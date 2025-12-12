2026 Kia Seltos Variants Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers
Modified On Dec 12, 2025 06:42 PM By Yashein
-
- Write a comment
The Seltos has not only grown up in size, but also gets additional features, making it a more premium SUV now
The newly revealed 2026 Kia Seltos is another exciting new compact SUV in the highly competitive segment. The new version of the SUV aims to build on the success of the previous iteration and comes with necessary updates to back that up. The new Seltos is available in as many as 10 variants, offering several features across the lineup.
So if you are eyeing the new Seltos, then here’s a detailed look at its variant-wise features:
Kia Seltos HTE
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The base variant packs a good set of convenience and safety features, and you also get a proper infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Another good thing about this base variant is that you get plenty of safety features, including reverse parking camera, which some rivals don’t offer.
|
If you are on a budget, then the HTE variant could be the one for you, as it covers all the essentials.
Kia Seltos HTE (O)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
No difference
|
The HTE (O) adds a few convenience features that you will appreciate in the long run. Even the interior starts looking more premium with the dual-tone semi-leatherette seats.
|
An electronic parking brake in a lower variant is a thoughtful addition
Kia Seltos HTK
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The addition of alloy wheels, and features like rear sunshades, and push button start stop make the mid-spec variant a practical option to consider. With a rear wiper and a rear defogger, you further get enhanced safety during the monsoons.
Kia Seltos HTK (O)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Optional variant brings some premium features to the table, including panoramic sunroof and leatherette materials on the dashboard, which elevate the feel of the cabin. Automatic variants here enjoy the benefit of some extra premium features. Furthermore, front parking sensors will make parking in tight spaces easier.
|
This is the entry point to the crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof. Also, a good mix of convenience and safety features makes it a great mid-spec variant to pick.
Kia Seltos HTX
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The HTX variant is where your Seltos starts to feel premium, thanks to several feel-good features that you get with this variant. Even the infotainment gets a big upgrade in this variant; you get the crisper 12.3-inch unit.
|
Soft-touch materials on the dashboard and a branded sound system here enhance the vibe of the cabin.
Kia Seltos HTX A
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The HTX A brings to you the new 12.3-inch digital driver display, which feels like a proper upgrade from the semi-digital unit. You also get several safety features, such as a suite of ADAS features, and even a 360-degree camera from this variant onwards.
|
One should upgrade to this variant only if you have plenty of highway runs and the ADAS could actually be of use to you.
Kia Seltos GTX
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The GTX is the more aspirational variant of the Seltos with plenty of special touches to the exterior as well as interior. Even the interior theme is different here, and you get some high-end features like powered lumbar adjustment and memory function for the driver's seat.
|
The larger alloy wheels on the GTX look cooler, but could affect the ride quality slightly.
The Seltos comes in several engine and gearbox options, and here’s a detailed look at the variant–wise distribution of the powertrain options.
Kia Seltos GTX A
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Similar to the HTX A variant, the GTX A also gets some enhanced safety features and the new driver display. This variant should be considered only if you want the sportier finishes available with the GT-line trim.
|
The GTX A variant brings the ultimate premium experience that the Seltos has to offer and will definitely attract those buyers who don’t want to compromise.
Confused between the new Seltos and Sierra? Here’s a detailed comparison between the two to give a clear picture.
Kia Seltos X-Line (Based On GTX And GTX A)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The X-Line, available with both GTX and GTX A variants, makes the SUV look sportier and gives a more exclusive experience. You even get a different dual-tone interior theme and some dark insets to dial up the sportiness quotient.
|
The X-Line variant comes with two paint options: Xclusive Matte Graphite (exclusive to X-Line) and Aurora Black Pearl
Rivals
The Seltos faces competition from the likes of the Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.
If you want to know every detail about the 2026 Seltos, then here’s a thorough look at the new Seltos in 15 real-life images.
Images used are of higher variants for representation