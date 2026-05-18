Kia Seltos Official Accessories Detailed
The new Seltos is a stylish and feature-packed SUV, but if you want to personalise it, here are all the official accessories you can purchase
Published On May 18, 2026 10:03 AM By Ved
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Kia launched the new Seltos earlier this year, and the SUV has now grown bigger and offers even more technology inside, alongside a wide range of powertrain combinations. These qualities have resulted in it becoming a top favourite for buyers in the compact SUV segment.
However, despite all the equipment and futuristic design, here are some accessories that you can get to make the SUV your own and even increase its practicality quotient:
2026 Kia Seltos: Exterior Accessories
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Accessory
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Price
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Body Side Moulding
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Rs 4,899
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Body Side Moulding with Insert
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Rs 4,899
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C-pillar ‘Seltos’ badge
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Rs 699
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Door Edge Guard
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Rs 449
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Tailgate Garnish - Chrome
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Rs 1,199
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Tailgate Extender
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Rs 1,799
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Window Beading - Chrome
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Rs 3,299
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Door Visor
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Rs 2,999
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Front Skid Plate Extender - Chrome*
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Rs 2,499
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Faux Hood Scoop
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Rs 1,299
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Mud Flaps
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Rs 699
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Rear Skid Plate Extender - Chrome*
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Rs 2,499
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Side Fender Fin
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Rs 1,099
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Side Step
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Rs 21,099
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Premium Car Cover - Silver
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Rs 2,899
*Only for HT-Line variants
As seen above, there are various chrome trims and garnishes you can opt for to make your Seltos stand out on roads. Let’s take a look at the accessories you can configure for the cabin next:
2026 Kia Seltos: Interior Accessories
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Accessory
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Price
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Key Cover
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Rs 699
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Screen Protector
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Rs 799
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Neck Rest Cushion (Seltos branded)
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Rs 1,484
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Seat Cover Brown And Black*
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Rs 9,499
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Seat Cover Grey And Black*
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Rs 9,499
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5D Cabin Mat
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Rs 4,499
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Premium Carpet Mat
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Rs 6,499
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3D Boot Mat
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Rs 2,999
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Door Sill Guard
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Rs 1,599
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Boot Sill Guard
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Rs 1,999
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Sunshade (Rear Windshield)
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Rs 1,999
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Sunshades (Windows)
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Rs 2,399
*Side airbag compatible
The interior accessories offered by Kia offer useful enhancements that should improve your overall ownership experience by a significant margin. For a closer look at the new Seltos, check out our image gallery.
2026 Kia Seltos: Features & Safety
Equipment-wise, the Seltos comes across as one of the most feature-rich cars in its segment. Key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 5-inch touchscreen climate control display, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display, wireless smartphone charger, rear sunshades, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting.
In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), hill hold control (HHC), 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. It has also scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
2026 Kia Seltos: Powertrain
The new Seltos gets powered by a choice of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Here are their specifications:
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Engine
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5-litre turbo-petrol
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1.5-litre diesel
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Power
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115 PS
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160 PS
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116 PS
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Torque
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144 Nm
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253 Nm
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250 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/CVT
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6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT
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6-speed MT/6-speed AT
CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT- clutchless manual transmission
DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)
2026 Kia Seltos: Price & Rivals
Kia retails the Seltos in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.