.

Features

Feature MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Infotainment display 15.6-inch 12.3-inch Sound system 10-speaker Infinity-branded 16-speaker Harman Kardon-branded Wireless Charger ✅(Fast charger) ✅ Voice assistant ✅ ✅ Karaoke ✅ ❌ Connected car technology ✅ ✅ Wireless Android Auto with Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Special modes Nap, Camp, Energise, Valet, Quiet, Pro Pet Mode Camp Mode, PawPal (pet mode), LiveYourMood (Club/Calm/Cosy), Valet-style user personalisation In-car camera ❌ ✅ V2H / V2L / V2V ✅ ❌ Adaptive cruise control ✅ ✅ Ventilated Seats ✅ ✅ Climate control Single-zone Dual-zone Powered tailgate ✅ ❌

While both tick feature boxes quite well, the difference lies in the finer details, which may matter to a small group of people.

Dual-zone climate control and an in-car camera are some of the features in which the XEV 9S has an upper hand.

The MG gets better novelties like a larger infotainment screen and karaoke mode.

Safety

Feature MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Airbags 6 airbags 7 airbags Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ✅ ✅ Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) ✅ ✅ Tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera system ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS level ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child seat mounts ✅ ✅

Mahindra has an upper hand in safety by providing one more airbag, which is for the knee, which the MG does not provide.

Most of the safety features have now been made commonly available to many cars in the segment.

Both come with active TPMS, which allows you to check the tyre pressure accurately when necessary.

Drivetrain And Battery Pack Options

Model MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Battery Pack 69.2 kWh 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Claimed range (*MIDC Part I+II) 517 km 521 km 600 km 679 km Power 204 PS 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 310 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Drivetrain FWD RWD RWD RWD

The XEV 9S comes with three battery pack options, allowing users to choose a more expensive and longer range or go for a shorter-range car and save money.

The Hector Tomahawk EV has lower power numbers compared to the XEV 9S. However, the difference in the real world in traffic conditions will not be noticeable.

Interestingly, the MG has a front-wheel-drive setup while the Mahindra has a rear-wheel-drive setup.

CarDekho Says…

The 7-seater eSUV is growing, with two options available. For the people who need the extra practicality of carrying family around in comfort, these could be great options. They offer good features, looks and efficiency. While backseat comfort is more reasonable for children, it is worth considering for the larger boot space available when you don’t need the third-row seats.

Other Cars To Consider

Tata Harrier EV: The Harrier EV comes with a big road presence and a long feature list. It comes with the power to rival these SUVs as well.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: The Carens Clavis EV, though not an SUV, is a great all-rounder MPV with good interior fit and finish and generous features.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: This is the sibling of the Tomahawk EV but with an engine and a 1000 km range. With similar features and space, the PHEV sibling is for ones who want to travel further and don't want a thought of range anxiety.

Tata Safari EV (Upcoming): The much-awaited Safari EV could be a great cross-country electric SUV with big luggage room, or for those who want to carry a larger family but want an electric SUV.