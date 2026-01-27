2026 Renault Duster Pre-launch Bookings Underway; Know All Details About The Booking Process, Price Announcement And Delivery Timeline Here

You can pre-book the Duster for Rs 21,000

The Renault Duster nameplate is back in the Indian market as the 2026 Duster has been unveiled on our shores. While its prices remain to be announced, the SUV brings a refreshed, modern design, an updated cabin with plenty of modern equipment, as well as turbo-petrol and strong hybrid engine options. Now that the pre-launch bookings are open, here are the details you need to know for those who plan to bring it home:

Expected Price And Delivery Details

The prices of the new Renault Duster will be announced by mid of March 2026. It is expected to start around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Deliveries for the two turbo petrol variants will commence in mid-April, and the strong hybrid variant will be available from Diwali 2026, i.e., around November 2026.

How To Book One?

To pre-book the new Duster online, go to Renault India’s official site. In case you cannot find the ‘pre-book’ button, you can click on ‘R-Pass’, and you’ll find it there.

R-pass benefits: So, if you’re booking using this R-Pass now, you’re entitled to some exclusive benefits. First, you can purchase at special introductory prices and get priority delivery. Besides, you’ll also get a ‘Gangs of Duster’ merchandise and an opportunity to see the Duster being built.

Fill in the form with your name and contact details.

In the drop-down menus, select your city, nearest dealership and your preferred engine option of the Duster.

On submitting this, you’ll then be redirected to the payment page, where you can make the payment via card or UPI options.

Once your payment is confirmed, your pre-booking gets done.

What after pre-booking? Once the Duster arrives at the dealership, you’ll receive a call from them for test drives and the pending procedures. Variant details are yet to be revealed and can be chosen once they’re announced.

Colour Options

Renault has yet to put out the hues that the new Duster will be available in. We’ve seen it in a cool green shade, which the carmaker says is a colour inspired by the Himalayan Forest. A black colour was also showcased at the reveal event.

Stay tuned to know the colour options of the Duster soon!

But if you want to take a closer look at in real-life images, head to our detailed image gallery of the new 2026 Renault Duster.

Features Onboard

The Renault Duster is equipped with plenty of features like 10-inch infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push button start/stop, rear centre armrest with cup and phone holder, 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, rain-sensing wipers, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Powertrain Options

The specifications of the new Renault Duster are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre strong hybrid Power 100 PS 160 PS TBA Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT* 8-speed DHT^

Alternate Choices

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

You have plenty of options against the Renault Duster, so if you’re looking for that, you can purchase amongst: Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.