Kia Seltos Official Accessories Detailed

Kia launched the new Seltos earlier this year, and the SUV has now grown bigger and offers even more technology inside, alongside a wide range of powertrain combinations. These qualities have resulted in it becoming a top favourite for buyers in the compact SUV segment.

However, despite all the equipment and futuristic design, here are some accessories that you can get to make the SUV your own and even increase its practicality quotient:

2026 Kia Seltos: Exterior Accessories

Accessory Price Body Side Moulding Rs 4,899 Body Side Moulding with Insert Rs 4,899 C-pillar ‘Seltos’ badge Rs 699 Door Edge Guard Rs 449 Tailgate Garnish - Chrome Rs 1,199 Tailgate Extender Rs 1,799 Window Beading - Chrome Rs 3,299 Door Visor Rs 2,999 Front Skid Plate Extender - Chrome* Rs 2,499 Faux Hood Scoop Rs 1,299 Mud Flaps Rs 699 Rear Skid Plate Extender - Chrome* Rs 2,499 Side Fender Fin Rs 1,099 Side Step Rs 21,099 Premium Car Cover - Silver Rs 2,899

*Only for HT-Line variants

As seen above, there are various chrome trims and garnishes you can opt for to make your Seltos stand out on roads. Let’s take a look at the accessories you can configure for the cabin next:

2026 Kia Seltos: Interior Accessories

Accessory Price Key Cover Rs 699 Screen Protector Rs 799 Neck Rest Cushion (Seltos branded) Rs 1,484 Seat Cover Brown And Black* Rs 9,499 Seat Cover Grey And Black* Rs 9,499 5D Cabin Mat Rs 4,499 Premium Carpet Mat Rs 6,499 3D Boot Mat Rs 2,999 Door Sill Guard Rs 1,599 Boot Sill Guard Rs 1,999 Sunshade (Rear Windshield) Rs 1,999 Sunshades (Windows) Rs 2,399

*Side airbag compatible

The interior accessories offered by Kia offer useful enhancements that should improve your overall ownership experience by a significant margin. For a closer look at the new Seltos, check out our image gallery.

2026 Kia Seltos: Features & Safety

Equipment-wise, the Seltos comes across as one of the most feature-rich cars in its segment. Key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 5-inch touchscreen climate control display, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display, wireless smartphone charger, rear sunshades, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), hill hold control (HHC), 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. It has also scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

2026 Kia Seltos: Powertrain

The new Seltos gets powered by a choice of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Here are their specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT- clutchless manual transmission

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

2026 Kia Seltos: Price & Rivals

Kia retails the Seltos in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.