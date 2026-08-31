2027 Tata Nexon Spied! Is This The Next Generation?

Tata’s highest-selling SUV, the Nexon, is one of the most popular choices in this segment, with tons of features, safety equipment, and even multiple powertrain options; it caters to a wide range of car buyers.

Since it has been overdue for a major update, it looks like Tata is preparing for the generation change of the Nexon SUV, which has been spotted testing on the highways of Maharashtra. So, let’s find out what we can expect from the new Nexon:

What Can Be Seen?

The upcoming Nexon looks to have a similar silhouette, just like the current-generation SUV, with a sloping roofline, similar-looking dual-tone alloy wheels, and ORVMs.

The key differences we can notice is the A-pillar of the current generation has a rounded shape, whereas in the spy shot, we could see it is a little sharper than before. Even the rear door has a different shape from the current one, which could suggest that this is going to be a generation change for the Nexon.

At the rear, the tailgate seems to have a different shape compared to the present Nexon, with a slightly sharper rear spoiler, a hidden rear wiper, new LED taillamps, and possibly redesigned rear bumpers as well.

As the interior cannot be seen clearly, we still expect it to be updated more thoroughly than before, as it will uplift the overall experience of the cabin.

Expected Features & Safety

While the Nexon SUV already has a lot of features, with the upcoming new gen, we can expect additional features such as front powered and ventilated seats, a new infotainment touchscreen with updated UI, and a new cabin theme as well. The current model is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a massive panoramic sunroof, which is even voice-assisted, and leatherette seat upholstery.

In terms of safety, the Nexon is one of the safest cars in this segment, with a 5-star BNCAP rating, and with the facelift, we can also expect the same. Currently is comes with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), 6 airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The current generation Nexon has a variety of features and safety equipment, and it does cater to a wider range of customers as it is available from as low as Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Powertrain Options

The upcoming 2027 Nexon SUV is expected to continue using the same powertrain options as the current model. Here are the detailed specifications for each powertrain offered:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA 6MT 6MT, 6AMT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, DCA- Dual Clutch Automatic

Expected Price & Rivals

The current-generation Tata Nexon is priced at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. As Tata has recently hiked the prices of its passenger cars, the upcoming Nexon is also expected to see a price jump of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the variant.

The Tata Nexon rivals the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger, Kia Syros and the Kia Sonet.

CarDekho Says…

The Nexon compact SUV is one of the important cars in Tata’s product line, as it is the highest-selling SUV in its class with tons of features and safety equipment as well as multiple powertrain choices. But now, this SUV is starting to feel older as compared to the competition, where are providing more features, better build quality, as well as fit and finish. The Nexon needs a proper generation change and not a facelift anymore.

Looking at the spy shot, we expect that the upcoming Nexon will be significantly newer than the outgoing model.

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