New 2026 Renault Duster vs Rivals: Top-spec Turbo-petrol Engine Specifications Compared

We recently brought to you the comparison of the base petrol engine of the soon-to-be launched third-generation Renault Duster with those of its prime rivals. Given that the SUV is also set to be offered with a couple of more engine choices, including a larger 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, we thought of checking out how it stacks up against the top-spec turbo-petrol powertrains of its rivals. Here are the details, starting with the prices:

Price

Note: Prices mentioned in the table are for the turbo-petrol variants (1.5-litre unit of Skoda and Volkswagen offerings) only.

Model 2026 Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos 2026 Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun New Tata Sierra Price Range (ex-showroom) Rs 14 lakh (expected) Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 20.05 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh to Rs 18.50 lakh (expected) Rs 18.95 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh

As seen above, most of the Duster’s rivals with a larger turbo-petrol engine are priced upwards of Rs 15 lakh. We expect the Duster’s turbo-petrol engine to start from Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s only the Kia Seltos whose turbo-petrol variants start under Rs 15 lakh, thanks to the provision of an iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox with the turbo unit that helps keep costs down.

Other offerings, including the Creta, Taigun and Sierra, come with the choice of a sole automatic transmission only with their turbo-petrol engines, thereby making them relatively costlier.

When the top-spec variants are considered here, it’s the Taigun that is the most affordable, with the lineup topping out at Rs 19.19 lakh.

Powertrain Options

Specification 2026 Renault Duster Hyundai Creta/ Kia Seltos 2026 Skoda Kushaq/ Volkswagen Taigun New Tata Sierra Engine 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 163 PS 160 PS 150 PS 160 PS Torque 280 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 255 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 6-speed iMT (Seltos only), 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD FWD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, iMT - intelligent manual transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drivetrain

When the compact SUV segment is considered, it’s only the above-mentioned models that get a turbo-petrol engine option. Of them, the Duster gets the lowest capacity powertrain, while all the other rivals offer 1.5-litre units.

Despite its small capacity, the new Duster has the most powerful and torquiest turbo-petrol engine on offer among all the offerings mentioned here.

It relies on a 6-speed DCT gearbox compared to the 7-speed DCT unit on a few of its rivals, including the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

We have already covered how the new Duster’s specifications compare to those of the Creta and Seltos in two separate stories.

When it comes to the new Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and the new Tata Sierra, they are available with only an automatic gearbox. While the Skoda-VW duo gets a 7-speed DCT gearbox, Tata is offering the Sierra with a 6-speed AT.

All SUVs mentioned above are available in a FWD setup only.

2026 Renault Duster: An Overview

The Renault Duster nameplate was first launched in India back in 2012, and it was one of the first cars that got the compact SUV segment going. Fast forward to 2022, and the Duster was pulled out of the market to make way for the newest version.

Renault has made an attempt to differentiate the India-spec 2026 Duster from the global markets by providing it with a redesigned fascia, featuring sleek eyebrow-style LED DRLs, a big ‘DUSTER’ branding in the grille, chunky bumpers, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. That said, a few of the iconic Duster elements have been retained in the form of blacked-out roof rails and a rear quarter glass panel. The new Duster also features C-pillar-mounted rear door handles and a kink in the window line near the C-pillar.

Its interior has become more upmarket thanks to generous use of soft-touch materials all around the cabin, including the dashboard and on the door pads. The new SUV also comes with a fresh 3-spoke steering wheel with Renault’s new 2D logo and sleek AC vents with physical controls. We have also covered how the Duster has evolved inside and out over the last sold version in India to make all the changes easier for you to understand.

Renault has equipped the 2026 Duster with amenities such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charger. Its safety net comprises six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2026 Renault Duster: Expected Launch

The third-gen Renault Duster is set to go on sale in mid-March 2026 and its bookings are already open following its debut on January 26, 2026. Our detailed coverage on the Duster’s bookings and delivery timelines should give you an idea of when you could expect to bring one home.