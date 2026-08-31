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    2027 Tata Nexon Spied! Is This The Next Generation?

    The upcoming Nexon could possibly have a sharper look than before!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 31, 2026 20:22 IST
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    Published OnAug 31, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 31, 2026 20:22 IST
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    2027 Tata Nexon Spied

    Tata’s highest-selling SUV, the Nexon, is one of the most popular choices in this segment, with tons of features, safety equipment, and even multiple powertrain options; it caters to a wide range of car buyers. 

    Since it has been overdue for a major update, it looks like Tata is preparing for the generation change of the Nexon SUV, which has been spotted testing on the highways of Maharashtra. So, let’s find out what we can expect from the new Nexon:

    What Can Be Seen?

    The upcoming Nexon looks to have a similar silhouette, just like the current-generation SUV, with a sloping roofline, similar-looking dual-tone alloy wheels, and ORVMs. 

    The key differences we can notice is the A-pillar of the current generation has a rounded shape, whereas in the spy shot, we could see it is a little sharper than before. Even the rear door has a different shape from the current one, which could suggest that this is going to be a generation change for the Nexon. 

    2027 Tata NExon Spied Testing
    Tata Nexon Rear Quarter

    At the rear, the tailgate seems to have a different shape compared to the present Nexon, with a slightly sharper rear spoiler, a hidden rear wiper, new LED taillamps, and possibly redesigned rear bumpers as well. 

    As the interior cannot be seen clearly, we still expect it to be updated more thoroughly than before, as it will uplift the overall experience of the cabin. 

    Expected Features & Safety

    While the Nexon SUV already has a lot of features, with the upcoming new gen, we can expect additional features such as front powered and ventilated seats, a new infotainment touchscreen with updated UI, and a new cabin theme as well. The current model is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a massive panoramic sunroof, which is even voice-assisted, and leatherette seat upholstery. 

    Tata Nexon Interior

    In terms of safety, the Nexon is one of the safest cars in this segment, with a 5-star BNCAP rating, and with the facelift, we can also expect the same. Currently is comes with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), 6 airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Tata Nexon 360-degree camera

    The current generation Nexon has a variety of features and safety equipment, and it does cater to a wider range of customers as it is available from as low as Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Expected Powertrain Options

    The upcoming 2027 Nexon SUV is expected to continue using the same powertrain options as the current model. Here are the detailed specifications for each powertrain offered:

    Engine

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    120 PS

    100 PS

    115 PS

    Torque

    170 Nm

    170 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA

    6MT

    6MT, 6AMT

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, DCA- Dual Clutch Automatic

    Tata Nexon Gear Selector

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The current-generation Tata Nexon is priced at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. As Tata has recently hiked the prices of its passenger cars, the upcoming Nexon is also expected to see a price jump of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the variant.

    The Tata Nexon rivals the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger, Kia Syros and the Kia Sonet.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Nexon compact SUV is one of the important cars in Tata’s product line, as it is the highest-selling SUV in its class with tons of features and safety equipment as well as multiple powertrain choices. But now, this SUV is starting to feel older as compared to the competition, where are providing more features, better build quality, as well as fit and finish. The Nexon needs a proper generation change and not a facelift anymore.

    Looking at the spy shot, we expect that the upcoming Nexon will be significantly newer than the outgoing model.

    Source

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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