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    Kia Seltos Official Accessories Detailed

    The new Seltos is a stylish and feature-packed SUV, but if you want to personalise it, here are all the official accessories you can purchase

    Published On May 18, 2026 10:03 AM By Ved

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    Kia Seltos

    Kia launched the new Seltos earlier this year, and the SUV has now grown bigger and offers even more technology inside, alongside a wide range of powertrain combinations. These qualities have resulted in it becoming a top favourite for buyers in the compact SUV segment.

    However, despite all the equipment and futuristic design, here are some accessories that you can get to make the SUV your own and even increase its practicality quotient:  

    2026 Kia Seltos: Exterior Accessories

    Accessory

    Price

    Body Side Moulding

    Rs 4,899

    Body Side Moulding with Insert

    Rs 4,899

    C-pillar ‘Seltos’ badge

    Rs 699

    Door Edge Guard

    Rs 449

    Tailgate Garnish - Chrome

    Rs 1,199

    Tailgate Extender

    Rs 1,799

    Window Beading - Chrome

    Rs 3,299

    Door Visor

    Rs 2,999

    Front Skid Plate Extender - Chrome*

    Rs 2,499

    Faux Hood Scoop

    Rs 1,299

    Mud Flaps

    Rs 699

    Rear Skid Plate Extender - Chrome*

    Rs 2,499

    Side Fender Fin

    Rs 1,099

    Side Step

    Rs 21,099

    Premium Car Cover - Silver

    Rs 2,899

    *Only for HT-Line variants

    As seen above, there are various chrome trims and garnishes you can opt for to make your Seltos stand out on roads. Let’s take a look at the accessories you can configure for the cabin next:

    2026 Kia Seltos: Interior Accessories

    Accessory 

    Price

    Key Cover

    Rs 699

    Screen Protector

    Rs 799

    Neck Rest Cushion (Seltos branded)

    Rs 1,484

    Seat Cover Brown And Black*

    Rs 9,499

    Seat Cover Grey And Black*

    Rs 9,499

    5D Cabin Mat

    Rs 4,499

    Premium Carpet Mat

    Rs 6,499

    3D Boot Mat

    Rs 2,999

    Door Sill Guard

    Rs 1,599

    Boot Sill Guard

    Rs 1,999

    Sunshade (Rear Windshield)

    Rs 1,999

    Sunshades (Windows)

    Rs 2,399

    *Side airbag compatible

    The interior accessories offered by Kia offer useful enhancements that should improve your overall ownership experience by a significant margin. For a closer look at the new Seltos, check out our image gallery.

    2026 Kia Seltos: Features & Safety

    Equipment-wise, the Seltos comes across as one of the most feature-rich cars in its segment. Key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 5-inch touchscreen climate control display, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display, wireless smartphone charger, rear sunshades, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting.

    Kia Seltos

    In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), hill hold control (HHC), 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. It has also scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

    2026 Kia Seltos: Powertrain

    The new Seltos gets powered by a choice of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Here are their specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT

    6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT- clutchless manual transmission

    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    Kia Seltos

    2026 Kia Seltos: Price & Rivals

    Kia retails the Seltos in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.

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