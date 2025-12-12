2026 Kia Seltos Variants Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers

The Seltos has not only grown up in size, but also gets additional features, making it a more premium SUV now

The newly revealed 2026 Kia Seltos is another exciting new compact SUV in the highly competitive segment. The new version of the SUV aims to build on the success of the previous iteration and comes with necessary updates to back that up. The new Seltos is available in as many as 10 variants, offering several features across the lineup.

So if you are eyeing the new Seltos, then here’s a detailed look at its variant-wise features:

Kia Seltos HTE

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED DRLs

LED headlamps

16-inch steel wheel with covers

Shark fin antenna

Dual-tone interior

Roof-mounted spoiler

ORVM with turn indicator Fabric seats

Centre armrest with storage Front and rear charging ports (A and C Type)

Tilt and telescopic steering

Keyless entry

Push-button start-stop

Manual climate control

Cruise control

Height-adjustment for the front seat 10.25-inch infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Semi-digital driver display

6 speakers 6 airbags

TPMS (Highline)

All-wheel disc brakes

ABS with EBD

ESC

Rear parking sensor

ISOFIX child anchorages

Rear parking camera with guidelines

The base variant packs a good set of convenience and safety features, and you also get a proper infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Another good thing about this base variant is that you get plenty of safety features, including reverse parking camera, which some rivals don’t offer.

If you are on a budget, then the HTE variant could be the one for you, as it covers all the essentials.

Kia Seltos HTE (O)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch stylized wheels

LED connected LED tail lamps

Gloss black finish for roof rails Smoky Black & Grey Semi-Leatherette Seats

60:40 split rear seats with centre armrest and cup holders

Rear Seats with Rear Centre Armrest Traction control modes and drive modes

Paddle shifters No difference Electronic parking brake with auto hold

The HTE (O) adds a few convenience features that you will appreciate in the long run. Even the interior starts looking more premium with the dual-tone semi-leatherette seats.

An electronic parking brake in a lower variant is a thoughtful addition

Kia Seltos HTK

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 17-inch alloy wheels (with AT) Rear window sunshade

Tilt and telescopic steering Electric ORVM with auto fold

Rear Wiper

Rear Defogger

Smart Key with Push Button start stop Same as HTE / HTE (O) Rear Wiper

Rear Defogger

The addition of alloy wheels, and features like rear sunshades, and push button start stop make the mid-spec variant a practical option to consider. With a rear wiper and a rear defogger, you further get enhanced safety during the monsoons.

Kia Seltos HTK (O)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety None Black and Grey leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Aluminum pedals Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Front ventilated seats (AT only)

8-way powered driver seat (AT only) Same as lower variants Front parking sensors

The Optional variant brings some premium features to the table, including panoramic sunroof and leatherette materials on the dashboard, which elevate the feel of the cabin. Automatic variants here enjoy the benefit of some extra premium features. Furthermore, front parking sensors will make parking in tight spaces easier.

This is the entry point to the crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof. Also, a good mix of convenience and safety features makes it a great mid-spec variant to pick.

Kia Seltos HTX

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Front and rear skid plates with a silver finish

Gloss finish for the grille

LED front fog lamps Brown and grey interior with green accents and leatherette seats

Soft-touch materials on the dashboard 64-colour ambient lighting

Connected car features

8-way powered driver seat

Front ventilated seats 12.3-inch infotainment system and 5-inch display for climate controls

8-speaker Bose sound system No additions

The HTX variant is where your Seltos starts to feel premium, thanks to several feel-good features that you get with this variant. Even the infotainment gets a big upgrade in this variant; you get the crisper 12.3-inch unit.

Soft-touch materials on the dashboard and a branded sound system here enhance the vibe of the cabin.

Kia Seltos HTX A

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety No addition No addition No addition 12.3-inch digital driver display Side parking sensors

Level-2 ADAS

360-degree camera

The HTX A brings to you the new 12.3-inch digital driver display, which feels like a proper upgrade from the semi-digital unit. You also get several safety features, such as a suite of ADAS features, and even a 360-degree camera from this variant onwards.

One should upgrade to this variant only if you have plenty of highway runs and the ADAS could actually be of use to you.

Kia Seltos GTX

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED projector headlamps with a dynamic welcome function

Dark accents and gloss black front bumper

18-inch alloy wheels Black and white dual-tone interior with white accents 10-way powered driver seat

Memory function for the driver's seat and ORVM

Driver side welcome retract function

Auto reverse ORVM No addition No addition

The GTX is the more aspirational variant of the Seltos with plenty of special touches to the exterior as well as interior. Even the interior theme is different here, and you get some high-end features like powered lumbar adjustment and memory function for the driver's seat.

The larger alloy wheels on the GTX look cooler, but could affect the ride quality slightly.

The Seltos comes in several engine and gearbox options, and here’s a detailed look at the variant–wise distribution of the powertrain options.

Kia Seltos GTX A

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety None None None 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster Side parking sensors

Level-2 ADAS

360-degree camera

Similar to the HTX A variant, the GTX A also gets some enhanced safety features and the new driver display. This variant should be considered only if you want the sportier finishes available with the GT-line trim.

The GTX A variant brings the ultimate premium experience that the Seltos has to offer and will definitely attract those buyers who don’t want to compromise.

Confused between the new Seltos and Sierra? Here’s a detailed comparison between the two to give a clear picture.

Kia Seltos X-Line (Based On GTX And GTX A)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Front and rear skid plate with gloss finish

Side door garnish with dark accents

18-inch black alloy wheels

Extra colour options Black and green dual-tone interior None None None

The X-Line, available with both GTX and GTX A variants, makes the SUV look sportier and gives a more exclusive experience. You even get a different dual-tone interior theme and some dark insets to dial up the sportiness quotient.

The X-Line variant comes with two paint options: Xclusive Matte Graphite (exclusive to X-Line) and Aurora Black Pearl

Rivals

The Seltos faces competition from the likes of the Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

If you want to know every detail about the 2026 Seltos, then here’s a thorough look at the new Seltos in 15 real-life images.

Images used are of higher variants for representation