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    Kia Syros EV Vs Tata Nexon EV: Which One Offers More Value?

    While the Nexon EV is one of the highest-selling EVs, the Syros EV’s spacious, premium, and feature-rich package is hard to beat

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 23, 2026 19:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 23, 2026 19:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 23, 2026 19:03 IST
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    Kia Syros EV vs Tata Nexon EV

    If a value-for-money, feature-loaded sub-compact electric SUV is on your mind, then this article is for you! Kia has launched the Syros EV with all the bells and whistles of its ICE version, and the electric SUV is placed just below the premium Carens Clavis EV in Kia’s lineup.

    But it has to compete with the Tata Nexon EV, the all-rounder SUV in its segment, which has gained a lot of popularity over the years thanks to its overall packaging.

    If you are confused between either of the EVs, here is our detailed report comparing the Kia Syros EV and the Tata Nexon EV. 

    Price

    Model

    Kia Syros EV

    Tata Nexon EV

    Price 

    Rs 13.50 lakh to 20 lakh

    Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh 
    • If you’re planning to get the base variant, then the Nexon EV becomes more accessible as it is more affordable than the Syros EV by around Rs 1 lakh. The Nexon EV, however, has an advantage with its top-end variant, which at Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom), is affordable by Rs 2.31 lakh compared to the top trim of the Syros EV.

    • The Syros EV also has a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) subscription, which brings down the starting price to Rs 7.99 lakh with a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km. 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Kia Syros EV

    Tata Nexon EV 

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    3995 mm

    0 mm

    Width

    1805 mm

    1802 mm

    +3mm

    Height 

    1670 mm

    1625 mm

    +45mm

    Wheelbase

    2550 mm

    2498 mm

    +52mm

    Boot Space

    465 litres

    350 litres

    +115 litres
    • Both the Syros EV and the Nexon EV have an identical length of 3995mm. 

    Kia Syros EV

    • However, the Syros EV is taller, wider, and has a longer wheelbase, all of which result in better cabin space for all occupants.

    Tata Nexon EV

    • The Syros EV also has a 115-litre bigger boot space compared to the Nexon EV, which will let it store more luggage.

    For someone looking for a spacious and more practical electric SUV, the Syros EV comes out as the better alternative out of these two.

    Colour Options

    Kia Syros EV

    Tata Nexon EV

    Ivory Silver Matte

    Pure Grey

    Frost Blue

    Pristine White 

    Gravity Grey

    Empowered Oxide

    Pewter Olive

    Ocean Blue 

    Magma Red

    Daytona Grey 

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Black with Dark and Red Dark Editions 

    Aurora Black Pearl

    -

    Glacier White Pearl

    -

    Xclusive Matte Graphite

    -
    • The Kia Syros EV is offered in nine shades while the Nexon EV is available in six shades. 

    • The Syros EV gets matte-finished shades with the Ivory Silver Matte and the Xclusive Matte Graphite colours. 

    • The Xclusive Matte Graphite colour of the Syros EV is exclusive to the X-line Trim. 

    • While the Tata Nexon EV stands out with its Dark Editions for the black colour, the Dark Edition carries an all-black exterior and interior layout, and the Red Dark Edition adds red elements to the existing all-black theme.

    While the Tata Nexon EV stands out with distinctive choices like ocean blue and empowered oxide, the Kia Syros EV offers a premium feel through its matte finish shades.

    Drivetrain

     

    Kia Syros EV

    Tata Nexon EV

    Battery 

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    30 kWh 

    45 kWh 

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 & Part 2) 

    443 kms

    526 kms

    275 km 

    489 km 

    Drivetrain 

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Power

    135 PS 

    171 PS

    129 PS

    144 PS

    Torque 

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    215 Nm

    215 Nm
    • In the lower variants, the Kia Syros EV gets a 42 kWh battery pack while the Nexon EV gets a 30 kWh one. This automatically puts the former in the lead. Even in the higher-range battery option, the Syros EV gets a bigger 51.4 kWh battery compared to the 45 kWh one offered with the Nexon EV. 

    • Even when it comes to claimed ranges, both battery packs of the Syros EV offer higher figures, so if you drive a lot and regularly cover long distances, the Syros EV will make more sense.

    • Also, while the Syros EV does have higher output figures, the Nexon EV has enough power to not make the drive feel dull or underpowered.

    In short, we can say that the Syros EV is more powerful and provides a better range when considering both the standard range and the extended range battery packs with the Nexon EV. 

    Features

    Feature

    Kia Syros EV

    Tata Nexon

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch Aero Alloy Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    ✅ (64 colours)

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen 

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch fully digital 

    10.25-inch fully digital

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

    9-speaker JBL sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Keyless entry 

    ✅ 

    Digital Key

    Ventilated front and rear seats

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅ (Front)

    Powered seats

    ✅(4-way powered driver only)

    Panoramic Sunroof

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    ✅ 

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ 

    Multi-drive Modes

    ✅ 

    Connected Car Tech

    ✅ 

    V2L (Vehicle-to-load)

    V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle

    Airbags

    6 airbags

    6 airbags

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Front and rear parking sensors 

    Rear defogger

    Rear wiper and washer

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    ✅ (Level 2)

    ✅ (Level 2)
    • Both the Kia Syros EV and the Nexon EV offer a comprehensive feature list, like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, connected car-tech V2L (vehicle to load), 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS. 

    Kia Syros EV vs Kia Syros ICE
    Nexon EV

    • The Kia Syros EV sits on larger 17-inch alloy wheels compared to the 16-inch ones of the Nexon EV. 

    • The Syros EV gets a larger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster compared to the Nexon EV's 10.25-inch unit. 

    • The Nexon EV is equipped with a 9-speaker JBL sound system, while the Kia Syros EV is offered with an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

    • Syros EV stands out by offering ventilation for both the front and the rear rows, while the Nexon is limited to just the front row. 

    Kia Syros EV Front and Rear Seats

    • The Syros EV also gets a 4-way adjustable powered driver seat.

    • Both SUVs have great safety credentials with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and 6 airbags. Both the Syros EV and the Nexon EV boast a 5-star BNCAP rating as well.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Kia Syros EV and the Tata Nexon EV are great competitors based on the safety kits and the tech they offer. Both SUVs have premium infotainment packages, panoramic sunroofs, wireless phone chargers and so on. 

    But as a newcomer to the market, the Kia Syros EV carries a few additional niceties that set it apart from the competitor. The ventilated front and rear seats, a larger and more roomy cabin, larger alloy wheels, powered driver seat, and most importantly, the superior range it offers further add to the decision to buy.

    If you are looking for a normal electric SUV for your daily commutes, short trips and occasional long getaways, then you can look at the Nexon EV. However, if you are someone who travels long distances frequently, travels with a full family and has lots of luggage to carry, then opt for the Syros EV. 

    Other Cars To Consider:

    Kia Syros ICE: The ICE version of the Kia Syros EV has the same feature list and overall package as the Kia Syros EV.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO: A feature-loaded SUV that offers a spacious cabin and strong safety credentials. 

    VinFast VF6: The VF6 is a premium 5-seater SUV that’s a blend of futuristic design and a tech-focused cabin. 

    MG Windsor EV: A practical electric crossover with spacious rear seats, a premium interior, and a long list of features on offer. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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