    2026 Kia Seltos Variants Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers

    Modified On Dec 12, 2025 06:42 PM By Yashein

    12K Views
    The Seltos has not only grown up in size, but also gets additional features, making it a more premium SUV now

    Kia Seltos 2026

    The newly revealed 2026 Kia Seltos is another exciting new compact SUV in the highly competitive segment. The new version of the SUV aims to build on the success of the previous iteration and comes with necessary updates to back that up. The new Seltos is available in as many as 10 variants, offering several features across the lineup. 

    So if you are eyeing the new Seltos, then here’s a detailed look at its variant-wise features: 

    Kia Seltos HTE 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • LED DRLs

    • LED headlamps

    • 16-inch steel wheel with covers

    • Shark fin antenna 

    • Dual-tone interior

    • Roof-mounted spoiler 

    • ORVM with turn indicator

    • Fabric seats

    • Centre armrest with storage

    • Front and rear charging ports (A and C Type)

    • Tilt and telescopic steering 

    • Keyless entry

    • Push-button start-stop

    • Manual climate control 

    • Cruise control 

    • Height-adjustment for the front seat

    • 10.25-inch infotainment

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

    • Semi-digital driver display 

    • 6 speakers

    • 6 airbags

    • TPMS (Highline) 

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • ABS with EBD

    • ESC

    • Rear parking sensor

    • ISOFIX child anchorages

    • Rear parking camera with guidelines

    The base variant packs a good set of convenience and safety features, and you also get a proper infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Another good thing about this base variant is that you get plenty of safety features, including reverse parking camera, which some rivals don’t offer. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 

    If you are on a budget, then the HTE variant could be the one for you, as it covers all the essentials. 

    Kia Seltos HTE (O)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • 16-inch stylized wheels

    • LED connected LED tail lamps

    • Gloss black finish for roof rails 

    • Smoky Black & Grey Semi-Leatherette Seats

    • 60:40 split rear seats with centre armrest and cup holders 

    • Rear Seats with Rear Centre Armrest

    • Traction control modes and drive modes 

    • Paddle shifters

    No difference

    • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

    The HTE (O) adds a few convenience features that you will appreciate in the long run. Even the interior starts looking more premium with the dual-tone semi-leatherette seats.   

    An electronic parking brake in a lower variant is a thoughtful addition 

    Kia Seltos HTK 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • 17-inch alloy wheels (with AT)

    • Rear window sunshade 

    • Tilt and telescopic steering 

    • Electric ORVM with auto fold

    • Rear Wiper 

    • Rear Defogger

    • Smart Key with Push Button start stop 

    • Same as HTE / HTE (O)

    • Rear Wiper 

    • Rear Defogger

    The addition of alloy wheels, and features like rear sunshades, and push button start stop make the mid-spec variant a practical option to consider. With a rear wiper and a rear defogger, you further get enhanced safety during the monsoons. 

    Kia Seltos 2026

    Kia Seltos HTK (O)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • None

    • Black and Grey leatherette seats

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel 

    • Aluminum pedals

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless phone charger 

    • Front ventilated seats (AT only)

    • 8-way powered driver seat (AT only)

    • Same as lower variants

    • Front parking sensors

    The Optional variant brings some premium features to the table, including panoramic sunroof and leatherette materials on the dashboard, which elevate the feel of the cabin. Automatic variants here enjoy the benefit of some extra premium features. Furthermore, front parking sensors will make parking in tight spaces easier. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 

    This is the entry point to the crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof. Also, a good mix of convenience and safety features makes it a great mid-spec variant to pick. 

    Kia Seltos HTX

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • Front and rear skid plates with a silver finish 

    • Gloss finish for the grille 

    • LED front fog lamps

    • Brown and grey interior with green accents and leatherette seats

    • Soft-touch materials on the dashboard

    • 64-colour ambient lighting 

    • Connected car features

    • 8-way powered driver seat

    • Front ventilated seats

    • 12.3-inch infotainment system and 5-inch display for climate controls 

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • No additions

    The HTX variant is where your Seltos starts to feel premium, thanks to several feel-good features that you get with this variant. Even the infotainment gets a big upgrade in this variant; you get the crisper 12.3-inch unit. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 

    Soft-touch materials on the dashboard and a branded sound system here enhance the vibe of the cabin. 

    Kia Seltos HTX A

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • No addition

    • No addition

    • No addition

    • 12.3-inch digital driver display 

    • Side parking sensors

    • Level-2 ADAS

    • 360-degree camera

    The HTX A brings to you the new 12.3-inch digital driver display, which feels like a proper upgrade from the semi-digital unit. You also get several safety features, such as a suite of ADAS features, and even a 360-degree camera from this variant onwards.

    Kia Seltos 2026 

    One should upgrade to this variant only if you have plenty of highway runs and the ADAS could actually be of use to you. 

    Kia Seltos GTX 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • LED projector headlamps with a dynamic welcome function

    • Dark accents and gloss black front bumper 

    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    • Black and white dual-tone interior with white accents

    • 10-way powered driver seat

    • Memory function for the driver's seat and ORVM

    • Driver side welcome retract function 

    • Auto reverse ORVM

    • No addition

    • No addition

    The GTX is the more aspirational variant of the Seltos with plenty of special touches to the exterior as well as interior. Even the interior theme is different here, and you get some high-end features like powered lumbar adjustment and memory function for the driver's seat. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 

    The larger alloy wheels on the GTX look cooler, but could affect the ride quality slightly.

    The Seltos comes in several engine and gearbox options, and here’s a detailed look at the variant–wise distribution of the powertrain options

    Kia Seltos GTX A

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • None

    • None

    • None

    • 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

    • Side parking sensors

    • Level-2 ADAS

    • 360-degree camera

    Similar to the HTX A variant, the GTX A also gets some enhanced safety features and the new driver display. This variant should be considered only if you want the sportier finishes available with the GT-line trim. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 

    The GTX A variant brings the ultimate premium experience that the Seltos has to offer and will definitely attract those buyers who don’t want to compromise. 

    Confused between the new Seltos and Sierra? Here’s a detailed comparison between the two to give a clear picture. 

    Kia Seltos X-Line (Based On GTX And GTX A)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • Front and rear skid plate with gloss finish 

    • Side door garnish with dark accents

    • 18-inch black alloy wheels

    • Extra colour options

    • Black and green dual-tone interior 

    • None

    • None

    • None

    The X-Line, available with both GTX and GTX A variants, makes the SUV look sportier and gives a more exclusive experience. You even get a different dual-tone interior theme and some dark insets to dial up the sportiness quotient. 

    Kia Seltos 2026

    The X-Line variant comes with two paint options: Xclusive Matte Graphite (exclusive to X-Line) and Aurora Black Pearl 

    Rivals

    The Seltos faces competition from the likes of the Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

    If you want to know every detail about the 2026 Seltos, then here’s a thorough look at the new Seltos in 15 real-life images.

    Images used are of higher variants for representation

