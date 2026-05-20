2026 Kia Seltos EMI Buying Guide: How Much Do You Need To Pay Per Month?

After making a blockbuster debut in 2019, the Kia Seltos nameplate was introduced in its second-generation avatar in our market in early 2026, with prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). For those looking to buy the new Kia Seltos using a car loan, here’s a look at the EMI options you can choose from:

Do note that we have taken the on-road price of the top-spec X-Line A diesel-AT variant of the new Seltos in New Delhi for this story.

Variant 2026 Kia Seltos X-Line A diesel-AT On-road Price Rs 23,55,188 Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price) Rs 4,70,000 Loan Amount Rs 18,85,188 Rate of Interest 9.5%

For a more in-depth look at the new Seltos’s EMI payments, head over here.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Let’s take a look at the EMI details:

2026 Kia Seltos: 3 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,70,000

EMI Amount: Rs 60,388

Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 21,73,968 (including interest)

2026 Kia Seltos: 4 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,70,000

EMI Amount: Rs 47,362

Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 22,73,376 (including interest)

2026 Kia Seltos: 5 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,70,000

EMI Amount: Rs 39,592

Total Cost Over 5 Years: Rs 23,75,520 (including interest)

2026 Kia Seltos: 7 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,70,000

EMI Amount: Rs 30,811

Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 25,88,124 (including interest)

You can also check out our detailed story on how to book the new Kia Seltos and to know approximately how long it would take to bring the SUV home.

2026 Kia Seltos: An Overview

The second-generation Seltos was launched in India recently and it is one of the popular Kia offerings in our country. With the generation change, the compact SUV not only got an even more aggressive look, but also comes with a bucketload of additional features. Kia offers the new Seltos in eight broad variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, and GTX (A). There are also X-Line variants on offer with both petrol and diesel engines.

Key exterior design traits include all-LED headlights with LED DRLs, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-type door handles, neon brake callipers, roof rails, and connected LED tail lights.

The SUV’s cabin sports a new layered dashboard layout, a 3-spoke steering wheel, an integrated setup for the screens, and physical climate controls. Kia has decked it up with dual 12.3-inch displays (one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for the driver instrumentation), a 5-inch climate control display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have also covered the variant-wise features on offer with the new Seltos in detail to help you pick the right variant for your needs. Conversely, if you wish to know more about the accessory options for the Kia SUV, head over here.

Kia offers three engine options with the new Seltos. Their technical specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*CVT - continuously variable transmission, iMT - intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal), DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

The Seltos also has three drive modes on offer – Eco, Normal, and Sport – and three terrain modes (snow, mud and sand), although the terrain modes are available with automatic variants only.

Price And Competition

Kia has priced the new Seltos from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Honda Elevate. The Seltos also rivals similarly priced SUV-coupes such as the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.