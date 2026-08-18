2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift: Check Out Its New Design Elements In 23 Images

With the SUV market getting crowded in the Indian automotive market, there are some sedans that have a special place in the minds of enthusiasts. The Skoda Slavia is one such car! And with the unveiling of the 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift, the sedan now gets comprehensive updates to its design, features list and powertrains. The Slavia Facelift will be offered in 6 variants: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo.

If you want to see how the 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift looks in detail, let’s take a look at it in these real-life images:

Design

Front

Minor updates do keep Skoda’s sedan looking fresh!

The LED headlamp units are similar to before, but they get reworked internals with DRLs that have a distinct light strip signature, giving the Slavia Facelift a more serious look.

The large butterfly-style grille remains the identity of the Slavia, but now gets vertical slats and thick chrome garnish, giving the sedan a sporty feel.

Point To Note: Unlike the Skoda Kushaq, you don’t get a light bar that runs through the grille. Instead, it’s a chrome strip!

The bonnet gets prominent creases running towards the grille, making the fascia look muscular.

The bumper is now significantly more aggressive and sporty, with sculpted black elements and foglamps neatly integrated.

Fun Fact: The Monte Carlo variant gets two bright strips on the grille, giving it a nice contrast.

Side

In profile, the Slavia facelift is identical to the ongoing model, with the iconic three-box sedan layout.

The prominent character line can be seen starting from the front and extending to the rear, giving it character.

Keen-eyed viewers will spot cameras on the ORVMs, confirming the presence of a 360-degree camera setup.

It sports a new set of 16-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels, which is the only change to the side profile.

The window surrounds are garnished with a chrome finish, complementing the stance of the sedan.

Rear

The tail lamps might seem similar to the outgoing car, but they have revised internals.

You don't get an illuminated light bar connecting the tail lamps. Rather, there is a black plastic strip with the Skoda logo - similar to what is offered in the Kylaq.

The rear bumper has a sculpted appearance with a broader lower section and sharper edges, adding to the sportiness of the sedan.

The reverse camera can be seen placed on the boot lid, which comes as part of the 360-degree camera setup.

A slim chrome strip runs across the lower bumper, adding a touch of elegance to the sedan.

Interior

Step inside the 2026 Slavia facelift, and the sedan welcomes you with a premium interior design which hasn’t changed from the outgoing car.

It features a layered dashboard design with piano black and silver elements, giving it an upmarket feel.

The 10.1-inch infotainment screen sits at the centre, positioned high on the dashboard for easy visibility and access.

The Slavia now gets a new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster (an upgrade over the smaller 8-inch unit) with crisp graphics.

The two-spoke steering wheel has mounted controls and premium scrollers. It feels high quality to touch and use.

We wish Skoda had replaced this touch-based AC panel with physical controls, which would have made it much easier to use.

Both the front seats in the Slavia offer powered adjustment and ventilation, the latter of which is very useful in our hot summers.

The rear seat offers high comfort with a dedicated central armrest, rear AC vents, and a convenient storage place from the front seat back pocket.

A new introduction in the back is the rear seat massagers, which is a segment-first feature and enhances comfort. Useful for chauffeur-driven owners!

Colour Options

The Slavia Facelift is offered in 10 shades. Here are the offered colours:

Arctic Silver (New)

Cappuccino Beige (New)

Shimla Green

Steel Grey

Brilliant Silver

Candy White

Carbon Steel

Cherry Red

Deep Black

Lava Blue

The Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige shades are new to the list.

The Monte Carlo Edition gets a dual-tone roof with the Cappuccino Beige, Shimla Green, Steel Grey, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, and Cherry Red hues.

Features & Safety

The Slavia Facelift is a well-equipped sedan, covering all bases. The features list includes a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as Google AI, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, connected car tech, Google integration, a sunroof and rear seats with massagers.

Coming to safety, the Slavia is one of the safest cars in the segment, with a 5-star Global NCAP rating. The facelift is also expected to carry that glory. Other safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options:

The Slavia Facelift retains the same turbo-petrol engine options: the 1-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here are the powertrain specifications in detail:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Similar to what we saw with the Kushaq, the 1-litre TSI engine will now come with an option for a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Price And Rivals

The Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to be priced at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, and once launched, it will rival the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Volkswagen Virtus.

CarDekho Says…

The Skoda Slavia has always ranked as one of our favourite sedans in the segment, thanks to its sharp styling, engaging driving dynamics and a cabin that we felt was genuinely premium.

The updated design, extra features and a refreshed cabin now make it an even more compelling choice for buyers who still want a proper sedan in a market that's now being ruled by SUVs!