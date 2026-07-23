Kia Syros EV Vs Tata Nexon EV: Which One Offers More Value?

If a value-for-money, feature-loaded sub-compact electric SUV is on your mind, then this article is for you! Kia has launched the Syros EV with all the bells and whistles of its ICE version, and the electric SUV is placed just below the premium Carens Clavis EV in Kia’s lineup.

But it has to compete with the Tata Nexon EV, the all-rounder SUV in its segment, which has gained a lot of popularity over the years thanks to its overall packaging.

If you are confused between either of the EVs, here is our detailed report comparing the Kia Syros EV and the Tata Nexon EV.

Price

Model Kia Syros EV Tata Nexon EV Price Rs 13.50 lakh to 20 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh

If you’re planning to get the base variant, then the Nexon EV becomes more accessible as it is more affordable than the Syros EV by around Rs 1 lakh. The Nexon EV, however, has an advantage with its top-end variant, which at Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom), is affordable by Rs 2.31 lakh compared to the top trim of the Syros EV.

The Syros EV also has a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) subscription, which brings down the starting price to Rs 7.99 lakh with a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km.

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Syros EV Tata Nexon EV Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm 0 mm Width 1805 mm 1802 mm +3mm Height 1670 mm 1625 mm +45mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2498 mm +52mm Boot Space 465 litres 350 litres +115 litres

Both the Syros EV and the Nexon EV have an identical length of 3995mm.

However, the Syros EV is taller, wider, and has a longer wheelbase, all of which result in better cabin space for all occupants.

The Syros EV also has a 115-litre bigger boot space compared to the Nexon EV, which will let it store more luggage.

For someone looking for a spacious and more practical electric SUV, the Syros EV comes out as the better alternative out of these two.

Colour Options

Kia Syros EV Tata Nexon EV Ivory Silver Matte Pure Grey Frost Blue Pristine White Gravity Grey Empowered Oxide Pewter Olive Ocean Blue Magma Red Daytona Grey Ivory Silver Gloss Black with Dark and Red Dark Editions Aurora Black Pearl - Glacier White Pearl - Xclusive Matte Graphite -

The Kia Syros EV is offered in nine shades while the Nexon EV is available in six shades.

The Syros EV gets matte-finished shades with the Ivory Silver Matte and the Xclusive Matte Graphite colours.

The Xclusive Matte Graphite colour of the Syros EV is exclusive to the X-line Trim.

While the Tata Nexon EV stands out with its Dark Editions for the black colour, the Dark Edition carries an all-black exterior and interior layout, and the Red Dark Edition adds red elements to the existing all-black theme.

While the Tata Nexon EV stands out with distinctive choices like ocean blue and empowered oxide, the Kia Syros EV offers a premium feel through its matte finish shades.

Drivetrain

Kia Syros EV Tata Nexon EV Battery 42 kWh 51.4 kWh 30 kWh 45 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 & Part 2) 443 kms 526 kms 275 km 489 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Power 135 PS 171 PS 129 PS 144 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm

In the lower variants, the Kia Syros EV gets a 42 kWh battery pack while the Nexon EV gets a 30 kWh one. This automatically puts the former in the lead. Even in the higher-range battery option, the Syros EV gets a bigger 51.4 kWh battery compared to the 45 kWh one offered with the Nexon EV.

Even when it comes to claimed ranges, both battery packs of the Syros EV offer higher figures, so if you drive a lot and regularly cover long distances, the Syros EV will make more sense.

Also, while the Syros EV does have higher output figures, the Nexon EV has enough power to not make the drive feel dull or underpowered.

In short, we can say that the Syros EV is more powerful and provides a better range when considering both the standard range and the extended range battery packs with the Nexon EV.

Features

Feature Kia Syros EV Tata Nexon Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch Aero Alloy Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (64 colours) ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital 10.25-inch fully digital Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System 9-speaker JBL sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Digital Key ✅ ✅ Ventilated front and rear seats ✅(Front and rear) ✅ (Front) Powered seats ✅(4-way powered driver only) ❌ Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ✅ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) ✅ ✅ V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle ❌ ✅ Airbags 6 airbags 6 airbags 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ (Level 2) ✅ (Level 2)

Both the Kia Syros EV and the Nexon EV offer a comprehensive feature list, like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, connected car-tech V2L (vehicle to load), 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.

The Kia Syros EV sits on larger 17-inch alloy wheels compared to the 16-inch ones of the Nexon EV.

The Syros EV gets a larger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster compared to the Nexon EV's 10.25-inch unit.

The Nexon EV is equipped with a 9-speaker JBL sound system, while the Kia Syros EV is offered with an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Syros EV stands out by offering ventilation for both the front and the rear rows, while the Nexon is limited to just the front row.

The Syros EV also gets a 4-way adjustable powered driver seat.

Both SUVs have great safety credentials with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and 6 airbags. Both the Syros EV and the Nexon EV boast a 5-star BNCAP rating as well.

CarDekho Says…

The Kia Syros EV and the Tata Nexon EV are great competitors based on the safety kits and the tech they offer. Both SUVs have premium infotainment packages, panoramic sunroofs, wireless phone chargers and so on.

But as a newcomer to the market, the Kia Syros EV carries a few additional niceties that set it apart from the competitor. The ventilated front and rear seats, a larger and more roomy cabin, larger alloy wheels, powered driver seat, and most importantly, the superior range it offers further add to the decision to buy.

If you are looking for a normal electric SUV for your daily commutes, short trips and occasional long getaways, then you can look at the Nexon EV. However, if you are someone who travels long distances frequently, travels with a full family and has lots of luggage to carry, then opt for the Syros EV.

Other Cars To Consider:

Kia Syros ICE: The ICE version of the Kia Syros EV has the same feature list and overall package as the Kia Syros EV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: A feature-loaded SUV that offers a spacious cabin and strong safety credentials.

VinFast VF6: The VF6 is a premium 5-seater SUV that’s a blend of futuristic design and a tech-focused cabin.

MG Windsor EV: A practical electric crossover with spacious rear seats, a premium interior, and a long list of features on offer.