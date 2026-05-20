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    Kia Seltos On-road Pricing Explained

    The Seltos offers quite a competitive package in the segment, which has played a role in its popularity

    Published On May 20, 2026 07:02 PM By Ved

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    Kia Seltos

    Kia recently launched the second-generation Seltos in India, and the SUV has once again gone on to become one of the most loved SUVs on the market. With an all-rounder personality, and competitive pricing too it is an option that no buyer can really ignore. However, if you are looking to purchase a new Seltos, you should be aware of its on-road pricing in your city. To help you out, here is a detailed breakdown of what it costs in the top 5 Indian cities below:

    How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

    When you purchase a car, the ex-showroom price quoted is what the car alone costs you. Not included in the ex-showroom price are certain charges and fees which need to be paid before you can actually drive home your prized possession. These include:

    • Insurance Premium

    • Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

    • Accessories (optional)

    Note: 

    All variants of the new Seltos are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus TCS is applicable at 1 percent.

    Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer and insurance provider about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

    Kia Seltos On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Kia Seltos HTE Petrol MT (Base)

    Kia Seltos X-Line A Diesel AT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 19.99 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,990

    Rs 19,990 

    Insurance

    Rs 49,361

    Rs 77,183

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,09,900

    Rs 2,49,875

    FASTag

    Rs 700

    Rs 700

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,69,951

    Rs 23,46,748

    The Seltos will cost you between Rs 12.70 lakh and Rs 23.47 lakh on-road in the national capital.

    Check the Seltos’ on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.

    Kia Seltos On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    Kia Seltos HTE Petrol MT (Base)

    Kia Seltos X-Line A Diesel AT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 19.99 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,990

    Rs 19,990 

    Insurance

    Rs 55,774

    Rs 84,652

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,36,876

    Rs 2,87,815

    FASTag

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,03,140

    Rs 23,91,957

    In Mumbai, you will have to shell out between Rs 13.03 lakh and Rs 23.92 lakh on-road to bring home the new Seltos.

    Check the Seltos’ on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.

    Kia Seltos On-road Price: Bengaluru

    Charges

    Kia Seltos HTE Petrol MT (Base)

    Kia Seltos X-Line A Diesel AT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 19.99 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,990

    Rs 19,990 

    Insurance

    Rs 49,540

    Rs 77,362

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 2,11,043

    Rs 3,80,873

    FASTag

    Rs 650

    Rs 650

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,71,223

    Rs 24,77,875

    The Seltos will cost between Rs 13.71 lakh and Rs 24.78 lakh on-road in Bengaluru.

    Booking Details:

    The Seltos can be booked through your nearest Kia dealer or the official website. Check out this story for more details

    Check the Seltos’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.

    Kia Seltos On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Kia Seltos HTE Petrol MT (Base)

    Kia Seltos X-Line A Diesel AT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 19.99 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,990

    Rs 19,990 

    Insurance

    Rs 49,538

    Rs 77,360

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,97,820

    Rs 3,59,820

    FASTag

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,57,848

    Rs 24,56,670

    The SUV will set you back between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 23.91 lakh on-road if you buy it in Chennai.

    Check the Seltos’ on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.

    Kia Seltos On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Kia Seltos HTE Petrol MT (Base)

    Kia Seltos X-Line A Diesel AT (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 19.99 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,990

    Rs 19,990 

    Insurance

    Rs 49,361

    Rs 77,183 

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,53,860

    Rs 2,79,860

    FASTag

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,13,711

    Rs 23,76,443

    In Kolkata, prices for the new Seltos range between Rs 13.14 lakh and Rs 23.76 lakh on-road. Do note that West Bengal also offers an option to pay road tax for 5 years instead of the 15 years lifetime tax calculated here, which could make the SUV more affordable.

    Check the Seltos’ on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.

    Disclaimer: 

    The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance premiums, local municipal taxes, accessories, and discounts may vary. We suggest you check with your local dealer for clarity about the exact on-road pricing in your city.

    Kia Seltos Overview

    One of Kia’s bestselling models, the latest generation Seltos has been revamped in almost every way. It features the brand’s latest design philosophy and has significantly grown in dimensions. Upfront it gets a massive black grille, vertical DRLs and squared-off LED headlamps along with a sporty bumper and body coloured inserts. Other details include flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and a connected LED taillamp setup. 

    Kia Seltos

    Feature highlights of the Seltos include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 5-inch climate control touchscreen, 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, heads-up display, wireless phone charger, 10-way powered driver seat, rear sunshades, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and an air purifier. Take a look at its variants in detail here.

    Kia Seltos

    It packs in safety features like 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). 

    Kia Seltos

    The Seltos can be had with 1.5-litre petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, with a variety of transmission options. Here are their detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT

    6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), iMT- Clutchless manual transmission

    Kia Seltos: Rivals

    The Seltos goes up against compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.

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