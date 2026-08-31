2026 Kia Sorento Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Launch!

After Kia unveiled its newest SUV, the Sorento, it is now preparing for the launch, which is scheduled for 4th September 2026. The Kia Sorento has started arriving at the stockyards of some dealerships in Maharashtra, as shown in the images below. It appears the top-end versions are being brought for display and test drives.

The Sorento out on Indian roads looks substantial and premium as well. In front of other Kia cars, in the video, it does look bigger than every other product, apart from the Carnival. Overall, it will give a tough competition as well.

Exterior

Looking at the exterior of spy shots, it has a striking new look with ice-cube-shaped LED headlamps with LED DRLs, along with a typical Kia nose upfront, and a split air-intake setup down the bumper with LED fog lamps present in it.

In the profile, you can see the Sorento looks big, and with the chrome window line that rises down at the end of the rear quarter of the body, it does add a premium touch to it. It also has body-coloured door handles and side door cladding as well. It also comes with stylish dual-tone finish alloy wheels that look good with it.

At the rear, the Sorento features split LED taillamps, along with a sculpted tailgate look, with the Kia logo in the centre. With an integrated spoiler and a high-mount stop lamp, it also adds a sporty touch to it. To maintain the clean rear look, it hides the rear wiper and washer under the rear spoiler. Down at the bumper, it gets a silver skid plate along with the reverse lamps positioned in it

Features & Safety

The Sorento is expected to feature a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and new first-in-the-segment generative AI with connected car technology as well as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. It is also getting powered and ventilated front seats with a memory function for the driver’s seat, and a premium Bose sound system. Along with these, it could also have a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, rear window sunshades, and a Type-C mobile charging port as well.

While the safety equipment is not confirmed yet, it is expected to have 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera, an in-built dashcam for front and rear views, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake (EPB), electronic stability control (ESC), digital IRVM for added visibility, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

While Kia has confirmed that the Sorento will come to India with a diesel and a hybrid powertrain, they have not yet officially revealed the specifications. We expect it to be equipped with a 1.6-litre hybrid and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Currently, the global version of the Kia Sorento comes with these specifications for both powertrains:

Engine 2.2-litre Diesel 1.6-litre Turbo-Petrol Hybrid Power 202 PS 238 PS (combined) Torque 441 Nm 380 Nm (combined) Transmission 8-speed DCT eCVT Drivetrain FWD AWD

*AWD- All-wheel Drive, FWD- Front-wheel Drive, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Sorento is soon going to be launched on 4th September 2026, and is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh(ex-showroom), which puts this SUV in competition with the likes of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari and the newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

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